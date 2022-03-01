U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,352.00
    -16.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,700.00
    -140.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,165.50
    -62.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,041.40
    -3.10 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.45
    +4.73 (+4.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.30
    +17.60 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    +0.38 (+1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1169
    -0.0053 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7770
    -0.0620 (-3.37%)
     

  • Vix

    31.07
    +3.48 (+12.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3398
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9400
    -0.0500 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,520.63
    +6,472.23 (+17.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.52
    +138.79 (+16.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,399.75
    -58.50 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Plant Veda’s Spoonable Yogurt Plant Gurt to be Carried by Whole Foods Market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Plant Veda Foods Ltd
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PLVFF
Plant Veda Foods Ltd
Plant Veda Foods Ltd

Plant Gurt will be stocked in certain Whole Foods Locations in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative food manufacturer, is pleased to announce that its Plant Gurt spoonable yogurt has been approved for sale by Whole Foods Market, one of the world’s most discerning retailers, and will be available in certain locations in BC in the second quarter.

Whole Foods Market is more than just a grocery store: they seek out the finest natural and organic foods available, and they maintain the strictest of quality standards. Whole Foods has over 500 stores in North America, sales of over $16 billion USD, and is owned by Amazon.com.1

The Plant Gurt product line launched in late 2021 and features 3 flavours: plain unsweetened, mango, and blueberry. One tub of Plant Gurt (spoonable yogurt) contains billions of probiotics. Made with simple whole food ingredients, including unsweetened and natural agave sweetened options. Spoonable yogurts serve as a perfect snack, a base for breakfast bowls, cereals, smoothies, and so much more. Spoonable yogurt tubs account for over 63% of the $115 billion USD global yogurt market.2

Plant Veda intends to leverage Plant Gurt’s initial rollout with B.C. outlets to the hundreds of other Whole Foods locations North America-wide.

Whole Foods Market sells only products that meet its own self-created quality standards for being "natural", which they define as: minimally processed foods that are free of hydrogenated fats as well as artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, and preservatives as listed on their online "Unacceptable Food Ingredients" list. For food products, there are currently 79 different ingredients deemed as unacceptable.

“Getting Plant Gurt onto the shelves at Whole Foods Market is a great milestone achievement for Plant Veda,” stated Sunny Gurnani, CEO of Plant Veda. “Product placement with Whole Foods is seen as the ultimate goal of many in the natural food businesses. Whole Foods’ commitment to quality, combined with their rigorous product standards is yet another confirmation of the excellence and purity of our products.”

Service Agreement

The Company also announces it has renewed its agreements with Gina Capital and Clarkham Capital to provide investor relations and digital marketing services. The terms are for the offering of services for one month beginning February, 2022. As consideration for the renewal, the Company has made payments of EUR$40,000 and EUR$80,000, respectively.

Stock Based Compensation Grant

The Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,130,000 stock options (“Options”) and 84,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to certain employees and consultants pursuant to the Company’s omnibus equity incentive plan, including 25,000 Options to the principal of Empire Communications Group Inc., a consultant which provides investor relations services. 1,000,000 of the Options vest over a one-year period with 1/4 vesting immediately and 1/4 vesting on the dates that are 4, 8 and 12 months following the date of grant and expire three years after the date of grant, and the remainder of the Options vest immediately, have an exercise price of $0.85 and expire two years after the date of grant. The RSUs vest over a three-year period with 1/3 vesting on each anniversary of the grant date.

About Plant Veda (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B)

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. We remain clear in our goals: to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health through plant-based consumption. Our Company has succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives, continuing to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave our customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

Learn more at www.PlantVeda.com.

Learn more at www.PlantVeda.com.

To subscribe to updates about Plant Veda, visit www.PlantVeda.com/pages/investors.

To find Plant Veda products at a location near you, visit www.PlantVeda.com/pages/store-locations.

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

Company Contact:
Aaron Wong, Director
Email: Aaron@PlantVeda.com
Number: 778-840-9664

Investor Relations:
Email: Investors@PlantVeda.com
Number: 778-383-6737

Media Contact:
Email: Media@PlantVeda.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the anticipated benefits of stocking by Whole Foods Market, and there is no assurance that initial stores selling products will lead to additional stores carrying products. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the dairy-alternative markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

1 https://www.statista.com/statistics/258673/net-sales-of-whole-foods-market-worldwide/
2 https://www.statista.com/outlook/cmo/food/dairy-products-eggs/yogurt/worldwide


Recommended Stories

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Bitcoin Demand Explodes As Russian Ruble Collapses to Less Than $0.01

    The value of the Ruble falling along with the imposed sanctions is expected to have a catastrophic reaction on the country’s economy.

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • Nio stock pulls back, after reporting near 10% jump in February EV deliveries

    Nio Inc. reported overnight that February deliveries rose 9.9% from a year ago to 6,131 electric vehicles. The deliveries in the month consisted of 1,084 ES8 six- or seven-seat smart electric SUVs, 3,309 ES6 five-seat SUVs and 1,738 EC6 five-seat coupe SUV. The China-based EV maker's stock fell 2.8% in premarket trading, after it ran up 9.1% on Monday following the company's announcement that proposed a secondary listing of its shares on the Hong Kong exchange. Nio's stock has tumbled 40.4% over

  • Novavax Stock Is Dropping After Sales Fall Short

    The Covid-19 vaccine maker Novavax expects revenue of between $4 billion and $5 billion in 2022, That compares with $1.1 billion for 2021.

  • Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today

    Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. Alexander Hansson's purchase came on the heels of the delivery of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday.

  • Apple Is Working On a Mysterious New Product

    While the iPad was once presented as the middle ground between a phone and a computer, the ultra-noncommittal among us may soon have yet one more option: Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPad/MacBook hybrid. Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young was the first to write that Apple has been exploring the option of a "foldable notebook" alongside the foldable iPhone that was rumored to hit shelves in 2023. While the news has never been mentioned by Apple and no photos publicly exist, DSCC reports it have a 20-inch screen that could transform from a monitor to a keyboard depending on its position.

  • Microsoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said Zain Nadella, son of Chief Executive Officer Satya, died Monday morning. He was 26 years old and had been born with cerebral palsy. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26The s

  • Citigroup Plunged Monday on Russia Fears. Should Investors Be Worried?

    The financial sector largely lagged the market, but Citigroup (NYSE: C) was the worst performer out of the big banks. The main catalyst for the move is Citigroup's recently reported exposure to Russia. Citi is by far the most international of the big U.S. banks, with operations throughout the world.

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • There's More Than Just $50 Billion Separating Lowe's and Home Depot Stocks

    Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) recently announced fourth-quarter earnings, which came one day after Home Depot (NYSE: HD) issued its quarterly update. And except for in one area, Lowe's entire report followed the trend of lagging behind the industry leader.

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Show Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsThe VanEck Russia ETF

  • Russia’s Sberbank plunges amid warnings over collapse

    Shares in Russia’s biggest state-controlled lender Sberbank have plunged as much as 74pc, as the European Central Bank warned it faced collapse. London-listed shares in Sberbank hit a record low on Monday, after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that City law firms were preparing for the sanctions against the bank this week. The European Central Bank warned that “owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation”, Sberbank and its subsidiaries were “failing or likely to fail”.

  • ENDO REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021 and introduced first-quarter 2022 financial guidance.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Warren Buffett’s Preferred Equity Allocation Is 100%. Why the Berkshire CEO Hates Bonds.

    Warren Buffett’s preferred equity allocation is 100%, and he has adopted that strategy both personally and at Berkshire Hathaway in a way that is radically different from other companies in the insurance business. Buffett dislikes bonds, and that is apparent in the tiny fixed-income weighting in the company’s insurance investment portfolio. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO wrote in his annual shareholder letter that his penchant for stocks goes back a long way.

  • SCOTIABANK ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND ON OUTSTANDING SHARES

    Scotiabank today announced a dividend on the outstanding shares of the Bank, payable April 27, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 5, 2022:

  • Dow Jones Falls As Ukraine Fighting Rages On; 3 Defense Stocks Pass Buy Points; Tesla Surges After This

    The Dow Jones fell as fighting raged in Ukraine despite peace talks. A trio of defense stocks passed buy points. Tesla stock surged.