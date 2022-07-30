U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,130.29
    +57.86 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,845.13
    +315.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,390.69
    +228.09 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.23
    +12.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.30
    +1.88 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.00
    +13.70 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    20.33
    +0.47 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0227
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    -0.0390 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1900
    -1.1300 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,850.64
    -29.33 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.24
    -1.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

Planting Hope Announces Grant of Equity Awards & Engagement of Bristol Capital Ltd.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Planting Hope Company Inc.
·4 min read
The Planting Hope Company Inc.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MYLKF

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to announce the grant of stock options ("Option") and restricted share units ("RSUs") under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan ("Plan") and the engagement of Bristol Capital Ltd. ("Bristol Capital"), who will provide investor relations services for the Company.

Grant of Options and RSUs

The Company's Board of Directors has authorized, pursuant to the Plan, the grant of 801,287 stock options ("Options") and 2,516,434 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") (together, "Awards") to employees, contractors, officers, directors and investor relations advisors effective July 29, 2022 ("Grant Date"), to purchase an aggregate of up to 3,317,720 subordinate voting shares ("SV Shares") in the capital of the Company. Options were awarded at an exercise price of $0.44 per SV Share unless otherwise noted below.

Of the Awards granted:

  • an aggregate of 1,923,636 RSUs were granted to certain directors and officers of the Company, with the balance of 592,797 RSUs granted to employees of the Company, for a 5-year term from the Grant Date. The RSU's vest annually over 3 years, with one-third of the RSUs becoming available on each anniversary of the Grant Date.

  • 240,000 Options were granted to Bristol Capital. These Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.50 per SV Share for a 3-year term from the Grant Date. The Options vest quarterly over 12 months.

  • 196,590 Options were granted to IR Labs Inc. for a 5-year term from the Grant Date. The Options vest semi-annually over 3-years.

  • 60,000 Options were granted to an officer of the Company for a 5-year term from the Grant Date. The Options vest semi-annually over 3-years.

  • 304,697 Options were granted to employees and contractors of the Company for a 5-year term from the Grant Date. The Options vest quarterly over 3-years.

Investor Relations Engagement

The Company has engaged Bristol Capital, based in Ontario, Canada, to provide investor relations services to the Company for an initial 12-month term commencing July 28, 2022 for a fee of up to a maximum of $14,000 per month, in addition to the grant of Options to purchase up to 240,000 SV Shares as per the terms outlined above. The retainer fee is structured so that it coincides with the level of marketing activity taking place, whereas the $14,000 fee is applicable during high level marketing activity. Bristol Capital's responsibilities include but are not limited to increasing Planting Hope's exposure to the broader financial markets in the US, Canada and Europe, targeting fund managers, research analysts, stockbrokers, wealth managers, investment advisors and investment bankers that invest and/or collaborate in emerging public companies, in addition to its consulting and content work.

Bristol Capital was founded in 2001 and has established itself as a leading investor relations and capital markets advisory firm servicing various companies in the technology, renewables, energy, healthcare, aerospace, financial, infrastructure, industrial, entertainment and consumer industries that focuses primarily on micro and small cap companies with market capitalizations between $30M and $1B. Bristol Capital has developed thousands of strategic, valuable relationships with key players in the investment community that are well matched to Bristol Capital's clients' size, segment and stage of development.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

On behalf of the Board

"Julia Stamberger"

Chairman, Director and CEO

Contacts

Julia Stamberger
CEO and Co-founder
(773) 492-2243

julia@plantinghopecompany.com

For IR Inquiries:
Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital
(905) 326-1888 ext. 1
glen@bristolir.com

Caroline Sawamoto, IR Labs
(773) 492-2243
ir@plantinghopecompany.com

For Media inquiries
Alex Jessup, Jessup PR
(323) 529-3541
alex.jessup@jessuppr.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including statements about the Company's ability to execute on its goals, the timing pertaining to these goals the potential demand for the Company's products, the timing and success of anticipated product launches and distribution of the Company's products, and the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, the assumption that demand for the Company's product will be sustained or increase in accordance with management's projections, that the Company's internal research and analysis is indicative of broader market trends and the Company's anticipated future demand for its products, that changes in consumer preferences in the plant-based food industry will continue in accordance with the Company's expectations, that the Company's current business objectives can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting its industry can be found in the Company's annual information form dated January 6, 2022 and the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements made in this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: The Planting Hope Company Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710321/Planting-Hope-Announces-Grant-of-Equity-Awards-Engagement-of-Bristol-Capital-Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Stocks; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    Investors are trying to make sense of the markets, in face of conflicting signals. Year-to-date, we’re facing deep losses – but more recently, a sharp rally despite this week’s confirmation that we’re in a recession. Government data released on Thursday showed a 0.9% GDP contraction in Q2, which came on the heels of a 1.6% contraction in Q1. That’s two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, reminds us the ‘conventional wis

  • Why AbbVie Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of the Illinois-based drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) were down by a hefty 5% as of 2:32 p.m. ET Friday afternoon. As a result, the Dividend Aristocrat's market capitalization has slipped by a staggering $13.2 billion today. Ahead of the opening bell, AbbVie announced its 2022 second-quarter earnings.

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • Cathie Wood Dumped These 7 Stocks in July

    In this article, we discuss the 7 stocks that Cathie Wood dumped in July. If you want to see more stocks that she disposed of during this month, click Cathie Wood Dumped These 3 Stocks in July. In June, Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management suffered a sharp decline in assets, which was decidedly higher than […]

  • SEC Adds Alibaba to List of Chinese Companies Facing Delisting

    NEW YORK—The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday added Alibaba Group Holding to a list of Chinese companies at risk of being delisted from the U.S. exchanges if their auditors can’t be inspected before spring 2024. The move comes days after Alibaba said it would apply for a primary listing in Hong Kong, where it obtained a secondary listing in 2019. Securing a primary listing in the Asian financial hub would allow Alibaba’s shares to continue to be traded even if it is booted from the American bourse.

  • Bausch Receives a Mortal Blow

    The company's future is in doubt after losing a key patent litigation

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Alibaba Added to SEC List of Chinese Firms Facing Delisting

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has moved a step closer toward getting booted off US stock exchanges for American inspectors not being able to access to financial audits.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyEuro-Zone Infla

  • British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Has Announced A Dividend Of £0.5445

    British American Tobacco p.l.c.'s ( LON:BATS ) investors are due to receive a payment of £0.5445 per share on 10th of...

  • Roku stock plummets on big earnings miss, gloomy outlook

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses why Roku stock is down Friday.

  • 6 REITs To Consider With Dividends Above 5%

    Each of these five real estate investment trusts (REITs) currently pays a dividend of greater than 5%. For those willing to accept the risks, that’s a better yield than that of the U. S. Government 10-Year Treasury Note. Each REIT trades on the New York Stock Exchange, so plenty of information on these REITs is available from analysts at respected investment firms. Looking for ways to boost your returns? Check out Benzinga's coverage on Alternative Real Estate Investments: Exclusive Offering For

  • Here's How Far Apple Stock May Rally on Earnings

    Apple delivered better-than-expected earnings and shares are now up 25% from the June low. Here's how to trade it from here.

  • Jack Ma Escapes Beijing’s Crosshairs by Giving Up His Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma is taking a weeks-long tour in Europe after largely disappearing from public view for almost two years, adding to signs that China’s government is easing pressure on the entrepreneur as he steps back from a business empire that had made him one of the country’s most powerful people.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarte

  • P&G misses on earnings, cites still-rising costs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down second-quarter earnings for Procter & Gamble.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)

    The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay out dividends annually, quarterly, or monthly. Quarterly payments are the most common, but for truly defensive investors, monthly payments offer some advantages. Chief among those is the rapid and regular

  • Exxon, Chevron see blowout earnings amid high energy prices

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss earnings results from oil giants Exxon and Chevron after high energy prices led to record profits in the second quarter.

  • Companies Like Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ:MGAM) Can Afford To Invest In Growth

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • Intel Stock Will Plunge Further, Analyst Says, After ‘Worst’ Quarter He Has Ever Seen

    Intel's second-quarter revenue fell 17% compared with its first quarter. Bernstein notes that's the worst sequential June quarter performance for the company going back at least to the year 2000.

  • What Intel's Disastrous Earnings Tell Us About the Chip Sector and Competitors

    It is now guiding for third-quarter revenue of $15 billion-$16 billion vs. the $18.67 billion consensus. As for full-year 2022, its EPS expectation is now $2.30, down from its prior forecast of $3.60 and the $3.39 consensus. In terms of revenue for the year, Intel now expects $65 billion-$68 billion, down from $76 billion and well below the $74.4 billion consensus.

  • El-Erian, Crescenzi Paint Picture of Investors Betting on Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are in a gambling mood when it comes to the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooChinese Government Asked TikTok for Stealth Propaganda AccountEuro-Zone Inflation Hits Record, Backing Calls for Larger HikesThat’s the conclusion one could reach after