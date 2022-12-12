Planting equipment market: Historic industry size & analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The planting equipment market size is forecast to increase by USD 5987.71 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.96%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by growing government support for agricultural practices globally, population growth and high demand for food products, and the growing emphasis on farm mechanization.

Global Planting Equipment Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global planting equipment market as a part of the agricultural and farm machinery market, which covers companies that manufacture agricultural and farm machinery and related parts. This includes agricultural tractors, haying machinery, harvesting machinery, planting machinery, livestock machinery, spraying machinery, tillage machinery, and irrigation systems.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AGCO Corp., Bourgault Industries Ltd., Bucher Industries AG, Buhler Industries Inc., CLAAS KGaA mbH, Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., ISEKI and Co. Ltd., Kasco Manufacturing Inc., Kinze Manufacturing Inc., Kubota Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Morris Industries Ltd., Redlands Ashlyn Motors PLC.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (mechanical and automatic), product (seed drills, planters, and air seeders), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

The mechanical segment grew gradually by USD 5753.74 million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. The adoption of mechanical planting equipment is increasing every year with government agencies offering suitable interest schemes to farmers. In addition, the increasing mechanization of the agriculture industry and the rising incomes of farmers are supporting the growth of the segment.

What are the key data covered in planting equipment market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the planting equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the planting equipment market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cloud data warehouse market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of planting equipment market vendors

Planting Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.96% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5987.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Australia, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGCO Corp., Bourgault Industries Ltd., Bucher Industries AG, Buhler Industries Inc., CLAAS KGaA mbH, Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., ISEKI and Co. Ltd., Kasco Manufacturing Inc., Kinze Manufacturing Inc., Kubota Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Morris Industries Ltd., Redlands Ashlyn Motors PLC, SeedMaster, Stara SA Industria De Implementos Agricolas, Vaderstad AB, Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and Greaves Cotton Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global planting equipment market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Seed drills - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Planters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Air seeders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AGCO Corp.

12.4 Bourgault Industries Ltd.

12.5 Bucher Industries AG

12.6 Buhler Industries Inc.

12.7 CLAAS KGaA mbH

12.8 Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd.

12.9 CNH Industrial NV

12.10 Deere and Co.

12.11 Greaves Cotton Ltd.

12.12 ISEKI and Co. Ltd.

12.13 Kasco Manufacturing Inc.

12.14 Kinze Manufacturing Inc.

12.15 Kubota Corp.

12.16 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

12.17 Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

