Plants overheating? Here’s how to easily cool off plants and keep your garden healthy

As temperatures rise, keeping your plants cool is the key to helping your garden flourish. However, you don’t have to engage in complicated gardening tactics to keep that yard thriving.

Mulch is a simple solution that not only acts as a protective shield against excessive heat but also nourishes the soil. Though essentially just wood chips or other organic materials, mulch is one of the most versatile gardening aids around and can be used in various ways to keep your garden healthy throughout the hottest months. Here’s how to harness the power of mulch to cool off plants and keep your garden healthy.

Watch the video above to learn how to cool off plants and keep your garden healthy.

How to cool off plants to keep your garden healthy

Spread a thin layer of mulch around trees and garden beds to keep roots cool and prevent stress from extreme temperatures.

Mulch annually. Over time, mulch materials break down and decompose. Applying a fresh layer annually replenishes the mulch's benefits.

Mulch will help the soil in garden beds and around trees retain moisture, reducing the need for frequent watering.

Properly applied mulch prevents weed seeds from reaching the soil, stopping weed growth and minimizing competition for nutrients and water.

When mulch materials decompose, they add more nutrients to the soil, promoting happy and healthy plants and trees.

Be sure to prune unwanted growth as it pops up through your mulch layer. This will prevent nutrient depletion from desired plants and trees.

Different types of organic mulch and their uses

Though the most common type of mulch used around trees and in garden beds is comprised of wood chips and bark, there are other types of organic mulch that can help protect and nourish plants, too. Here are the different types of organic mulch and their uses.

Wood Chips/Bark: This is a popular choice for garden beds, pathways and around trees. These materials break down slowly, adding nutrients to the soil as they decompose.

Straw: This is often used in vegetable gardens. Straw helps retain moisture and suppress weeds.

Leaves: Shredded leaves are excellent for adding organic matter to the soil. They work as well as wood chips and bark around shrubs and in flower beds.

Compost: Compost can be used as mulch to improve soil structure and provide nutrients. It's especially useful in vegetable gardens and flower beds.

Story continues

Reviewed-approved garden recommendations

Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Reviewed helps you find the best stuff and get the most out of what you already own. Our team of experts test everything from garden shovels to gardening gloves so you can shop for the best of the best.

More problems, solved

Air quality: How to improve indoor air qualityFlowers: Make bouquets last longerGardening: How to protect your garden during the winterLaundry hack: How to fold fitted sheet easilyClean windows: How to easily clean blinds and shutters Dusty ceiling fans: How to clean without making a messCarpet refresh: How to clean your carpets and rugs Allergies: How to keep dust mites away naturallyHeat wave hack: How to make DIY window filmHeat-proof your home: How to prep your home for the summer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to keep your garden healthy and cool