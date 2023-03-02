PlantX Adds "No Evil Foods" Brand to eCommerce Fulfillment Platform

Latest Plant-based Brand Adds to Growing Warehouse and Logistics Platform

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA)(Frankfurt:WNT1)(OTCQB:PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced that it has added the No Evil Foods line of plant-based meats to its growing roster of brands adopting its e-commerce fulfillment platform solution. Adding No Evil Foods and its extensive catalog and loyal customer base brings additional scale to PlantX's established warehousing and logistics platform. It furthers PlantX's efforts to create a true one-stop-destination for the broadest range of Vegan and plant-based options for consumers.

North Carolina's No Evil Foods creates great tasting, plant-based meat from sustainable, simple, and minimally processed ingredients. Its line of plant-based meats includes the recently-launched Best Life "Beef" Strips, which are a tender, protein-rich plant meat strip that incorporates its new innovation of upcycled ingredients.

"No Evil Foods is an ideal plant-based brand to add to our platform," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "The company brings an extensive catalog of products and a passionate community of loyal customers, which we intend to further serve by offering expanded access to PlantX's own diverse product assortment. We're looking forward to collaborating to increase website traffic and enhance customer lifetime value."

Added Rapkin, "No Evil Foods meats are simple, minimally processed, low in fat and carbs, high in protein, sustainable, and taste great. We are certain they will be a popular offering with consumers."

No Evil Foods Co-Founder and CEO Sadrah Schadel said, "As a customer-driven brand, we continuously innovate to improve the customer experience through product, packaging, and distribution. Our partnership with PlantX will help us reach even more customers nationwide who can now purchase our products more economically with the rest of their vegan groceries in one place and a single shipping fee."

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering delivery service for meals and indoor plants, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include a juice and coffee company. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of likeminded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with the top nutritionists, chefs, and brands. The Company's digital presence works to eliminate the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely", "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the availability of Future Farm products, PlantX promotional events and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: receiving sufficient demand for the Offering; the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

