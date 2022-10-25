U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,806.00
    -3.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,506.00
    -39.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,478.25
    -0.50 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,754.40
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.16
    -0.42 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,649.40
    -4.70 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.07
    -0.12 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9871
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.82
    +0.13 (+0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1298
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9280
    -0.0920 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,313.92
    +8.11 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.51
    +0.16 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,989.29
    -24.70 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

Plasma Lamp Market Size to Grow by USD 121.87 Mn, Evolution in Lighting Product Design Concepts to Drive Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plasma Lamp Market by Application (RST, industrial, horticulture, sports and entertainment, and others) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plasma Lamp Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plasma Lamp Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the plasma lamp market size between 2021 and 2026 is US 121.87 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver: The evolution in lighting product design concepts leading to premiumization is driving the plasma lamp market growth. Decorative lighting products such as plasma lamps are widely available, with distinct designs and price ranges. The rising demand for luxury plasma lamp products among premium customers has encouraged manufacturers to introduce new and unique designs. Several luxurious decorative lighting products, including plasma lamps, are manufactured in countries such as the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, and the US. Thus, the premiumization of plasma lamp products has increased their adoption. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global plasma lighting market during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenge: The lack of standardization is challenging the plasma lamp market's growth. Plasma lamps cannot be replaced with traditional lighting products, especially in high-end residential units. Traditional lighting products include regular incandescent bulbs and tube lights and are economically priced. Space constraints in housing units reduce the need for plasma lamps. Thus, many consumers prefer traditional lighting, which is leading to a decline in the demand for plasma lamps. In addition, the increasing penetration of low-priced LED bulbs and tube lights will negatively impact the growth of the market. Moreover, governments of countries such as India and China are encouraging the use of LED lights, which is affecting the sales of plasma lamps. These factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

By application, the RST segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Local municipal corporations and urban planners are making plans to install new streetlights and renovate existing lighting systems, which is driving the growth of this segment.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

By geography, Europe will be the leading region with 29% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key countries for the plasma lamp market in the region.

View our FREE PDF sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Some Companies Mentioned

  • Ampleon Netherlands BV

  • BIRNS Inc.

  • Ceravision Ltd.

  • Creative Motion Industries Inc.

  • Gavita International B.V.

  • Hive Lighting Inc.

  • Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Lumartix SA

  • MTFX Ltd.

  • Plasma International Technologies GmbH

  • Pure Plasma Lighting Inc.

  • RFHIC Corp.

  • Solaronix SA

  • Square 1 Precision Lighting, Inc.

  • Tradeopia Corp.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to detailed information about vendors

Related Reports

UV Lamp Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The low cost of ownership of UV LEDs is notably driving the UV lamp market growth. UV LEDs eliminate the need for a secondary lens. They have a high initial cost but a marginally enhanced lifespan.

Laser Projector Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Better color and accuracy is driving the market. Laser projectors provide higher brightness uniformity and lesser brightness drop over the projector's lifetime. Furthermore, laser projectors frequently have stronger contrast than lamp-based projectors.

Plasma Lamp Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.57%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 121.87 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.01

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 29%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ampleon Netherlands BV, BIRNS Inc., Ceravision Ltd., Creative Motion Industries Inc., Gavita International B.V., Hive Lighting Inc., Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Lumartix SA, MTFX Ltd., Plasma International Technologies GmbH, Pure Plasma Lighting Inc., RFHIC Corp., Solaronix SA, Square 1 Precision Lighting, Inc., and Tradeopia Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 RST - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Horticulture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Sports and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BIRNS Inc.

  • 10.4 Ceravision Ltd.

  • 10.5 Creative Motion Industries Inc.

  • 10.6 Gavita International B.V.

  • 10.7 Hive Lighting Inc.

  • 10.8 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 10.9 Lumartix SA

  • 10.10 MTFX Ltd.

  • 10.11 Plasma International Technologies GmbH

  • 10.12 Solaronix SA

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Plasma Lamp Market 2022-2026
Global Plasma Lamp Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plasma-lamp-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-121-87-mn-evolution-in-lighting-product-design-concepts-to-drive-growth---technavio-301656006.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Baidu, Dingdong, and Pinduoduo Stocks Crashed on Monday

    Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term as leader of the People's Republic on Sunday -- and U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks promptly fell off a cliff as a result. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, shares of internet search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) are down 16.6%, while e-commerce platforms Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) have fallen 18.9% and 28.8%, respectively. What does a continuation -- not even a change -- in the leadership structure of the Chinese government have to do with the price of Chinese tech stocks, you ask?

  • Texas Natural Gas Drops Toward Zero as Output Swamps Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom:

  • Here's Why These Chinese Stocks Fell Hard Today

    Chinese stocks were tumbling this morning after China's President Xi Jinping broke precedent over the weekend and secured a third term as the country's leader. Xi's past government policies have been generally unfriendly toward technology companies, and investors are worried that policies enacted by the newly emboldened Xi could hamper tech stocks even further. As a result, the share prices of Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE: TME) dropped 8.3%, the commercial freight platform company Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) plunged 9.5%, and online education company New Oriental Education and Technology (NYSE: EDU) plummeted 20.5% as of 11:17 a.m. ET.

  • As Pinduoduo Plunges, We're Checking the Charts

    Pinduoduo Inc. is a Shanghai-based platform that connects farmers with consumers directly through its interactive social commerce shopping experience. Shares of PDD are sharply lower on the heels of selling in China's markets linked to fears as President Xi Jinping moved to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists. In this daily bar chart of PDD, below, we can see that prices did close above $70 in early September.

  • Warren Buffett Favorite Oil Stock Nears Buy Point As Profit Soars

    Occidental Petroleum, a Warren Buffett favorite, is approaching a buy point as profitability rises ahead of Q3 earnings.

  • Toyota Launches Second Model In Its bZ Series

    Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) has launched a small electric sedan, Toyota bZ3, the second model in its bZ (beyond zero) series. The bZ3 is a battery electric sedan jointly developed for the Chinese market by BYD Toyota EV Technology Co Ltd (BTET), a joint venture established by Toyota and BYD Company Ltd. (BYD) and FAW Toyota Motor Co. Ltd (FAW Toyota). It will be produced by and sold through the FAW Toyota dealer network. The electrification system combines BYD's lithium-ion LFP battery using li

  • Hong Kong stocks suffer worst single-day rout since 2008 as Xi consolidates power

    Hong Kong stocks were on track for their worst single session since the 2008 financial crisis after Chinese leader Xi Jinping tightened his grip on power.

  • Is It Time To Buy Exxon Stock As It Breaks Through A Buy Point In Advance Of Q3 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil has gained as oil prices surged and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy as it prepares to announce Q3 earnings?

  • Biden Pitches Plan to Refill Oil Reserves, but Producers Are Skeptical

    The administration is offering to buy oil at fixed future prices, but U.S. oil companies are wary of boosting output.

  • HSBC Profit Falls on French Retail Disposal, Rising Credit Provisions

    HSBC reported a drop in third-quarter profit, caused by the planned sale of its French retail banking business and rising provisions against credit losses.

  • Beyond Meat launches plant-based steak at Kroger, Walmart, and other grocers

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma discusses Beyond Meat's latest product offering as the stock remains under pressure.

  • U.S. nitrogen exports jump as Europe scrambles for fertilizer

    U.S. exports of nitrogen fertilizers jumped to a multi-year high this summer after surging natural gas prices in Europe drove up costs of producing the crop nutrient there, making U.S. shipments more competitive. The brisk U.S. sales highlight the far-reaching effect of the war in Ukraine on global food and energy supplies. Russia, under financial sanctions, is a major producer of fertilizer and natural gas, key in making nitrogen products to boost yields of corn and other crops.

  • Russia Ramps Up Oil Exports To Turkey, India, And China Ahead Of EU Ban

    Moscow is ramping up oil exports to Turkey, India and China before the EU’s December 5 sanctions go into place

  • The Hidden Corner of the Energy Market Where Russian Exports to Europe Are Booming

    While Russia has throttled its pipeline gas, its exports of liquefied natural gas to Europe are growing rapidly.

  • Saudi Arabia launches bid to attract $10 billion in supply chain investment

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Sunday launched an initiative to attract investments in supply chains to and from the kingdom, with an aim of raising an initial 40 billion riyals ($10.64 billion). The initiative by Prince Mohammed bin Salman will include allocating about 10 billion riyals in incentives for supply chain investors, state news agency SPA reported, without elaborating. The latest supply chain initiative includes establishing a number of special economic zones, said a statement on SPA that also referred to ongoing "legislative and procedural" reforms.

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Ph

  • Hong Kong stocks claw back gains after worst session since 2008, as markets track Wall Street’s advance

    The nosedive in Chinese stocks on Monday followed the conclusion of a Communist Party congress in Beijing where leader Xi Jinping gave himself an unprecedented third five-year term and installed key allies as top ruling party leaders.

  • EU Sanctions Already Crimping Russian Crude Sales to Prime Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union sanctions aimed at Russia’s crude exports may be starting to have an impact already, six weeks before they’re due to come into effect.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Markets WrapWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesSeabo

  • Covestro cuts profit outlook again on energy, raw material costs

    The company, whose main products include foam chemicals used in mattresses, car seats and insulation for buildings, said it was only able to offset the sharp rise in raw material and energy prices to a small extent by higher prices. Covestro now sees 2022 earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in a range of 1.7 and 1.8 billion euros ($1.7-$1.8 billion), compared to a previous forecast of 1.7-2.2 billion. Covestro also reported third-quarter EBITDA fell 65% to 302 million euros, below the analysts' average estimate of 320 million euros in a company-provided poll.

  • Exclusive-Toyota scrambles for EV reboot with eye on Tesla

    Toyota is considering a reboot of its electric-car strategy to better compete in a booming market it has been slow to enter, and has halted some work on existing EV projects, four people with knowledge of the still-developing plans said. The proposals under review, if adopted, would amount to a dramatic shift for Toyota and rewrite the $38-billion EV rollout plan the Japanese automaker announced last year to better compete with the likes of Tesla. A working group within Toyota has been charged with outlining plans by early next year for improvements to its existing EV platform or for a new architecture, the four individuals said.