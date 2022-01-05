U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,781.25
    -3.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,668.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,214.50
    -61.25 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,265.20
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.82
    +0.83 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.50
    +13.90 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    +0.19 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6580
    -0.0100 (-0.60%)
     

  • Vix

    17.09
    +0.49 (+2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3552
    +0.0025 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7830
    -0.3430 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,339.28
    -517.47 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.29
    +10.94 (+0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.44
    +16.29 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Plant Veda Wraps 2021 and Expects a Prosperous 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Plant Veda Foods Ltd
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Plant Veda Recaps 2021 and Looks Towards 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative food manufacturer, is pleased to provide an overview of its business achievements of 2021 and its plans for 2022.

In 2021, the Company implemented its business strategies across all divisions, including distribution, manufacturing, and corporate structure. These milestones included, but not limited to, winning the Cleanchoice Award from Clean Eating Magazine and finalist for the Product of the Year Award by BC Food and Beverage Association.

The Company was able to double its retail presence, working with institutions such as Sysco Corp., America’s biggest wholesale food distributor, and the Canadian subsidiary of United Natural Foods, Inc. with its network of more than 5,000 Canadian retail stores. Additional retail stores onboarded included Nesters Markets, Buy-Low Foods, IGA and Sungiven Foods and others.

The Company launched its new product line of spoonable yogurt “PlantGurt” and a new Sampler Box available on Plant Veda’s e-commerce store. Plant Veda products were also featured at both TEDMonterey and TEDWomen.

Corporately during 2021, Plant Veda commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol MILK, the Frankfurt Exchange on July 2021 under the ticker symbol A3CS6B, and the OTC Markets in the USA under the symbol PLVFF. The Company strengthened its management by adding Deanna Embury, former Be Fresh CEO, and Wilson K. Lee, an award-winning restaurant entrepreneur, to its Board of Advisors. Plant Veda also appointed production and quality expert Mr. Mehdi Gohardehi as New Plant Manager.

Plant Veda secured its new home of a 25,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Delta, B.C., Canada and received its production license from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for both the Canadian and export markets. The Company also successfully registered with the U.S. FDA for product importation.

“The Plant Veda team made remarkable progress in 2021 laying the foundations for a prosperous 2022,” said Sunny Gurnani, CEO of Plant Veda. “The initial phase one expansion of our new state of the art facility will allow for an annual production capacity of 2.5M litres, enabling us to further develop our current distribution channels while establishing new ones.”

“In 2022 we have defined goals, including additional product launches, completion of phase one capacity expansion, and accelerated revenue growth. We have always faced production constraints in our previous location, which limited growth. Now, thanks to the hard work of the entire Plant Veda team, 2022 is expected to allow the expansion we have been planning for. We, again, thank our team, our partners and our supporters for all their assistance in 2021. We look forward to an exciting and prosperous 2022.”

About Plant Veda (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B)

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. We remain clear in our goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health through plant-based consumption. Our Company has succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives, continuing shaking up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave our customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

Learn more at www.PlantVeda.com.

To subscribe to updates about Plant Veda, visit www.PlantVeda.com/pages/investors.

To find Plant Veda products at a location near you, visit www.PlantVeda.com/pages/store-locations.

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

Company Contact:
Aaron Wong, Director
Email: Aaron@PlantVeda.com
Number: 778-840-9664

Investor Relations:
Email: Investors@PlantVeda.com
Number: 778-383-6737

Media Contact:
Email: Media@PlantVeda.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the anticipated performance of Plant Veda’s products in the dairy-alternative industry, in addition to the following: Potential outcomes from expanded production. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the dairy-alternative markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of securities in the United States or any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of the United States or any such state or jurisdiction.


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubles Down on Alibaba Investment. Again.

    Daily Journal, chaired by Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger, doubled its investment in Alibaba in the fourth quarter, a period when shares fell 20%.

  • 'China is uninvestable,' says Bond king Jeffrey Gundlach

    DoubleLine founder Jeffrey Gundlach sends a warning to those looking to put money to work in China.

  • Better Buy: General Electric vs. Honeywell

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) and Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) had a disappointing 2021 and underperformed the S&P 500. Then again, the list of companies with heavy exposure to commercial aviation in the midst of a global pandemic that beat the market was pretty short.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Kings are companies that are part of the S&P 500 index and have increased their annual payouts to shareholders annually for at least 50 years. Providing a half-century of annual payout growth signals that a company has a relatively strong underlying business and has been able to survive and thrive through big changes and shakeups along the way. If you're seeking companies that can reliably increase their dividend payouts, read on for a look at five top Dividend King stocks to buy in 2022 and hold for the long term.

  • AT&T exceeds HBO Max subscriber outlook

    Shares of AT&T Inc. are up about 1% in premarket trading Wednesday after the telecommunications company offered some fourth-quarter metrics ahead of an investor conference.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sank 8.9% on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the day's trading session down roughly 1.3%, and Cloudflare ranked among the day's biggest large-cap technology losers. The Federal Reserve has also recently indicated that it will significantly cut back on bond purchases in the near future and that it will potentially raise interest rates three times this year, which generally points to a less-favorable backdrop for growth stocks and could lead to more volatility in the near term.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company, tumbled again today on no company-specific news. Rather, the tech stock likely fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose today, which put pressure on growth stocks. Crowdstrike's stock was down by 4.8% as of 3:46 p.m. ET.

  • Short Seller Who Bet Against Wirecard Wagers Tesla Is Overpriced

    (Bloomberg) -- Fraser Perring, the short seller who accused Wirecard AG of fraud years before the German payment processing company’s collapse, is betting Tesla Inc.’s stratospheric valuation will come back down to earth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying With

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 65% to 77% That Could Soar in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Volatile technology stocks aren't for the fainthearted, but they could deliver big rewards for investors as part of a balanced portfolio.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures dip, tech shares add to losses

    U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower open Wednesday morning to extend a decline in technology shares during the prior trading day.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Starting rich isn't a requirement to become rich from investments in the stock market. A simple $5,000 stock purchase in the right company can be all that it takes -- if it's the right company. Twenty years ago, it wasn't obvious to everyone that Amazon would become the company is it before it became, well, Amazon.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Is Climbing Because ‘Beyond Fried Chicken’ Is Coming to KFC

    Beyond Meat said its plant-based fried chicken product is coming to KFC locations in the U.S. next week. Beyond Meat (ticker: BYND) and KFC said in a joint news release Tuesday that the plant-based fried chicken, called Beyond Fried Chicken, will be available at U.S. KFC locations on Monday. “We couldn’t be prouder to partner with KFC to offer a best-in-class product that not only delivers the delicious experience consumers expect from this iconic chain, but also provides the added benefits of plant-based meat,” Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown said in the news release.

  • Ford Stock Beat Tesla Last Year. Here’s What It Will Do Next.

    Ford stock is on a tear. After rocketing in 2021, and a big start to 2022, here's what could happen next.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With Short Squeeze Potential

    We talk a lot about the ways to make money in the market, and there’s usually an unspoken assumption that most investing is undertaken as a positive move. It’s a move to buy into a stock, assessed as having upbeat prospects going forward, and holding on for as long as it takes to realize the gains. Warren Buffett, one of history’s great stock traders, is the exemplar of this strategy; he has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for te

  • 7 Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2022

    Do you make New Year's resolutions? Of course, the toughest part of making New Year's resolutions is actually achieving them. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares don't have to go up at all to make you plenty of money this year.

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's landlord? Earn up to 8.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

  • Why Zoom Video Communications, Zscaler, and Just Eat Takeaway.com Fell Hard Today

    "Stay at home" growth stocks suffered amid rising bond yields, high oil prices, and optimism about the duration of the omicron surge.