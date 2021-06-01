U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,223.50
    +21.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,771.00
    +258.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,735.75
    +49.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.80
    +20.20 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.57
    +2.25 (+3.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.70
    +7.40 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    28.53
    +0.52 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2232
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    +0.0510 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    16.67
    -0.07 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4156
    -0.0055 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6440
    +0.0740 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,168.65
    -621.79 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    948.94
    -49.47 (-4.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,104.84
    +82.23 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,814.34
    -45.74 (-0.16%)
     

PlantX To Launch on Walmart Canada Marketplace

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to launch as a Seller on Walmart Canada Marketplace on www.walmart.ca/en/marketplace.

PlantX To Launch on Walmart Canada Marketplace (CNW Group/PlantX Life Inc.)
PlantX To Launch on Walmart Canada Marketplace (CNW Group/PlantX Life Inc.)

Walmart Canada Marketplace was launched in 2009 and integrates a curated community of respected and well-known retailers that aim to offer consumers high-quality and reputable products. The new collaboration will enable PlantX to take advantage of the extensive Walmart Canada Marketplace digital marketing services and customer base. PlantX on Walmart Canada Marketplace will initially sell grocery and pantry items from various brands such as Simply Organic, Made in Nature, Cadia and Nutiva, with potential opportunities to diversify its offerings on this platform in the future.

"Being invited and approved to join Walmart Canada Marketplace is an amazing feat that further demonstrates the scalability of the platform and demand for the products of PlantX" said Sean Dollinger, PlantX Founder. "This collaboration redefines PlantX's potential as a plant-based leader and illustrates how our results-driven expansion efforts continue to broaden our horizons."

The grocery and food retail industry in Canada is experiencing dynamic changes with the rise of e-commerce in recent years, as well as the pandemic-driven surge in online grocery shopping, which spearheaded a spike of 177% in Canadian online sales. Overall retail sales of food and beverages amounted to almost $130 billion in 2019 in Canada, and the market value of the Canadian food retail industry is projected to reach $154.3 billions by 2021. Market research also suggests that almost 37% of all Canadians are now shopping online for groceries, marking a 57% increase in overall digitization of grocery sales. Walmart was named the most popular store in Canada for purchasing food and beverages in 2019, with approximately half of Canadians claiming that they are regular Walmart customers. Notably, Walmart Canada's e-commerce sales increased by a staggering 229% during the pandemic, marking unprecedented growth for the retail giant. PlantX's new partnership with Walmart Canada will allow the Company to maximize its e-commerce impact by capitalizing on the general upwards trends in e-commerce sales combined with Walmart's ongoing online growth.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of likeminded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a growing chain of 410 stores nationwide serving more than 1.2 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, www.walmart.ca, is visited by 600,000 customers daily. With more than 90,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart has raised and donated more than $275 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and at twitter.com/walmartcanada.

Forward Looking-Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely," "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, the current and future product offerings of PlantX on Walmart Marketplace and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/.

To visit the Company's YouTube channel, click here.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plantx-to-launch-on-walmart-canada-marketplace-301302845.html

SOURCE PlantX Life Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/01/c6232.html

Recommended Stories

  • AMC leads 'meme stocks' higher after $230 million capital raise

    The company said it would issue 8.5 million shares to Mudrick Capital, its latest share sale this year it cashes in on a 1,150% jump in its stock in 2021. The firm said it would use the proceeds to invest in its existing theaters, which are set to benefit from a recovery in demand as more states lift COVID restrictions on social gatherings. Sentiment around AMC was also supported by strong weekend box office collections in North America, led by John Krasinski's post-apocalyptic thriller "A Quiet Place Part II", one of the first major theatrical releases since last year.

  • Australian banks, led by CBA, set to return record $15 billion cash to investors

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's big banks are likely to return a record $15 billion or more of cash to investors over the next two years, with investors betting Commonwealth Bank will move first and helping drive shares of the top lender to all-time highs. Commonwealth Bank and its smaller rivals Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Corp have made a remarkable comeback, from being shamed in a public inquiry and shunned by investors three years ago to being sought-after investments now. The banks have come out of the COVID-19 crisis relatively unscathed as Australia has kept the pandemic under control and its A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy has hummed along.

  • Bitcoin price crash isn't over: JP Morgan

    J.P. Morgan warns of more pain ahead for bitcoin prices. Here's why.

  • Bitcoin Eyes Second-Biggest Monthly Drop on Record

    The 37.5% decline in May is beat only by September 2011's 40%.

  • Dispute over A350 paint job threatens Airbus deliveries to Qatar -sources

    DUBAI/PARIS (Reuters) -Qatar Airways has clashed with European planemaker Airbus over the painting of an A350 jetliner in a heated dispute that threatens to delay a resumption of European deliveries to the Gulf carrier, industry sources said. Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker has criticised Airbus without giving details of the dispute, but the sources said it involves the latest in a series of quality-control spats between the airline and Airbus. Qatar Airways and Airbus declined to comment.

  • Ethereum extends gains to rise 8%; bitcoin firms

    Cryptocurrency Ethereum extended gains to rise more than 8% on Monday to $2,587 but remained 40% below a record high of above $4,300 hit earlier this month. In the latest salvo against the cryptocurrency, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said much of the trading was speculative.

  • Bitcoin's in a slump — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Euro zone inflation jumps past ECB target in May

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Euro zone inflation surged past the European Central Bank's elusive target in May, heightening a communications challenge for policymakers who will happily live with higher prices for now but may face a backlash from irate consumers. Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 2% in May from 1.6% in April, driven by higher energy costs to its fastest rate since late 2018 and above the ECB's aim of "below but close to 2%", data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.

  • Singapore-Listed Blockchain Firm Buys Crypto Staking Platform Moonstake

    Through its 100% ownership of Moonstake, OIO will receive a commission of up to 0.5% of staking assets.

  • AMC Raises $230.5 Million of Equity in Plan to ‘Go on Offense’

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. rose in premarket trading, extending last week’s rally, after raising $230.5 million in new equity as it pledged to “go on offense” with acquisitions.The movie theater operator, which has become a poster child for retail traders, jumped 17% to $30.60 as of 8:15 a.m. in New York after entering a purchase agreement with New York-based Mudrick Capital Management to sell 8.5 million shares of common stock at $27.12 apiece. The stock closed at $26.12 before the holiday weekend.Read more: AMC Embrace of Day-Trader Crowd Fuels Dizzying Monthly GainAMC plans to use the cash proceeds from the sale for acquisitions of additional theater leases, as well as investments into AMC’s existing theaters, the company said in a statement. It is in discussions with multiple landlords of theaters formerly operated by Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres, Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron said.Mudrick Capital has made big bets on AMC in the past, helping the movie theater chain as it pushed through the pandemic. In January, the firm entered into an agreement to buy $100 million of new secured bonds in exchange for a commitment fee equal to about 8 million AMC shares. The deal also called for Mudrick to exchange $100 million of AMC bonds due 2026 for about 13.7 million shares.Read More: Mudrick Capital Gains $200 Million on AMC, GameStop BetsThe latest deal with Mudrick may help the company reduce rent and other operating expenses if it’s able to enter into new lease agreements. AMC has been negotiating with its landlords to amend terms of certain leases and avoid a potential cash crunch through the height of the pandemic.“With this agreement with Mudrick Capital, we have raised funds that will allow us to be aggressive in going after the most valuable theatre assets, as well as to make other strategic investments in our business and to pursue deleveraging opportunities,” Aron said in the statement.This sale is the latest of several equity financings conducted by AMC during its meteoric rise this year. It follows the completion of an at-the-market offering in May and a bankruptcy-avoiding financing in January. Tuesday’s deal represents just 1.7% of AMC’s public float as of May 13, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.(Updates share price move in the second paragraph and adds more details throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Costco disagrees with the Federal Reserve on the future of inflation

    Costco hints that inflation is here to stay, which stands in stark contrast to the most recent views expressed by the Federal Reserve.

  • Global company tax could bring EU multi-billion-euro windfall

    The European Union could get an extra 50 billion euros in tax from multinational companies if there is agreement in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on a minimum global effective corporate tax of 15%, a study showed. The report, prepared by the EU Tax Observatory for European institutions, said the revenue would more than triple to 170 billion euros if the agreed global minimum tax rate were 25%. The United States proposed in May a minimum tax rate of 15%, a level backed by many EU countries, and seen as the more likely compromise level than a much higher rate of 25%.

  • Bitcoin Rejected Near $38K After Two-Day Price Gain

    Bitcoin's range play continues even as short-term price indicator turns bullish.

  • Noodle Maker Bets Americans Will Dig Quorn’s Alternative Chicken

    (Bloomberg) -- Monde Nissin Corp. will use some of its $1 billion initial public offering proceeds to expand its Quorn Foods Ltd. fake meat business in the U.S., the world’s biggest market by far for plant-based alternative food.The Philippines-based company, which also sells staple foods and is the owner of Lucky Me! instant noodles, will use Quorn’s substitute chicken product to take on heavyweights like Beyond Meat Inc. and Impossible Foods Inc. in a sector dominated by faux beef, executives said in an interview.“Our ambition is to become the king of alternative chicken globally,” Quorn Chief Executive Officer Marco Bertacca told Bloomberg before Monde’s IPO, the largest ever for a Southeast Asian food company. Monde debuted in the Philippines on Tuesday and closed at 13.48 pesos, down from its 13.50 peso IPO price.Monde plans to increase Quorn’s production capacity and ship to more fast-food chains in the U.S., spending nearly 16 billion pesos ($335 million) to expand its presence in the country. It is also building two fermenters and packaging facilities in the U.K., where Quorn is based and has a 28% market share. Barclays Plc estimates the global alternative-meat market will grow tenfold to more than $140 billion by 2029, or 10% of the meat industry as a whole.“The alternative meat category is going to explode, and we want to get our capacity ready as soon as possible,” Monde Chief Executive Officer Henry Soesanto said. “We need big money for that.”There’s some ground to catch up on. Since its 550 million pound ($780 million) acquisition by Monde in 2015, Quorn has suffered construction delays and chiller failures at its facilities, which depleted inventory and forced it to cut back on orders. The compound annual growth rate of Monde’s alternative-meat sales ticked along at only 5% from 2017-2020 despite the boom in the market. Beyond Meat’s sales had a CAGR of more than 130% in that period.In two years, Monde could bring its plant-based business to Asia, with an eye on the Chinese market as the government aims to reduce meat consumption. Quorn distributes limited amounts in Singapore and the Philippines.“Europe and the U.S. are at the forefront of alternative protein. Asia is coming up a bit late, but it is catching up in the next two to three years,” Soesanto said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.We’ll Always Eat Meat. But More of It Will Be ‘Meat’: QuickTakeRather than faux ground beef, Quorn will focus on chicken -- the most-consumed protein in the U.S. -- and try to get fast-food chains to include it on their menus. A planned monthlong promotion with Kentucky Fried Chicken in the U.K. saw Quorn chicken burgers “flying off the shelves,” said Bertacca. The “Imposter Burger,” featuring a Quorn “chicken” fillet made with KFC batter and topped with vegan mayo and lettuce, sold out in four days, he said.Nearly 90% of Quorn’s 2020 sales were from the U.K. and Europe.In the Philippines, Monde’s portfolio of food staples including bread, noodles and sauces should continue to drive business after profit last year surged 26% to 7.34 billion pesos, Soesanto said. Monde will pay out 60% of net income as dividends, potentially rising to 90% after capital expenditure in the long-term.The snack maker plans to increase its Lucky Me! noodle sales by making them healthier and offering more flavors, while also cutting palm-oil content by as much as 70%, Soesanto said. Instant noodles accounted for half of Monde’s 68 billion pesos in sales in 2020. The average Filipino consumes only 36 packs of noodles a year, well below places like Indonesia, Vietnam and South Korea, where the number is over 60, he said.Chief Strategy Officer David Nicol said Monde is on the lookout for ventures where it can provide food technology and partners can oversee local supply chains.“Given its dominant position in the Philippines, Quorn will be its major growth source going forward,” said Gerard Abad, chief investment officer at AB Capital & Investment Corp. in Manila. The IPO should put Monde in a good position to capture a significant share of the expanding meatless market, he said.AIA Investment Management Pte, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Ltd. and Singapore state investment fund GIC Pte are among cornerstone investors, according to Monde’s IPO prospectus. Soesanto said in a statement last week there’d been “overwhelming interest” from international and domestic investors.Los Angeles-based Beyond Meat surged more than 800% in the three months after its sizzling May 2019 listing in New York, and it remains almost 500% higher than its IPO price. Impossible Foods is preparing a public listing, Reuters reported in April.Monde’s goal is for Quorn to at least match the pace of growth in the global alternative-meat industry, even as new players like Nestle SA and Unilever join the fray.“If we get even 5% of that huge market, we will be very happy,” Soesanto said of the U.S. “We don’t want to be left by the bus.”(Closes share price in third paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Is Digging Deep Into Its Currency Toolkit to Manage Yuan

    (Bloomberg) -- As China’s central bank pulls back from direct intervention in its currency market, officials are reverting to old tools to manage the yuan.The People’s Bank of China on Monday said the country’s lenders will need to hold more foreign currencies in reserve, a move that will reduce the supply of the dollar onshore. Officials have pulled on multiple levers to influence the yuan since October, when China cut the cost of shorting the currency to zero and removed a key factor used by banks to calculate the daily reference rate. The government has also relaxed capital curbs to allow more outflows and asked financial institutions to limit their offshore financing.The PBOC is seeking to curb speculation in the yuan without derailing a plan to liberalize the currency and promote its global usage. The removal of the threat of intervention, however, can fuel one-way bets in the exchange rate. With the yuan at a three-year high against the dollar and the drivers for its recent outperformance remaining in place, the PBOC will be under pressure to take further steps to slow the pace of gains. The currency is also near the strongest since 2016 versus a basket of trading partners.“On the one hand, the PBOC wishes to make the yuan exchange rate more market-oriented,” said Larry Hu, head of China economics at Macquarie Group. “But on the other hand, it also doesn’t want to see an aggressive one-way rally.”Traders on Tuesday became slightly less bullish, with the yuan trading at the largest discount to the daily reference rate in seven weeks and the gap with the offshore rate closing. The currency has still appreciated 12% versus the dollar since a low last year.Should the central bank want to slow the yuan’s rise again, here are four key tools to watch out for.Reducing dollar supplyThe reserve requirement ratio for foreign-exchange deposits could be increased again. At 7% from June 15, it remains far lower than the 12.5% rate for yuan deposits. That would further tighten dollar liquidity onshore, slowing the pace of foreign-exchange loans and narrowing the yield gap between the greenback and the yuan, said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Plc.The central bank could also allow lenders to swap their yuan reserves for foreign currencies, or encourage higher interest rates on foreign-exchange deposits to increase the appeal of holding dollars.Yuan derivativesThe central bank could put a tax on bullish speculative trades. One way to do this is to make it more expensive to bet on yuan appreciation with derivatives. This would be similar to what happened in October, when the central bank significantly reduced the cost of shorting the yuan.Capital outflowsChina has one-sided capital account controls. Outflows are restricted while inflows are encouraged, which has boosted demand for the yuan. In recent months Beijing has taken measures to let more money flow out by giving additional quota for funds to invest in securities overseas, but there’s plenty more authorities could do.Beijing could allow residents to buy more than the $50,000 annual quota in foreign exchange, according to Citic Securities Co. Hong Kong’s plan to allow mainland investors to trade bonds in the city via a southbound trading channel, which is set to be launched as soon as July, would also encourage outflows.“Should China need to manage yuan expectations any further, it will probably opt to loosen capital restrictions for outflows,” said Stephen Chiu, a strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence. “Other ways -- like a much weaker fixing -- are less preferable because this would go against the goal of achieving a more market-driven currency.”Daily signalsThe easiest way for the central bank to influence the currency is through its daily reference rate, known as the fixing, which is set at 9:15 a.m. The yuan is then allowed to move 2% in either direction. This would be considered direct intervention, and it’s the tool the central bank used to devalue the currency in 2015.The PBOC has been tracking closing moves in the yuan when setting the fixing recently, with the rates largely being in line with average estimates in Bloomberg surveys. That suggests the central bank is either comfortable with the yuan’s strength or has shifted its strategy. Back in January, the PBOC set the fixing 0.15% lower than the average estimate by traders and analysts in a Bloomberg survey. That was the biggest bias on the weak side since Bloomberg started compiling the data in June 2018.Another way to set weaker fixings is to encourage declines at the official close at 4:30 p.m. That’s because the rate factors into the following day’s fixing formula. While it can be an effective way to influence the yuan without sending a strong signal on policy or destabilizing markets, there’s been little sign of that lately.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of Nova Scotia profit beats estimates on provisions, capital markets earnings slip

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by fewer-than-expected provisions to cover loan losses, although that impact was somewhat offset by a surprise decline in earnings in its global banking and markets division. The performance of its capital markets unit makes Scotiabank the first major financial institution in Canada to not see an increase in profit in a segment that received a boost from record deal-making in the early months of this year. But Canada's No. 3 lender still fared better than expected, reporting adjusted net income of C$2.48 billion ($2.06 billion), or C$1.90 a share, in the three months ended April 30, compared with analysts' estimates of C$1.76 a share, based on IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise as S&P 500 nears record high

    U.S. stock futures paced toward a higher open Tuesday morning, with equities looking to kick off the first session of June after a long holiday weekend on a high note.

  • Bull Markets for Cryptocurrencies Expected: TRON Founder

    May.30 -- Justin Sun, founder of cryptocurrency platform&nbsp;TRON, discusses the prospects for digital currencies. He speaks with Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Boost in Canadian Lending Helps Scotiabank Beat Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Nova Scotia’s recent investments in its Canadian business are paying off as gains in mortgage and business lending helped fiscal second-quarter earnings top analysts’ estimates.Profit in the Canadian banking unit rose 94% to C$927 million ($769 million) in the three months through April, the Toronto-based lender said Tuesday.Scotiabank has invested in technology and employees in its Canadian commercial lending business, helping spur a 3.5% increase in business and government loan balances from the first quarter. Canada’s strong housing market fueled a 1.6% gain in residential mortgages.Scotiabank had a “good domestic performance” and “impressive commercial loan growth” last quarter, Gabriel Dechaine, an analyst at National Bank of Canada, said in a note to clients.With vaccination campaigns gaining traction, Canada’s biggest banks have dramatically reduced or even released some of their provisions for potentially souring loans, and Scotiabank was no exception. The lender set aside C$496 million in provisions for credit losses, down from C$1.85 billion a year earlier and below analysts’ C$710.2 million average estimate.Scotiabank’s total net income rose 85% to C$2.46 billion, or C$1.88 a share. Excluding some items, profit was C$1.90 a share. Analysts estimated C$1.76, on average.Controlling costs has been a focus for the bank, and it showed continued progress on that front in the second quarter, with non-interest expenses falling 7.4% to C$4.04 billion.Scotiabank also is making headway in bringing back its Latin America-focused international unit. Profit from the business more than doubled to C$507 million in the second quarter, following an 18% drop from a year earlier in the previous three months.The bank’s shares have gained 18% this year, compared with a 22% advance for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.(Updates with analyst’s comment in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Futures, Stocks Rise on Economic Data; Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rose with stocks, and commodities including oil jumped, as a string of positive economic readings helped spur optimism in the recovery from the pandemic.S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts climbed ahead of manufacturing data for May that is expected to show a continuing rebound from Covid lows. That would add to a raft of strong readings from Europe and Asia that boosted shares there. Euro-area factories are struggling to keep up with surging demand, while manufacturing grew in Asia in May despite Covid-19 flareups.The recovery is helping to push prices for raw materials higher, as a bullish forecast from the OPEC+ alliance sent WTI crude futures to their highest in more than two years. Commodities from iron ore to copper climbed. Treasuries slipped and the dollar was steady.Global stocks are starting the new month near record highs, underpinned by the recovery from the health crisis and ample liquidity. Still, the jump in commodities prices is stoking concerns that rising inflation could prompt central banks to withdraw support earlier than anticipated. In addition to the manufacturing figures, traders are awaiting key American jobs data later in the week to help assess the path of the rebound.“The inflation outlook is a risk because it is so unknown at the moment, and it will take a number of months to really get a true idea of whether we will see that inflation be persistently higher or not,” Kerry Craig, JPMorgan Asset Management global market strategist, said on Bloomberg TV.Here are key events to watch this week:OPEC+ meets to review oil production levels TuesdayPhiladelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan speak WednesdayU.S. employment report for May on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index advanced 0.5% as of 8:27 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 1.3%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.3%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro was little changed at $1.2222.The British pound decreased 0.3% to $1.4166.The onshore yuan weakened 0.2% to 6.384 per dollar.The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 109.66 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped three basis points to 1.62%.The yield on two-year Treasuries increased one basis point to 0.15%.Germany’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to -0.18%.Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.817%.Japan’s 10-year yield decreased less than one basis point to 0.083%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude advanced 3.4% to $68.58 a barrel.Brent crude advanced 2.6% to $71.09 a barrel.Gold strengthened 0.2% to $1,910.47 an ounce.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.