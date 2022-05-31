U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

Plasma Fractionation Market Worth $46.9 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
·8 min read
Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Plasma Fractionation Market by Product [Immunoglobulins (Intravenous, Subcutaneous), Coagulation Factors, Albumin], Application (Immunology, Hematology, Neurology), and End User (Hospital, Clinical Research Lab, Academic Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2029

Redding, California, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, Plasma Fractionation Market by Product [Immunoglobulins (Intravenous, Subcutaneous), Coagulation Factors, Albumin], Application (Immunology, Hematology, Neurology), and End User (Hospital, Clinical Research Lab, Academic Institutes) – Global Forecast to 2029”, published by Meticulous Research®, the plasma fractionation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to reach $46.9 billion by 2029.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5117

The separation, extraction, and purification of specific components from the plasma are called the fractionation process. The products extracted from the plasma are used for treating various disorders. Immunoglobulins are useful in treating autoimmune diseases and increasing the immune response. Clotting factors are used to treat blood disorders such as hemophilia and albumins, which are useful in cases of depleted albumin levels or during fluid loss. As the prevalence of hemophilia and autoimmune disease increases, the demand for plasma-derived products will rise in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Plasma Fractionation Market

Limited data suggest that convalescent plasma and hyperimmune globulin may have benefits in the COVID-19 illness. Therefore, evaluating these therapies in the context of a clinical trial and expanded access program is important. Hence, well-controlled clinical trials are conducted to evaluate the safety and efficacy of plasma treatment. Some of these include;

  • In China, in February 2020, an interventional clinical trial was started to evaluate the efficacy of intravenous immunoglobulin therapy in patients with severe 2019- nCoV pneumonia with 80 participants.

  • In France, in April 2020, an interventional clinical trial was started regarding early treatment with polyvalent immunoglobulin in managing acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with SARS-CoV-2 infections. Over 138 participants were enrolled in the study.

  • In the U.S., in April 2020, a clinical trial ‘The COVID-IG trial: intramuscular (IM) injection of COVID-19-convalescent hyperimmune immunoglobulin (COVID-IG) to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection in high-risk persons’ was carried out.

Thus, the clinical trials, being an initial part of the evolution of treatment during COVID-19, positively impact the plasma fractionation market.

The plasma fractionation market is segmented based on product, application, and end user. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country markets.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5117

Based on product, the immunoglobulins segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the plasma fractionation market in 2022. The segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast. The large share is mainly attributed to the adoption of plasma-derived immunoglobulins to treat various immunological disorders such as autoimmunity diseases, primary and secondary immunodeficiency, and neurological disorders. Further, the COVID-19 disease resulted in the growth of studies regarding the use of hyper immunoglobulins derived from COVID-19 recovered patients’ plasma to treat the disease.

Based on application, the neurology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rise in the prevalence of neurological disorders and plasma-derived products for treating these disorders.

Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to command the largest share of the market in 2022. The growing need for therapies for immunodeficiency disorders, the growing number of hospitals & healthcare expenditure, and the largest consumption of plasma-derived products by hospitals & clinics are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Geographically, North America is estimated to dominate the overall plasma fractionation market in 2022, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The growing number of respiratory diseases will increase the adoption of coagulation factors, which drives the market for plasma fractionation in North America. Also, a surge in consumption of immunoglobulins, an increase in plasma collection centers, the capability to supply plasma due to the feasibility of plasma collection & distribution, and the presence of key players contribute to the regional market's growth.

Quick Buy – “Plasma Fractionation Market by Product [Immunoglobulins (Intravenous, Subcutaneous), Coagulation Factors, Albumin], Application (Immunology, Hematology, Neurology), and End User (Hospital, Clinical Research Lab, Academic Institutes) - Forecast to 2029Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/75893588

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific market are the rising consumption of plasma-derived products, the strategic developments made by the companies in this region, the presence of leading players, and contract fractionation agreements between the countries.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments in the industry's leading market participants over the past four years (2019–2022). In recent years, the plasma fractionation market has witnessed several product approvals, new product launches, partnerships, agreements, & collaborations, expansions, and acquisitions. For instance, in February 2022, Grifols, S.A. (Spain) entered into an agreement with Endpoint Health, Inc. (U.S.) to develop and commercialize an Antithrombin III (AT-III) therapy to treat Sepsis. Also, in August 2021, Octopharma AG (Switzerland) received U.S. FDA approval for Octagam 10% [Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)] for the treatment of adult dermatomyositis (DM).

Some of the key players operating in this market are CSL Limited (Australia), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Octopharma AG (Switzerland), Kedrion S.P.A. (Italy), Shire plc (U.K.), Biotest AG (Germany), China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (China), Bio Products Laboratory Ltd (U.K.), Japan Blood Products Organization (Japan), and Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plasma-fractionation-market-5117

Scope of the Report:

Plasma Fractionation Market, by Product

  • Immunoglobulins

    • Intravenous Immunoglobulins

    • Subcutaneous Immunoglobulins

    • Intramuscular Immunoglobulins

  • Coagulation Factors

  • Albumin

  • Protease Inhibitors

  • Others

Note: Other plasma-derived products include fibrin, sealant, and plasma.

Plasma Fractionation Market, by Application

  • Immunology

  • Hematology

  • Neurology

  • Critical Care

  • Hemato-Oncology

  • Rheumatology

  • Others

Note: Other applications include management of respiratory diseases and wound healing.

Plasma Fractionation Market, by End User

  • Hospitals& Clinics

  • Clinical Research Laboratories

  • Academic Institutes

Plasma Fractionation Market, by Geography

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • France

    • U.K.

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest of Europe (RoE)

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5117

     Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market by Type (Primary, Secondary), Clonality (Monoclonal, Polyclonal), Technique (WB, Rapid Test, IHC, IP), Conjugate, and Application (Dengue, Malaria, Hepatitis, HIV, E. coli, Tuberculosis, Pneumonia, Cancer) - Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/diagnostic-specialty-antibodies-market-5241

Plasma Therapy Market by Type (Pure Platelet-rich Plasma, Platelet-rich Fibrin), Application (Orthopedics, Dermatology, Cosmetology, Rheumatology, Ophthalmology), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plasma-therapy-market-5218

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market by Product {Antibodies [Type (Primary, Secondary), Production, Source, Research Area (Oncology, Neurology)], Reagents}, Technology (ELISA, Western Blot), Application, End User (Pharma, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/research-antibodies-reagents-market-5055

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding, 
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com 
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/366/plasma-fractionation-market-2029

CONTACT: Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Market Research Inc. Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research


