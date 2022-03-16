U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,322.87
    +60.42 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,910.98
    +366.64 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,220.53
    +271.91 (+2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.73
    +31.76 (+1.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.80
    +1.36 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.10
    -14.60 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    24.90
    -0.26 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1004
    +0.0049 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1650
    +0.0050 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3088
    +0.0049 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2890
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,509.93
    +1,825.91 (+4.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.98
    +25.42 (+2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,268.93
    +93.23 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Plantish fishes for restaurant partners to try plant-based salmon filets

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Alternative seafood startup Plantish believes it is close to initial distribution of its whole-cut salmon filet via restaurants.

The Israeli company is only a year old, but has already tackled the structure of the whole cut, which is complex, co-founder and CEO Ofek Ron told TechCrunch. Its first product, Plantish salmon, mimics cooked salmon in taste, texture, appearance and structure, and has similar nutritional value of high protein and Omega-3.

“Over 70% of the seafood market is based on whole cuts, but alternative seafood now is mostly minced fish options like fish fingers and fried fish,” he added. “That’s how we are different. We are creating a new platform for the fish filet by deconstructing salmon to understand the molecules of it and then doing it with plant-based molecules.”

Ron explained that the first generation of plant-based foods, which started about 20 years ago, was mimicking the taste. The second generation — where Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods comes in — were about both taste and texture. For the third generation, it is about structure and whole cuts.

14 climate tech investors share their H1 2022 strategies

He believes this will require more accuracy to build anything and that the fibrous structure will mean that the next generation of alternative protein companies will not be burger companies, but will be filet companies like Plantish.

The company is not alone in this idea that whole cuts are the next wave. Also betting on it is Tender Food, which this week announced $12 million in seed funding for its technology aimed at replicating whole muscle cuts, using plant protein, to make beef steaks, pulled pork and chicken breasts. Meanwhile, Wildtype got $100 million recently toward development of its sushi-grade salmon made from cell cultivation.

Plantish has attracted its own funding, announcing today $12 million in seed funding, which Ron touts as “the largest seed round to date in the alternative seafood market.”

State of Mind Ventures led the round and was joined by Pitango, Unovis, TechAviv Founder Partners, SmartAgro, E2JDJ, Alumni Ventures and OurCrowd. The new funding gives Plantish a total of $14 million to date.

Ron started the company in 2021 with Enviro founder Dr. Ron Sicsic, Dr. Hila Elimelech, whose expertise is in chemistry, bioengineering expert Dr. Ariel Szklanny and Eyal Briller, former director of product at Impossible Foods.

Plantish
Plantish

Plantish co-founders, from left, Ofek Ron, Ariel Szklanny, Hila Elimelech and Ron Sicsic. Image Credits: Plantish

Unlike cell-cultured meats that are using animal-based cells to make food, Plantish salmon is using plant-based proteins and ingredients that are already being used in foods in the U.S. Therefore, the company does not need to get U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to serve its food, Ron said.

This is why he believes the company will be able to get pop-up locations up at the end of the year so people can try the product. Ron then aims to get Plantish salmon into the first five restaurants by December 2023 and to officially launch the product nationwide in restaurants by 2024.

The new funding will enable the pre-revenue company to invest in R&D and build a manufacturing facility for its machines that mix together relevant proteins and algae extractions so the salmon has the Omega-3 and necessary structure. The first machine will help get the food into those five restaurants, at which time the company will scale.

Plantish’s initial funding of $2 million was secured last year after drafting what the machine would look like and do, and now Ron says he and his team have proved out not only the technology, but have prototyped the product so that people can now try it.

“We are activists and are here to make a change,” Ron added. “Within a few months of starting, we already had a prototype and could taste the salmon. We aim to change food tech from the inside and will do it as a mission-aligned company.”

Is cell-cultured meat ready for prime time?

Recommended Stories

  • Oatly’s Growing Pains Trip Up Pioneer of Oat Milk

    Competitors—including dairy giants—have stepped in to fill the gaps with their oat products as Oatly struggles to produce more and build its own factories.

  • Can You Freeze Cucumbers?

    Yes, you can, and we'll tell you how to do it.

  • Chef Challenges Vintage Jumbo Corn Burger Recipe with Her Southwest Burger Recipe

    How will a vintage corn and burger casserole recipe stand up to a chef's modernized version of the same recipe? Find out in this episode of Then & Now, hosted by chef Alexis deBoschnek.

  • Bowery is selling vertically farmed strawberries in limited quantities

    Every time someone moves to the East Coast, they invariably complain about the Mexican food. Heck, I’ve spoken with East Coast natives who swear strawberries are a trash fruit. The “urban farmers” at Bowery have been working to change that.

  • Mother sparks a debate after feeding baby a piece of ‘bloody’ steak: ‘Looks a bit raw’

    ‘Finally another mom does this,’ one respondent writes in the comments

  • Popeyes' New Dessert is a Uniquely Southern Delight

    Whether you grew up in New Orleans or you are fond of visiting the famously Dionysian city on a regular basis, you know your morning cup of coffee is always missing something if it's all you're having. If you've never experienced the leisurely bliss of sipping your coffee on a bright spring morning in the open air while jazz musicians play lazy melodies on trumpet and sax a few feet away, then you don't know why this dessert is such a special addition to Popeyes' new menu. If you're wondering what the heck a beignet is, let us enlighten you: It's a fried square of dough that is hollow on the inside, perfectly chewy on the outside, and traditionally dusted with powdered sugar.

  • 47 Healthy Salmon Recipes That’ll Have You Falling in Love With the Protein

    Feel satisfied with the best salmon recipes including baked salmon, fancy salmon recipes, teriyaki salmon recipes, pan-fried salmon recipes, and more.

  • Dunkin' Takes Coffee Someplace It Has Rarely Been (Your Move, Starbucks)

    The epic battle of the big coffee chains continues, as Dunkin' and Starbucks continue to figure out ways to spirit away each other's customers. Dunkin's last move involved playing up the millennial draw, with savory new toasts such as the Roasted Tomato & Hummus Toast and the Roasted Tomato & Avocado Toast, which will surely convince the young'uns to forsake their savings goals for a fleeting moment of breakfast joy. It also added Salted Caramel Cold Brew and Signature Latte options to its menu, which longtime Starbucks fans will surely recognize, and might just be tempted to try as well.

  • Dwayne Johnson Shows Off Epic Breakfast of Steak, Eggs, Oatmeal and 5 PB & J Sandwiches

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson started his day with a "power + energy breakfast" that's like nothing you've ever seen before

  • The Whopper Melt Ain’t Whopping

    We recently tried Burger King’s new Whopper Melt, and our taste-tester, Lillian Stone, loved it. BK’s newest burger features two small patties dressed with Stacker Sauce, caramelized onions, and American cheese. The goods are sandwiched not in a bun, but between two slices of toast. Lillian had this to say:

  • Some Pizza Pies to celebrate National Pi Day

    It's March 14th, aka Pi Day 3-14. We're celebrating with some food. MOOTZ PIZZERIA + BAR Popeye Pizza Ingredients 6 oz. spinach 2 tbsp. chopped garlic 6 dollops ricotta cheese 4 oz. mozzarella Pinch kosher salt Directions 1) Place spinach on stretched out dough. 2) Sprinkle with garlic and salt. 3) Add dollops of ricotta. 4) Top with shredded mozzarella. 5) Cook to perfection 6) Garnish with shaved parmesan, grated pecorino, Aleppo chili, and olive oil. Note from chef Rubina Kurdian: “I love this dish because you don’t feel bad about eating it! The combination of spinach garlic and ricotta, atop of the crisp dough are absolutely satisfying!”

  • Budweiser debuts new 'Supreme' beer in 5 test markets, including Ohio

    Budweiser Supreme is launching in stores today in five test markets, including Ohio, with plans to be available nationwide in the future.

  • Pizza through a straw? How U-2 pilots snack at 70,000 feet

    Have you ever slurped pizza through a straw?

  • Drink local this St. Patrick's Day with these themed craft beers and parties

    On March 17, we suggest skipping cheap beer dyed green for these locally made brews.

  • Our 28 Best Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast Recipes

    Start your day with a nutritious meal that will leave you feeling fueled for the day ahead. Each of these four- and five-star recipes focuses on complex carbs, like whole grains, and stick to heart-healthy levels of saturated fat and sodium for a morning bite that fits seamlessly into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Whether you want to prep a batch of cozy muffins for the week or enjoy a refreshing smoothie in the morning, these breakfast dishes have your back.

  • Celebrating Pi Day with Pie Shop!

    FOX 5 is celebrating Pi Day, 3/14, by sampling just some of the delicious pies that Pie Shop in DC has to offer!

  • Burger King's Newest Sandwiches Are Making Customers Feel Cheated

    Burger King recently took the first step in putting its Whopper brand front and center with the launch of three new Whopper Melts. The sandwiches are essentially patty melts that use two Whopper Jr. patties but swap out the burger bun for two toasted slices of bread. They're also layered with melted American cheese and caramelized onions, and depending on the variety you get, can contain jalapeños or bacon.America is just getting to know the new sandwiches nationwide, but initial reactions and o

  • Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams sign is up, Greenville scoop shop closer to opening

    The shop will be the second Jeni's in South Carolina.

  • This Is the Dessert I'm Making for Every Spring Brunch

    You’ve got all the ingredients right in your pantry.

  • The Amish Cook: Praying for those in Ukraine

    Gloria Yoder is praying for Ukraine in The Amish Cook