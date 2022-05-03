U.S. markets open in 7 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,157.50
    +6.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,010.00
    +30.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,083.75
    +10.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,883.70
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.12
    -0.05 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.70
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0504
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.34
    -1.06 (-3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2512
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1150
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,480.64
    -528.38 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.92
    -3.74 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Planting Hope Reports Record Annual Revenue for FY 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MYLKF

  • The Company reported record net revenue of $2.3 million ($3.0 million CAD), up 136% from FY 2020

  • The Company reported Q4 2021 net revenue of $0.3 million ($0.4 million CAD), up 477% from Q4 2020

  • The Company's FY 2022 outlook includes rapid scaling and accelerated growth trajectory across the Company's product lines, including:

    • Demand that is exceeding expectations for Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend Sesamemilk, from independent cafes and distributors across the U.S. and Canada

    • Rapidly increasing distribution placements across Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, RightRice® Veggie Rice, and Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips in major grocery retailers and foodservice

    • Quickly expanding ecommerce and scaling direct-to-consumer (D2C) business in order to capture consumer product demand faster than retail grocery expansion can serve, including expanding presence and sales on third party ecommerce marketplaces

    • Launching breakthrough new products that have received significant attention from the major retailers and distributors at Q1 2022 trade shows

    • Further increasing sales velocity with marketing-driven awareness and trial including partnerships and distribution to high profile foodservice channels like quick-service restaurants (QSR) and corporate campuses

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 - The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) (FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

"2021 was a pivotal year for Planting Hope as we completed our IPO, became a public company, and fine-tuned our innovative product lines and branding. We continue to scale in 2022 as retailers and foodservice partners bring in new products post-COVID, with a strong interest in exactly what we provide: sustainable, planet-friendly and delicious plant-based food and beverages," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. "Consumers purchased more plant-based foods than ever in 2021 and grocery retail sales of plant-based food and beverages in the United States grew three times faster than total food retail sales, representing more than $7.4 billion ($9.5 billion CAD) in 2021, with 42% of those sales in the categories we are poised to disrupt: plant-based milk and creamers1. We are well positioned to make significant marks in multiple plant-based food categories at a rapid pace, solidifying our status as an innovation leader in plant-based food and beverages."

"We expect 2022 to be a transformational growth year driven by new revenue contributions from the RightRice® brand, expansion of Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend Sesamemilk across the cafe industry; the launch of new products in high demand, including our Hope and Sesame® Sesamilk™ creamers and new Mozaics™ flavors; and distribution expansion through new food wholesalers, retailers, foodservice partners and ecommerce channels across the United States and Canada," continued Ms. Stamberger.

2021 Financial Highlights

  • Record net revenue of $2.3 million ($3.0 million CAD) compared with $1.0 million ($1.3 million CAD) in 2020, an increase of 136%.

  • Selling, general & administrative expenses of $6.8 million compared with $2.8 million in 2020; this increase is primarily due to one-time professional and other related fees associated with the Initial Public Offering ("IPO").

  • Net loss of $17.6 million compared with $2.5 million in 2020; aside from one-time professional fees and expenses associated with IPO, the majority of this loss is non-cash and due to the reverse takeover/merger transaction (consolidation of the Spinning Wheel Brands LLC entity into Planting Hope), the issuance of equity-based compensation including warrants, and the change in fair value of financial instruments.

Q4 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $0.3 million ($0.4 million CAD), an increase of 477% from Q4 2020.

  • Non-Amazon ecommerce revenues doubled from Q3 to Q4 2021, and recurring revenue from retail grocery clients continued to grow quarter over quarter. However, some project-based distribution, including the airline first-class snackbox program for Mozaics™, ended in Q3 2021 as planned (due to the airline's semi-annual menu refresh), and related revenue did not extend significantly into Q4 2021. Additionally, wholesale distributors curtailed ordering until early 2022 in anticipation of the new Non-GMO Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk and Mozaics™ product lines being available, and some orders and shipments were pushed into early 2022.

  • Selling, general & administrative expenses of $2.6 million compared with $0.6 million in Q4 2020, primarily due to one-time fees incurred for the Company's IPO in November 2021.

  • Net loss of $8.6 million compared with net loss of $0.6 million in Q4 2020, primarily due to one-time professional fees and other related expenses associated with the Company's IPO, and non-cash items including the issuance of equity-based compensation and warrants, and the change in fair value of financial instruments.

  • Cash balance of $5.8 million ($7.4 million CAD) as of December 31, 2021. Additionally, in March 2022, the Company completed a bought deal financing for total gross proceeds of $6.3 million ($8.1 million CAD), primarily to fund operating and marketing expenses, including the expansion of distribution and new product launches in the U.S. and Canada, and to fund a portion of the purchase price for the acquisition of the RightRice® product lines.

Operational Highlights

During 2021, the Company made progress on the following key growth priorities:

  • Secured new retail distribution relationships, including the launch of new Hope and Sesame® Non-GMO refrigerated sesamemilk into more than 400 Kroger grocery retail stores under leading natural banners, plus successful launch of Mozaics™ on QVC with recurring on-air segments, and initial distribution into Tops Market.

  • Expanded ecommerce network to include HIVE, Life to Go, Faire, Mable, AAFES, Abound, and others, and expanded ecommerce listings on online marketplaces with an existing product presence, including Amazon and QVC.com.

  • Ran initial production runs of new Non-GMO Hope and Sesame® shelf-stable and refrigerated products and new Mozaics™ Non-GMO Real Veggie Chips in sustainable packaging, in preparation for 2022 retail distribution and scaling.

  • Met with retail partners to secure new and expanded distribution opportunities for new products in 2022.

  • Returned to live trade shows with Plant Based World NYC in December 2021, where new Hope and Sesame® Non-GMO sesamemilk won two categories in the FoodBev World Plant Based 2021 Awards: Best Milk Alternative and Best Plant-Based Sustainability.

  • Expanded the operating team to include a Chief Sales Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP of Marketing, Operations Manager, eCommerce Manager, Customer Service Manager, Warehouse Manager, Sr. Manager of Digital Content, and Hope and Sesame® Brand Captain.

  • Continued to navigate ongoing COVID-19 supply chain impacts (including rising freight costs and limited capacity, ingredient availability, and packaging delays).

  • Developed more than 1,000 new grocery retail placements for the Hope and Sesame® and Mozaics™ brands, more than 15 ecommerce channels for Veggicopia® products, and executed on distribution of more than three million units of Mozaics™ chips to first-class airline passengers.

Outlook and Growth

The Company's business strategy and plan for 2022 centers on accelerating its growth trajectory even further over the triple-digit net revenue percentage growth achieved in 2021.

Key growth priorities for 2022 include:

  • Launch the Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend into independent cafes (a market that comprises more than 31,000 locations in the U.S. alone) via a network of food service distributors, starting in Q2 2022. Internal Planting Hope research and analysis estimates that plant milks currently account for more than 40% of total usage in milk-based drinks in independent cafes, indicating an anticipated market size of $2.0 billion per year for this channel.

  • Expand retail placements and distribution for all brands, with a focus on expansion for Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips, and RightRice® Veggie Rice.

  • Increase velocity across grocery distribution for all brands, through strategic marketing, trial, and awareness, leveraging measurable, ROI-focused marketing efforts.

  • Increase partnerships with key foodservice distribution partners, from QSR to corporate office campuses to increase both revenue and distribution, and introduce more consumers to the brands through effective out-of-home ‘trial' in these locations

  • Expand consumer awareness of sesamemilk, driving trial and usage through cafes and into grocery retail stores.

  • Expand ecommerce business to include relaunched, streamlined brand sites by Q3 2022 and scale direct to consumer (D2C) business, as well as expand presence and sales on third party ecommerce marketplaces, both B2C (consumer) and B2B (wholesale).

  • Increase awareness, trial, and repeat purchase rates with consumers through targeted, strategic, and measurable marketing efforts, increasing velocity at shelf and online.

  • Capitalize on demonstrated Canadian grocery retailer interest across product lines by launching Canadian-compliant dual-language packaging on Hope and Sesame® (shelf-stable Non-GMO product, including Barista Blend), Mozaics™, and RightRice® products.

  • Start expansion to international markets outside of the U.S. and Canada, capitalizing on interest from export markets and distributors.

  • Expand operating team with key hires in Sales, Marketing, Finance and Operations to drive and support growth and scaling.

  • Continue to introduce retailers and distributors to our products with trade shows planned in the US, Canada, and Europe throughout 2022, including additional coffee/cafe industry trade shows.

  • Launch key new product lines, including Hope and Sesame® creamers (Q3 2022) and Mozaics™ non-dairy ‘dairy' flavors (Q3 2022).

2022 Annual General Meeting

Planting Hope will host its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") virtually on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 10:00 AM Pacific Time.

Shareholder access:
Dial in: +1-888-886-7786 (Toll Free - North America)
Please join "The Planting Hope Company Inc. 2022 Annual General Meeting"
Webcast: http://momentum.adobeconnect.com/plantinghope/

In order to streamline the virtual meeting process, Planting Hope encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting using the voting instruction form or the form of proxy that has been mailed to them with the Meeting materials at the end of April. Please join 10 minutes before the start of the call.

Financial Statements & Management's Discussion and Analysis

This earnings press release should be read in conjunction with Planting Hope's consolidated annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, which have been posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.plantinghopecompany.com.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk and Sesamilk™ creamers, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company focused on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information, visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

For purposes of conversion, this release used $0.78 as the conversion rate from CAD to USD.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Julia Stamberger
CEO and Co-founder
(773) 492-2243
julia@plantinghopecompany.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Caroline Sawamoto
Investor Relations
(773) 492-2243
ir@plantinghopecompany.com

Citations

  1. PBFA Report published March 24, 2022, that uses SPINS data and is titled 2021 U.S. Retail Sales Data for the Plant Based Foods Industry. It can be found on the Plant Based Food Association's website at www.plantbasedfoods.org.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including statements with respect to the following: the Company's strategic plan, priorities and outlook; expected demand for plant-based food products, including the Company's products; anticipated changes in consumer preferences and the Company's approach thereto; anticipated utilization of the Company's assets; expected performance of the Company's business, including customer growth, expansion of retail distribution and sales channels, organic growth opportunities and the effectiveness of marketing campaigns; financial priorities; sufficiency of financial resources; expected product launches and workforce expansion; expected future growth and market expansion opportunities, including expansion into Canadian and international markets; and the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to: the assumption that demand for the Company's products will be sustained or increase in accordance with management's projections; that retailer and consumer adoption of the Company's products will continue in line with the Company's expectations; that the Company's analysis regarding plant milks is indicative of actual market size; the effects of inflation on consumer preferences for the Company's products; that the Company's current business objectives can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting its industry can be found in the Company's annual information form dated January 6, 2022, and the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements made in this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: The Planting Hope Company Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699892/Planting-Hope-Reports-Record-Annual-Revenue-for-FY-2021

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A brief bout of concern about the status of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma triggered wild swings in shares of the e-commerce company on Tuesday, underscoring continued investor anxiety toward China’s tech sector after a year-long crackdown.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johns

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Berkshire Hathaway May Have Sold Verizon, Bought $10 Billion of Financials

    Berkshire's 10-Q filing offers clues that Warren Buffett sold all or part of the company's $8 billion stake in Verizon Communications.

  • Earnings: AMD, Lyft, Moderna among companies set to report quarterly results this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details what companies are expected to report earnings this week, especially those that benefited from pandemic re-openings and sales.

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Climbing Today

    After a rough week to close out April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock was climbing today as investors looked ahead to the company's fourth-quarter earnings report, and as two analysts lowered their price targets but maintained their ratings on the stock. As of 11:51 a.m. ET, Shopify was up 2.5% after climbing as much as 5% earlier in the session. Shopify shares plunged as market sentiment continued to move away from high-growth tech stocks, and as Amazon launched its Buy with Prime initiative, which will allow any e-commerce company, including Shopify sellers, to sell to Amazon's Prime customers and use Amazon's logistics network.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading in Oversold Territory

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. Amazon is a good case in point. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullba

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • Berkshire loves its oil stocks, but Goldman thinks another one is a better buy

    Berkshire Hathaway recently bought billions of dollars worth of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum shares, but Goldman Sachs thinks another oil major is a better buy than both.

  • AMD Could Bottom Out in the Low 70s

    PHLX Semiconductor Index has lost more than 26% this year, highlighting a painful deterioration in sentiment.

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks you should sell before recession. If you want to read about some stocks you should sell before a recession, go directly to 5 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession. On April 25, financial services firm Deutsche Bank, which had been the first United States bank to forecast […]

  • Dow makes 612-point turnaround as Nasdaq leads rebound in final hour of trading

    U.S. stocks rally in the final hour of trading Monday as investors saw signs that the bond-market selloff has exhausted itself for the time being.

  • Stock Market Rebound Not Far Off as ‘Fears Overblown,’ JPMorgan Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The negativity in the U.S. stock market has become so overwhelming that a rebound may not be far off, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s strategists say.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechDip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapIn a note to cli

  • These 3 top REITs let you invest in high-quality, inflation-fighting commercial real estate without millions of dollars — and you can own them today

    Nail down a stable passive income stream — right now.

  • Morgan Stanley says the S&P 500 could fall 16% in the ‘near term’ as earnings growth slows

    Analysts say to expect an 8% drop in the S&P 500 at a minimum, as U.S. companies reveal disappointing earnings guidance.

  • What Does the Drop in Production Mean for Nio?

    Beyond the disappointing slowdown in production last month, Nio said its factory is slowly ramping back up after COVID-19-related supply chain issues caused it to suspend production in April. Nio delivered 693 of its new ET7 sedans in April. Nio's April results marked only the second time in the last 18 months that vehicle deliveries have dropped on a month-over-month sequential basis.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Coinbase Jumped Today

    After a rough week, cryptocurrency assets are on the mend on Monday morning. The calendar has turned over to a new month and the stock market is up slightly with crypto assets climbing as well. Investors seem to be moving back into riskier assets and that's broadly helping the cryptocurrency market slightly.

  • Why Global Payments Plunged Double Digits Today

    The payments giant released a decent earnings report, but apparently that wasn't enough for investors, who have a higher bar these days.