U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.48 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,163.27
    +2,394.70 (+5.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

PlantX Announces Q1 2021 Financial Results

·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - PlantX Life Inc. (the "Company" or "PlantX") (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) is pleased to announce its interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

PlantX Announces Q1 2021 Financial Results (CNW Group/Vegaste Technologies Corp.)
PlantX Announces Q1 2021 Financial Results (CNW Group/Vegaste Technologies Corp.)

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • The Company generated gross revenue of $4,089,705 for the three month period ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $3,956,815 from the gross revenue generated in Q1 2020.

  • Cost of sales for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $2,952,592.

  • Net loss was $10,283,084 of which $5,937,614 was the result of share-based compensation and a loss per share of $0.09.

  • The Company achieved a gross margin of 28% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 23% in Q4 2020.

  • As of June 31, 2021, the Company had working capital of $14,905,700, inclusive of cash of $13,573,427.

"PlantX continues to invest its efforts and resources strategically to grow and meet the demand for our plant-based products," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "It is encouraging to see the impact of our work. We are more committed than ever to continue building our business by executing on our mission and expansion goals."

The information provided within this release should be read in conjunction with PlantX's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and the accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2021, which are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of likeminded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

The Company website is https://investor.plantx.com/.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release includes references to "gross margin", which is a non-International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") financial measure. Non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. PlantX defines gross margin as the difference between revenue and cost of goods sold divided by revenue (expressed as a percentage), prior to the effect of a fair value adjustment for inventory. Readers are cautioned that such non-IFRS measure may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers, and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely," "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate; that assumptions may not be correct; and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations, including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plantx-announces-q1-2021-financial-results-301364694.html

SOURCE Vegaste Technologies Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/27/c7654.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bill.com Stock Just Went Off Like a Rocket

    The cloud-based payments software maker missed earnings, reporting a $0.07-per-share pro forma loss where Wall Street had expected only a $0.04 loss. It also warned of worse-than-expected losses in the fiscal first quarter of 2022 and fiscal 2022 as a whole. You see, not only did Bill.com lose $0.03 per share more than Wall Street had expected, pro forma.

  • Exciting Times are Coming For Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) roared back to life in 2021, reaching levels not seen in 5-years. Since then the stock has pulled back around the key level of US$13. With new models like F150 Lightning behind the corner and strategic investments like Rivian that are about to IPO, this situation mandates re-examination of the company's prospects.

  • 5 top stocks Warren Buffett recently sold — why he could be dead wrong

    Why the Oracle of Omaha might be wrong on these discarded stocks.

  • Why Veru Stock Blasted Higher on Friday

    A glowing research note was the catalyst behind the bull run on Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) shares on Friday. The note was authored by Veru bull Leland Gershell of Oppenheimer. In a research note made public Friday morning, the analyst strongly reiterated his buy rating on the stock, along with his $26-per-share price target -- which is nearly three times its current level.

  • As Markets Set Records, Here's What Sent Affirm Holdings Skyrocketing After Hours Friday

    Friday was a great day for the stock market, as investors celebrated comments from Fed chairman Jerome Powell. Market participants took Powell's comments as signaling a measured approach to improving economic conditions, with a likelihood that the central bank will start to ease up on its purchases of bonds but will be patient before taking more-aggressive action on interest rates. Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) made a big move that brought its stock to its best levels since February, and based on the news, that could prove to be just the beginning of a more extensive move come Monday.

  • GE and Four More Industrial Stocks Due For a Bounce–For Good Reason.

    Barclay's industrial analyst Julian Mitchell looked for stocks that can work into year-end. He found five.

  • Why Support.com shares surged today

    Support.com (SPRT) has become the new "meme stock" retail traders are pushing to the moon.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 10 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Companies with the most bitcoin on their balance sheets

    Investors who don't want to shell out $50,000 per bitcoin (BTC-US) can still gain exposure to it via companies that hold the cryptocurrency on their balance sheets.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shows Broad Strength, Affirm Surges On Amazon Deal; Shopify, Palantir Near Buys

    After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.

  • Vanguard to Add Higher-Risk Funds to Personal Advisor Service

    The new actively managed funds may help the firm attract more clients to its hybrid advisory platform, which offers investors with a minimum of $50,000 access to human financial advisors.

  • Why Workday Zoomed Higher Today

    An estimates-trouncing quarter was the key reason behind Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) stock's very good final workday of the week. On Friday, shares of the cloud-based business applications company soared to close more than 9% higher. In the second quarter of Workday's fiscal 2022, the company earned total revenue of $1.26 billion.

  • Why GameStop and Other Meme Stocks Soared This Week

    In true meme stock fashion, shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) soared this week with no company news. As of Friday midafternoon, GameStop shares were up 28.4% for the week, and fellow meme stocks BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) and Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) were 18% and 15% higher, respectively. GameStop will next report its financial results on Sept. 8.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Has Surged This Week

    Shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) surged 24.1% this week through Thursday, following news that the embattled electric truck start-up has hired a new CEO with deep auto industry experience. Lordstown said on Thursday that it has a new CEO: Daniel Ninivaggi is the former CEO of investor Carl Icahn's automotive holdings, and earlier held executive roles at Tier 1 auto suppliers Lear and Federal Mogul (now part of Tenneco). Ninivaggi will need all his experience to get Lordstown on track.

  • Affirm Stock Explodes More Than 30% After Amazon Partnership

    The company said it's currently testing its flexible payment service on Amazon and plans to widely debut the option in the coming months.

  • MO Stock: Is Marlboro Maker Altria A Buy After Dividend Hike?

    Altria is trying to become less of a cigarette company as demand fades. Is the stock a buy after breaking out then giving back its gains?

  • Why Gambling.com Stock Just Soared 27%

    Shares of Gambling.com Group (Nasdaq: GAMB), the tiny Dublin, Ireland-based marketing company for the online gambling industry, rocketed 27% higher as of 1:20 p.m. EDT Friday after reporting a straight flush of profits last night. Gambling's revenue soared 66% year over year in the fiscal second quarter of 2021 -- its first report as a publicly traded company -- to $10.4 million, and the company turned a $0.02-per-share quarterly loss a year ago into an $0.08-per-share profit this time around. About the only number that went the wrong way for Gambling.com this quarter, in fact, was free cash flow -- and even that one only declined 3% to $3.1 million.

  • 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks with Payout Ratio Less than 55%

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high-yield dividend stocks with payout ratio less than 55%. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks with Payout Ratio Less than 55%. Dividend stocks are among some of the most popular investment […]

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: See 18 Companies Expecting Up To 747% Earnings Growth In Q3

    Led by Steel Dynamics, CROX stock and DOCU stock are also among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 747% growth in Q3.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy Or Sell On Another Delay For Its Covid Vaccine?

    Is NVAX stock a buy or a sell after crumbling on another delay for its Covid vaccine? Here's what to know about Novavax stock.