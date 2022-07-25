U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.75
    -16.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,813.00
    -154.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,291.00
    -63.50 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.80
    -6.60 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.04
    -0.66 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.90
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0231
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8200
    +0.0370 (+1.33%)
     

  • Vix

    23.36
    +0.33 (+1.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2062
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2810
    -0.3850 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,121.38
    -1,312.74 (-5.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.50
    -20.00 (-4.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.30
    +29.93 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,646.14
    -53.11 (-0.19%)
     

Plasma Powder Market to Exceed US$ 3.0 Bn by 2032 with High Demand for Food Thickeners and Processed Food – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

U.S. plasma powder market is expected to reach US$ 0.6 Bn in 2022 and is set to be valued at US$ 0.8 Bn in 2032. Pharmaceutical Industry to Adopt Plasma Powders & Systems. The MEA plasma powder market will grow at 4% CAGR between 2022 and 2032

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent study by FMI, sales of plasma powder Market are expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 3.0 Bn in 2032, rising at a CAGR of around 5.2% through 2032.

The food sector has been pushed to become more involved in the international promotion of healthy diets. Food producers' voluntary initiatives to improve the quality of processed meals have augmented the demand for healthy processed foods like plasma powder.

Plasma powders are utilized in food applications as a good protein source, gravy thickening, and binding agent. Increasing demand for healthy processed food products is thus projected to drive the global market.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15273

Ability of plasma powder to raise protein content, improve product quality, assure uniform desirable texture, and thicken gravy is expected to drive its demand for usage in culinary products. Urgent need for multi-functionality, convenience, and organic food items worldwide is also set to propel the demand for food thickeners.

Rising need for food thickeners for use in soups, sauces, stews, and broths is another vital factor that would aid growth. Increasing consumer preference for high-protein foods, as well as rising demand for ready-to-eat, high-nutrition foods would have a beneficial impact on the plasma powder market.

Key Takeaways: Plasma Powder Market

  • The U.S. is estimated to account for more than 30% of the North America plasma powder market in 2022.

  • By application, the swine feed sub-segment is expected to surpass US$ 0.9 Bn by 2032.

  • Germany is dominating the Europe plasma powder market due to increased demand for plant protein in the powdered form.

  • Based on source, the porcine segment is set to reach a valuation of US$ 1.5 Bn in 2022.

  • Application of plasma powder is likely to grow in the pharmaceutical sector with rising demand for personalized medicines.

Key players are investing in R&D activities to introduce new products and gain a competitive advantage. They are also engaging in collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships to expand their consumer base and increase revenues, says a FMI analyst.

Ask Our Analyst More About Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15273

Competitive Landscape: Plasma Powder Market

Key players operating in the global plasma powder market are focusing on attracting a large consumer base by implementing various strategies such as product innovations, marketing & promotional activities, expansion of distribution channels, and sustainable production techniques.

Some of the leading companies offering plasma powder are ACTIPRO, Lican Alimentos S.A., APC Company Inc., Merck KGaA, Rocky Mountain Biologicals LLC, Veos N.V., Darling Ingredients Inc. (Sonac), Acontex GmbH, SARIA Group, and Shenzhen Tier among others.

More Valuable Insights on Plasma Powder Market:
FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of plasma powder presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

Plasma Powder Market Outlook by Category

By Source:

  • Bovine

  • Porcine

  • Others

By Application:

  • Animal Feed

    • Swine Feed

    • Poultry Feed

    • Pet Food

    • Aquafeed

    • Ruminant Feed

    • Others

  • Food

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • MEA

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15273

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

Request Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15273

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Protein Powder Market Growth: Protein powder market size exceeded USD 22.3 Bn in 2022 and is estimated to grow at over 7.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Nutritional Ingredients in Animal Feed Market Sales: The global nutritional ingredients in animal feed market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 93.2 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 7.1% by 2022-2032.

Mushroom Fermenter Market Size: The global mushroom fermenter market is estimated at US$ 1.4 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2.4 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Brilliant Blue FCF Colors Market Share: The global brilliant blue FCF colors market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 53.8 Mn in 2022.

Freeze Dried Pet Food Market Forecast: The global freeze-dried pet food market is expected to reach market valuation of US$ 16.6 Bn in 2022.

Selenium Yeast Market Trends: The selenium yeast market is valued at US$ 261.4 Mn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Premium Alcoholic Beverages Market Volume: The premium alcoholic beverages market is valued at US$ 0.7 Tn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, to reach a valuation of US$ 1.7 Tn by 2032.

Fermented Foods and Beverages Market Analysis: The global fermented foods and beverages market size reached US$ 575.6 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, totaling around US$ 989.2 Bn by 2032.

Banana Milk Market Demand: The global banana milk market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 29.4 Mn in 2022, with demand increasing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.

Water Enhancers Market Outlook: The global water enhancers market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.6 Bn by 2022, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2022-2032.

Download complimentary copy of Future Market Insights White Paper in collaboration with PBFIA, on the Plant Based Market that throws light on potential opportunities and investments made in the Global plant based market

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights, 
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates   
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plasma-powder-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports  
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Koss settles headphone patent dispute with Apple ahead of trial

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down the latest in Koss' patent dispute between Apple.

  • Putin slashes gas supplies to Europe again

    British Airways pilots poised to launch strike action Blow for Putin as China abandons investment in Russia The FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation running hot at 9.1%, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters. Especially now.

  • Porsches Postponed by Buggy Software Cost VW’s CEO His Job

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeIt says a lot about the state of the auto industry and where it's going that software problems have cost the CEO of a carmaker his job.Volkswagen ousted Herbert Diess as

  • Natural Gas Stocks: Range Resources Beats Earnings Estimates, EQT On Deck

    As natural gas and crude oil prices begin to diverge, U.S. natural gas producers are readying to announce Q2 earnings.

  • Exodus of Ukrainian workers hits Europe's emerging economies

    Construction sites, factory assembly lines and warehouses across central Europe are scrambling to fill vacancies after tens of thousands of Ukrainian men left their blue-collar jobs to return home after Russia invaded their country. Ukrainian workers had flocked to central Europe in the past decade - drawn by higher wages and aided by an easing of visa requirements - filling jobs that weren't highly paid enough for local workers in construction, the automotive sector, and heavy industry. Many of these workers have returned home to help the war effort since Russia invaded on February 24, abruptly worsening labour shortages in some of Europe's most industrialized economies.

  • Big Tech earnings are about to determine the direction of the market

    Just five companies control nearly a quarter of the S&P 500 index's market cap, and they will all report earnings in the coming week, reports that could determine the direction of the market for weeks or months to come.

  • U.S. retailers tumble after Walmart cuts profit forecast

    Sounding an alarm that inflation is hurting its shoppers and forcing them to change what they spend on, Walmart cut its forecast for full-year profit, saying it expects its adjusted earnings per share to drop as much as 13%. Inflation is leading customers to spend more on food and less on higher-margin merchandise, Walmart said in a filing. Walmart's stock tumbled over 9% in extended trade, and other big retailers also sold off.

  • Supply chains: The rail labor mayhem that Biden entered has been brewing for years

    Rail workers across the country were set to walk off the job on July 18 before President Joe Biden intervened, the latest development a contentious saga that has been brewing for years.

  • Failed Lender Voyager: ‘No Customer Will Be Made Whole’ Under FTX Proposal

    FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said his firm's offer would give Voyager customers back 100% of the remaining assets, while Voyager’s lawyers argue that it only benefits FTX.

  • Volkswagen ousts CEO Herbert Diess amid push to EVs

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses news that Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess will step down on September 1 and will be replaced by the current Porsche CEO

  • Robots are making french fries, chicken wings and more as restaurant kitchens gear up for an automated future

    Where robots were once seen as a possible replacement for human workers, they're now "co-workers" operating side-by-side with staff.

  • Russia to Cut Europe’s Gas Flow via Nord Stream to 20%

    Russia said it would further reduce natural-gas supplies to Europe this week, lobbing another volley in its economic war with the West and raising new questions about Europe’s ability to avoid shutting down factories and leaving homes cold this winter. Russian state-owned energy producer Gazprom PJSC said gas exports through the vital Nord Stream pipeline to Germany would drop to about a fifth of the pipe’s capacity, blaming sanctions-related problems with turbines that have already reduced flows. The fresh reduction in the pipeline’s capacity—from 40% currently to 20%—is expected to take effect Wednesday, Gazprom said.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Google Fires Software Engineer

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Railroads Can’t Fill $80,000 Jobs. That’s a Problem for the Stocks.

    The major freight railroads have cut their head counts to reduce their biggest cost. But the result, particularly for the U.S. rails, has been slipping service and performance, and worker unrest. Given competition for labor, the result won’t be easy or cheap.

  • Retail Stocks: Walmart Dives As Retailer Cuts Profit Outlook

    Walmart stock and other retail stocks slid after-hours on Monday after the company slashed its profit outlook.

  • Global gasoline cracks collapse, blow to refiners' profits

    A sudden crash in global gasoline prices in the past two weeks has dented refiners' profits, pushing up inventories in key trading hubs around the world while looming exports from China and India also add to pressure on growing stockpiles. Refiners will be forced to cut gasoline output to safeguard themselves against losses and switch to producing more profitable fuels, traders say, but summer demand is also being hurt by high pump prices in the United States and Europe, and by instability and easing seasonal demand in some parts of Asia. This has led to a rise in inventories from Singapore to Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp and the United States, according to traders, analysts and inventory data.

  • Uber data case, Voyager bankruptcy, and Musk's tweets: 3 legal stories to watch

    Yahoo Finance is watching the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital; the continued fallout from Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 2018 tweet; and a milestone Uber reached.

  • Analysis: Colgate, Tide maker P&G rejig price tactics to keep cash-strapped shoppers

    The makers of everyday staples such as Colgate toothpaste and Charmin toilet paper are readying new strategies to keep cash-strapped consumers buying pricier products as the threat of recession looms, executives have told investors. Manufacturers of household staples are also now spending more on discounts and promotions on goods including sodas and paper towels to keep shoppers in higher-end stores and buying brand name products, according to data prepared for Reuters from research firm IRI. The moves come as U.S. consumers - who so far have continued to buy higher-priced goods, from diapers to shampoo - show signs of buckling under new rounds of price increases.

  • A 3-Day Tech Earnings Deluge Begins. Here Are the Key Issues to Track.

    Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Intel, and other tech giants are set to report earnings this week.