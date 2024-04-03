Planters is looking to hire drivers to cruise in its Nutmobile: What to know about the job

Planters needs to fill a new position, but the job might drive folks a bit nutty.

The company is looking for three people to fill the position for a year, from June 2024 to June 2025. The lucky three will be "affectionately known" as Peanutters. Not only will they escort Mr. Peanut across the country, but they'll do so while driving the 26-foot-long NUTmobile and planning events.

“We are thrilled to be taking applications for our third official class of Peanutters,” said Patrick Horbas, Planters' director of marketing, said in a statement. "From being the grand marshals of parades to making appearances at community events and grand openings, our Peanutters are fun-loving ambassadors of the iconic PLANTERS® brand, bringing smiles and joy to millions of people they meet every year.”

What is a NUTmobile?

According to the press release, the Nutmobile is a "rolling public relations firm on wheels."

Not only is it a mobile PR firm, but the vehicle itself is basically a giant peanut on wheels.

How to apply:

Acording to the press release, anyone who is interested in filling the position needs to meet the following criteria:

Graduated with a bachelor's degree, preferably in communications, marketing, advertising, public relations or a related field

A desire to travel

A valid driver's license

Strong organization and time management skills

A "proficiency in nut-related puns is a must."

Those interested in applying need to turn in a resume, cover letter and short video describing why they would be the perfect Peanutter by April 14, 2024.

According to the job listing, people who do apply need to be flexible.

"One day will be used as a travel day from location to location, if that distance is not far then an event can be scheduled on this day," states the listing. "The remainder of the 4 days would be used for a combination of scheduled events and administrative work or interviews."

Job requirements:

The Peanutters will be required to work a 5-day, 40-hour workweek.

The listing also states that the Peanutters should plan at least one event per day. If it's short, the Peanutters can either schedule another event or do administrative work.

According to the press release. a few other responsibilities are:

Representing the Planters brand in media interviews and appearances with local radio, TV and digital publications.

Entertain fans all over the country at local events.

Engage with consumers and ensure everyone has a "nutty time" and a positive experience with the NUTmobile and Mr. Peanut.

Volunteering for local communities

