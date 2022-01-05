Plant Veda Wraps 2021 and Expects a Prosperous 2022

Plant Veda Recaps 2021 and Looks Towards 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative food manufacturer, is pleased to provide an overview of its business achievements of 2021 and its plans for 2022.



In 2021, the Company implemented its business strategies across all divisions, including distribution, manufacturing, and corporate structure. These milestones included, but not limited to, winning the Cleanchoice Award from Clean Eating Magazine and finalist for the Product of the Year Award by BC Food and Beverage Association.

The Company was able to double its retail presence, working with institutions such as Sysco Corp., America’s biggest wholesale food distributor, and the Canadian subsidiary of United Natural Foods, Inc. with its network of more than 5,000 Canadian retail stores. Additional retail stores onboarded included Nesters Markets, Buy-Low Foods, IGA and Sungiven Foods and others.

The Company launched its new product line of spoonable yogurt “PlantGurt” and a new Sampler Box available on Plant Veda’s e-commerce store. Plant Veda products were also featured at both TEDMonterey and TEDWomen.

Corporately during 2021, Plant Veda commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol MILK, the Frankfurt Exchange on July 2021 under the ticker symbol A3CS6B, and the OTC Markets in the USA under the symbol PLVFF. The Company strengthened its management by adding Deanna Embury, former Be Fresh CEO, and Wilson K. Lee, an award-winning restaurant entrepreneur, to its Board of Advisors. Plant Veda also appointed production and quality expert Mr. Mehdi Gohardehi as New Plant Manager.

Plant Veda secured its new home of a 25,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Delta, B.C., Canada and received its production license from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for both the Canadian and export markets. The Company also successfully registered with the U.S. FDA for product importation.

“The Plant Veda team made remarkable progress in 2021 laying the foundations for a prosperous 2022,” said Sunny Gurnani, CEO of Plant Veda. “The initial phase one expansion of our new state of the art facility will allow for an annual production capacity of 2.5M litres, enabling us to further develop our current distribution channels while establishing new ones.”

“In 2022 we have defined goals, including additional product launches, completion of phase one capacity expansion, and accelerated revenue growth. We have always faced production constraints in our previous location, which limited growth. Now, thanks to the hard work of the entire Plant Veda team, 2022 is expected to allow the expansion we have been planning for. We, again, thank our team, our partners and our supporters for all their assistance in 2021. We look forward to an exciting and prosperous 2022.”

About Plant Veda (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B)

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. We remain clear in our goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health through plant-based consumption. Our Company has succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives, continuing shaking up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave our customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

