Plasma Lamp Market Size to Grow by USD 121.87 Mn, Evolution in Lighting Product Design Concepts to Drive Growth - Technavio

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The evolution in lighting product design concepts leading to premiumization is driving the plasma lamp market growth. Decorative lighting products such as plasma lamps are widely available, with distinct designs and price ranges. The rising demand for luxury plasma lamp products among premium customers has encouraged manufacturers to introduce new and unique designs. Several luxurious decorative lighting products, including plasma lamps, are manufactured in countries such as the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, and the US. Thus, the premiumization of plasma lamp products has increased their adoption. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global plasma lighting market during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The lack of standardization is challenging the plasma lamp market's growth. Plasma lamps cannot be replaced with traditional lighting products, especially in high-end residential units. Traditional lighting products include regular incandescent bulbs and tube lights and are economically priced. Space constraints in housing units reduce the need for plasma lamps. Thus, many consumers prefer traditional lighting, which is leading to a decline in the demand for plasma lamps. In addition, the increasing penetration of low-priced LED bulbs and tube lights will negatively impact the growth of the market. Moreover, governments of countries such as India and China are encouraging the use of LED lights, which is affecting the sales of plasma lamps. These factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By application, the RST segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Local municipal corporations and urban planners are making plans to install new streetlights and renovate existing lighting systems, which is driving the growth of this segment.

By geography, Europe will be the leading region with 29% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key countries for the plasma lamp market in the region.

Some Companies Mentioned

Ampleon Netherlands BV

BIRNS Inc.

Ceravision Ltd.

Creative Motion Industries Inc.

Gavita International B.V.

Hive Lighting Inc.

Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Lumartix SA

MTFX Ltd.

Plasma International Technologies GmbH

Pure Plasma Lighting Inc.

RFHIC Corp.

Solaronix SA

Square 1 Precision Lighting, Inc.

Tradeopia Corp.

Plasma Lamp Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.57% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 121.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.01 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 29% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ampleon Netherlands BV, BIRNS Inc., Ceravision Ltd., Creative Motion Industries Inc., Gavita International B.V., Hive Lighting Inc., Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Lumartix SA, MTFX Ltd., Plasma International Technologies GmbH, Pure Plasma Lighting Inc., RFHIC Corp., Solaronix SA, Square 1 Precision Lighting, Inc., and Tradeopia Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 RST - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Horticulture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Sports and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BIRNS Inc.

10.4 Ceravision Ltd.

10.5 Creative Motion Industries Inc.

10.6 Gavita International B.V.

10.7 Hive Lighting Inc.

10.8 LG Electronics Inc.

10.9 Lumartix SA

10.10 MTFX Ltd.

10.11 Plasma International Technologies GmbH

10.12 Solaronix SA

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

