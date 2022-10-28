U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,800.50
    -19.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,064.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,131.75
    -103.50 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.70
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.38
    -0.70 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.70
    -10.90 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    19.29
    -0.20 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9958
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.18
    -0.10 (-0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1554
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.5280
    +1.2570 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,176.52
    -427.88 (-2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.38
    -14.01 (-2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,048.86
    -24.83 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

Planting Hope to Present at Upcoming Industry Events and Webinars

The Planting Hope Company Inc.
·3 min read
The Planting Hope Company Inc.

  • Planting Hope to participate in irlabs Investor Day, "Companies Disrupting the World We Live In," on November 2 at 3 p.m. ET

  • Radius Research to host Planting Hope webinar on November 2 at 4:15 p.m. ET

  • CEO Julia Stamberger and COO Susan Walters-Flood meeting with investors at CEM event in Hollywood, Florida November 11-13

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(OTCQB:MYLKF)(FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to announce the following upcoming opportunities for investors to learn more about Planting Hope, its breakthrough products, and strategy to continue to build on current growth and momentum:

  • November 2 at 3:00 p.m. ET - CEO Julia Stamberger to present at the irlabs + NEO Exchange Investor Day, themed: "Companies Disrupting the World We Live In", at which she will discuss some of the ways that Planting Hope's products are disrupting their categories, the way we eat, and the impact of that food on our planet. Investors can register to attend here.

  • November 2 at 4:15 p.m. ET - Radius Research hosts CEO Julia Stamberger, who will provide an overview of Planting Hope and its strategic objectives ahead. Investors can register to attend here. A copy of this webinar will be made available on the Radius Research YouTube channel and through the Presentations & Events section of Planting Hope's website.

  • November 11-13 - CEO Julia Stamberger and COO Susan Walters-Flood will be meeting one-on-one with investors at the CEM Capital Event in Hollywood, Florida. Investors can register to attend the CEM event here.

"I'm excited to present the Company to investors in these forums as MYLK is experiencing rapid retailer and consumer uptake across all of our brands, with recognition from major media and awards from our industry - it's a thrilling time at Planting Hope," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Planting Hope. "Our team is executing well on our business plan, and all indicators show this growth will continue to accelerate in 2023. We are responding to growing interest in the foodservice sector as we head into 2023 and will focus on expansion into profitable, revenue accretive opportunities that simultaneously build trial, market awareness, and adoption of our products by consumers at retail."

Native Ads Engagement:

Planting Hope is pleased to announce it has engaged Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads") to execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company. The campaign is scheduled to run for up to 12 months at the cost of approximately $115,000, of which roughly $90,000 will be directly allocated to the cost-per-click impression costs of media placements and distribution, and about $25,000 will be allocated for content creation, web development, advertising creative development, search engine optimization, and strategic digital advertising consulting.

Native Ads is a full-service ad agency that owns and operates a proprietary ad exchange with over 80 integrated SSPs (supply-side platforms) resulting in daily access to three to seven billion North American ad impressions. The engagement of Native Ads is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, Barista Blend Sesamemilk, and Sesamilk™ creamers, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company focused on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

Note: All dollars are USD unless otherwise stated.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Julia Stamberger
CEO and Co-founder
(773) 492-2243
julia@plantinghopecompany.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital
(905) 326-1888 ext. 1
glen@bristolir.com

Caroline Sawamoto, IR Labs
(773) 492-2243
ir@plantinghopecompany.com

Media Contact
Alex Jessup, Jessup PR
(323) 529-3541
alex.jessup@jessuppr.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including statements about the Company's ability to execute on its goals, the timing pertaining to these goals the potential demand for the Company's products, the timing and success of anticipated product launches and distribution of the Company's products, and the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, the assumption that demand for the Company's product will be sustained or increase in accordance with management's projections, that the Company's internal research and analysis is indicative of broader market trends and the Company's anticipated future demand for its products, that changes in consumer preferences in the plant-based food industry will continue in accordance with the Company's expectations, that the Company's current business objectives can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting its industry can be found in the Company's annual information form dated January 6, 2022 and the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements made in this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: The Planting Hope Company Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722695/Planting-Hope-to-Present-at-Upcoming-Industry-Events-and-Webinars

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk on the hook to pay more than $200 million to 3 fired Twitter execs

    Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's head of legal policy, received a "golden parachute" clause in Twitter's merger with Musk's X Holdings.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Makes a Strong Statement

    The successful entrepreneur and one of the hit show's most popular investors ends a long suspense.

  • Is Microsoft Stock a Buy Now?

    Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock price dropped 8% on Wednesday, Oct. 26, after the tech giant posted its latest quarterly numbers. In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Sept. 30, Microsoft's revenue rose 11% year over year (and grew 16% in constant currency terms) to $50.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock crashed Thursday morning, sinking 6.5% lower as of 11:25 a.m. ET. The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer is upping up its battery swap game and even setting up a battery manufacturing business. Investors in Chinese stocks are already scurrying for cover after Chinese leader Xi Jinping secured a third term earlier this week, as they fear Xi's ideologies, particularly his crackdowns on the private sector and zero-COVID policy, to continue.

  • There’s a rush to buy I-bonds to lock in a high yield, but there may be an even better deal next week

    Friday is your last chance to buy at the 9.62% rate. But there are other important issues to consider.

  • Amazon stock tanks 20% after revenue and guidance miss expectations

    Here's what went down today for Amazon in its Q3 earnings.

  • Twitter stock ticks up ahead of Friday's delisting as Elon Musk closes his buyout deal

    Shares of Twitter are moving higher in the final hour of trading ahead of the company going private following Elon Musk's acquisition.

  • 3 Perfect Stocks Retirees Can Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    For many investors, 2021 was ideal. The benchmark S&P 500 endured no more than a 5% correction for the entirety of the year, and the major stock indexes finished higher by a double-digit percentage. All three major U.S. stock indexes have plunged into a bear market, with volatility hitting levels not seen since 2009.

  • Twitter Reacts to Mark Zuckerberg's $100 Billion Net Worth Loss

    The Meta CEO is certainly not the only billionaire to lose money this year, but he has coughed up the most.

  • Markets: ‘Investors are getting distracted by what’s happening at Facebook,’ analyst says

    eToro USA Investment Analyst Callie Cox joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Thursday's market action and why it's likely tied to Meta earnings, U.S. GDP numbers for Q3, and inflation.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Apple, Amazon, Intel, and more

    Apple, Amazon, and Intel are among the top trending stocks in extended trading Thursday, October 27, 2022.

  • AbbVie Q3 Preview: Can Shares Continue Their Run?

    AbbVie shares have been a bright spot in a dim market year-to-date, up a double-digit 17% and easily crushing the S&P 500's performance.

  • Why AGNC Investment Stock Was Volatile on Thursday

    AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) bounced around quite a bit on Thursday, surging early in the trading day, up as much as 5.6%, before falling later to end the day down 0.4%. The major stock market indexes were mixed on Thursday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 199 points (0.6%) while the S&P 500 was down 23 points (-0.6%) and the Nasdaq was off 178 points (-1.6%). AGNC Investment surged early on some good macroeconomic news and industry news.

  • Fed Seen Aggressively Hiking to 5%, Triggering Global Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials will maintain their resolutely hawkish stance next week, laying the groundwork for interest rates reaching 5% by March 2023, moves that seem likely to lead to a US and global recession, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watcher

  • AbbVie misses sales estimates as Botox, Juvederm face slowdown jitters

    The drugmaker said it was seeing an impact from "temporary economic headwinds" to its portfolio of cosmetic treatments, including Botox and Juvederm, which it gained through its $63 billion deal for Allergan. Wall Street analysts have been looking out for the impact of inflation and fears of a recession to its aesthetics business, which is more exposed to macroeconomic pressures than AbbVie's other therapies. AbbVie said in July that it had seen "glimpses of inflationary pressures" on the Juvederm business, though it had not yet seen an impact to Botox at that time.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

    Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0.67% and 7.09%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Mark Zuckerberg's Pipe Dream Turns Into $618 Billion Nightmare

    Mark Zuckerberg's plan to dominate the metaverse is turning into a nightmare for everyone. And it's costing real money.

  • Chevron Earnings Crush Estimates on Higher Oil and Gas Prices. The Stock Rises.

    The company's earnings convincingly beat expectations but were below its record second-quarter performance.

  • Shopify stock jumps after beating on revenue estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at Shopify shares following a third-quarter earnings beat.

  • Who funded Trump’s Truth Social? Some answers

    Ever since former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a new media company aimed at rivaling Twitter, there has been a mystery over who provided the money. Now there are some answers in a cache of documents provided by lawyers representing William Wilkerson, a former executive who filed a whistleblower claim with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against the media company and Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check firm taking it public. The documents show Truth Social’s early backers include six businessmen outside of the Silicon Valley mainstream — including two executives from an oil company and a gym chain, several Republican donors, a former U.S. ambassador to Portugal and the head of a mail-order fruitcake company.