U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,158.50
    +7.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,046.00
    +66.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,082.25
    +9.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,885.50
    +5.70 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.51
    -0.66 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.40
    -6.20 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.73
    -1.67 (-5.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2543
    +0.0055 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1930
    +0.0120 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,495.45
    -486.60 (-1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.77
    -3.89 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.51
    -12.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Plasma Therapy Market to Reach USD 895 Million by 2030 at 13.8% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read

Plasma Therapy Market Trends and Insights by Type (Pure PRP, Leukocyte-Rich PRP, Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin, and Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin), Source (Autologous, Allogenic), by Application (Orthopedic, Dermatology, Cardiac Muscle Injury, Dental, Nerve Injury), End Users (Hospitals & Clinics and Research Institutions) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, US, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plasma Therapy Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Plasma Therapy Market By Type, Source, Application, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to reach USD 895.45 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.8%.

Market Scope:

Plasma therapy is used for replacing deficient or missing proteins that help the patients in leading disorder-free and healthy lives. Owing to the surging number of plasma-fractionation methods, human blood generates numerous plasma-derived therapies for chronic, life-threatening and debilitating disorders.

Plasma products have a vital role in medical treatment as well as prophylaxis. Plasma products are useful in the management of autoimmune disorders, chronic conditions and bleeding emergencies. The surging access to medical care, emergence of new applications and products, and diagnostic developments could ensure considerable growth of the plasma therapy industry.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10733

Market Competitive Analysis:

The prominent contenders in the plasma therapy market include:

  • BioLife Plasma Services (US)

  • Cambryn Biologics LLC (US)

  • Biotest (Germany)

  • CSL Ltd. (Australia)

  • Grifols International S.A. (Spain)

  • Kedrion S.p.A. (Italy)

  • LFB S.A (France)

  • Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. (U.K.)

  • China Biologic Products, Inc. (China)

  • Octapharma (Switzerland)

  • Arthrex, Inc. (US)

  • DePuy Synthes Companies (US)

  • Grifols S.A (Spain)

  • Global Stem Cells Group, Inc. (US)

  • Juventix Regenerative Medical LLC (U.S.)

  • Celling Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.)

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The plasma therapy industry is largely boosted by the surging burden of several life-threatening disorders, including numerous neurological disorders that include idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN), and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIPD).

Rising instances of contagious diseases including tetanus, rabies and hepatitis A&B, could encourage further industry growth in the years to come. Moreover, the expanding geriatric populace suffering from several diseases given their high susceptibility to infections in line with weak immunity should raise the demand for plasma therapy as well. With that said, significant costs of plasma therapy could work against the global market in the approaching years. But, the soaring number of individuals affected by androgenic alopecia and orthopedic disorders could provide great opportunities to the plasma therapy developers.

On the competitive front, various companies are spending lavishly on R&D activities for enhanced product ranges, which will favor the plasma therapy market. Other than this, these contenders take up numerous strategies including contractual agreements, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, product launches, and business expansion for a higher worldwide footprint. For instance, in October 2021, BioLife Plasma Services set up its latest plasma unit in Worcester to cater to the soaring demand for a number of plasma therapies.

Market Restraints

High costs related to plasma therapy can hinder business growth. The price associated with plasma extraction from blood and then its storage is quite high and countries with limited healthcare budgets are unable to cope with it. This has restricted plasma’s use in developing as well as underdeveloped countries.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (120 Pages) on Plasma Therapy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/plasma-therapy-market-10733

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak, as well as the lockdowns implemented by the government for management of the pandemic spread, has had a huge impact on several industries. The surge in infected people has had a major effect on hospital management due to limited staff as well as resources in contrast to the sudden spike in the number of cases; causing delayed medical procedures as well as surgeries. There has been a delay in non-emergency medical procedures and only the emergency procedures that could lead to loss of life has been prioritized.

The pandemic also meant extra burden on plasma supply. Companies, business owners and suppliers of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy products in various Asian countries have been affected by the sharp surge in the number of COVID-19 patients.

The middle-and low-income economies had to face issues thanks to the shortage of skilled staff and government regulations on suppliers and industries. During the pandemic spread, plasma therapy was touted as the first line of treatment given the absence of vaccines, specific drugs, as well as treatment.

Segment Overview

Types of plasma therapy are Leukocyte-Rich PRP, Pure PRP, Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin, and Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin.

Sources are Autologous, as well as Allogenic.

Plasma therapies have applications in Dermatology, Orthopedic, Dental, Cardiac Muscle Injury, and Nerve Injury.

End Users in the worldwide market are Hospitals & Clinics along with Research Institutions.

Buy Now @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10733

Regional Analysis

North America, in 2020, secured the top position in the worldwide market, resulting from the huge presence of highly renowned platelet-rich plasma therapy solution developers in the region. The surging involvement of the academic and research institutes in vigorous R&D activities, mounting awareness about the advantages of platelet-rich plasma therapy, and financial backing from the regulatory authorities as well as government encouraging the use of PRP for healthcare applications considerably bolster the market worth. The highly-developed medical infrastructure in the United States, paired with the extensive pool of skilled and well-trained healthcare professionals further contribute to the business growth.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10733

Given the booming population base affected by various chronic ailments, the Asia Pacific industry is bound to capture a significant CAGR in the next few years. Upgradations of the healthcare facilities along with the rise in government intervention in facilitating public health present massive opportunities to the players. The COVID-19 outbreak has further elevated the awareness level with regard to plasma therapy, which is now increasingly being used as a primary treatment. India is the frontrunner, when it comes to adopting the plasma therapy, in the wake of burgeoning population of infected patients in the country. Surging investments in research and development of new therapies by the contenders in the region push the market demand as well.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry Report by Market Research Future:

CAR T Cell Therapy Market: Information By Target Antigen (CD19, CD22), By Application (Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia) and Region (US, Europe, China and Rest of World) - Forecast till 2027

Genetic Testing Market: Information By Type (Prescribed Genetic Testing and Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing), Method (Molecular Genetic Tests/ DNA Tests, Chromosomal Genetic Tests and Biochemical Genetic Tests), By Application (Reproductive Health (Newborn Screening, Prenatal Screening and Carrier Screening), Cancer Screening (Hereditary Cancer, Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Colon Cancer), Ancestry, Predictive and Pre-Symptomatic Testing and others) - Forecast till 2027

Ambulatory Services Market: Information by Type (Primary care Offices, Medical Specialty, Ambulatory Surgery, Outpatient Departments (OPDs) and others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Shot 7% Higher Today

    As a nasally administered medicine, Covishield has a short pathway to upper airways and the lungs; COVID infections in these regions have been particularly damaging to many patients and have led to significant fatalities. In its press release trumpeting the news, Sorrento quoted its chief medical officer, Mike Royal, as saying, "We are encouraged by the speed with which this study enrolled, as the IND was just cleared two months ago."

  • COVID Cases are Rising Again and Here's What NOT to Do

    We're all ready for COVID to be over. But just because we want the pandemic to be done doesn't make it so, and although experts are urging Americans to make individual risk-benefit calculations when returning to normal activities for the benefit of their mental health, they say that certain precautions are still necessary. We're learning to live with COVID-19, and for everyone's health, that means not making these mistakes. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of oth

  • Novartis Is Looking for Deals. Are These 3 Biotechs on Its List?

    In fact, Narasimhan has proven to be a deal maker. Here is a sampling of what Novartis has bought since he took over as CEO in February 2018. Avexis, and what would become gene therapy Zolgensma, for $8.7 billion in April 2018.

  • Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated — and two early signs you might have it

    Fainting and fatigue may signal onset of Omicron, experts say

  • New immune-evading Omicron variants BA.4, BA.5 are likely in every U.S. state, an expert says. Here’s where they’ve been identified so far

    Locations of probable positives from the CDC span from the West Coast to East Coast, including the Midwest

  • Pfizer’s Paxlovid Stumbles as Covid Preventative. The Earnings Are Tuesday.

    The company said Friday that the Covid-19 antiviral drug failed to show a statistically significant benefit as a prophylactic treatment.

  • Vertex Pharma's Stem Cell Derived Diabetes Treatment Trial Put On Hold

    The FDA has instituted a clinical hold on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's (NASDAQ: VRTX) VX-880 Phase 1/2 study due to a determination that there is insufficient information to support dose escalation with the product. VX-880 is an investigational stem cell-derived, fully differentiated pancreatic islet cell replacement therapy for type 1 diabetes (T1D). Three patients have been dosed in the Phase 1/2 study with VX-880. Two patients received half the target dose of cells in Part A of the s

  • COVID Cases Are "More Than Doubling" in These States, Experts Warn

    Driven by the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant, new COVID cases are rising in many parts of the U.S.—and some states have begun to see exponential increases. The good news: Experts say BA.2 doesn't seem to be causing more severe illness. But precautions are still necessary. Here are five states where the rate of COVID cases per 100,000 residents has more than doubled in the last 14 days, and what a health experts says you should do this summer. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health

  • 5 Ways Your Skin is Telling You That Your Heart's in Trouble

    As your largest organ—and the only one visible from the outside—your skin is a window into your overall health. And the same way stress can cause breakouts and aggravate conditions such as eczema, symptoms of other internal health issues can also show up on your skin. Seeing something suspicious on your skin could be one of the first indications that something isn't right with one of your other organs, including your heart."Warning signs can appear on your skin and nails, which is why your derma

  • FDA rejects Peninsula biotech's cancer drug — at least for now

    The company, working with its partner in China, plans to ask the FDA in August to approve the drug against a type of head-and-neck cancer.

  • Disabled woman’s treatment is another awful Tarrant jail story. Will anyone step up to fix it?

    Kelly Masten is in a hospital bed in a coma after 10 days at the Tarrant County Jail. [Opinion]

  • How to clean your gross AirPods, headphones and earbuds

    Using earbuds and headphones is a daily habit for many people. Learn how to clean them effectively to get rid of dirt, germs and wax.

  • BVXV: Definitive Collaboration Agreement Signed to Develop Pipeline of NanoAb Therapies…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:BVXV READ THE FULL BVXV RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Definitive Collaboration Agreement for Pipeline of Nanosized Antibodies (NanoAbs) On March 24, 2022, BiondVax Pharmacueticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) announced a definitive collaboration agreement has been signed with the Max Planck Society, the parent organization of the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary

  • COVID's new Omicron sub-lineages can dodge immunity from past infection - study

    Two new sublineages of the Omicron coronavirus variant can dodge antibodies from earlier infection well enough to trigger a new wave, but are far less able to thrive in the blood of people vaccinated against COVID-19, South African scientists have found. The scientists from multiple institutions were examining Omicron's BA.4 and BA.5 sublineages - which the World Health Organization last month added to its monitoring list. "The vaccinated group showed about a 5-fold higher neutralisation capacity ... and should be better protected," said the study, a pre-print of which was released over the weekend.

  • BA.4, BA.5, 2 new Omicron variants detected in the U.S., could spark another COVID wave. Research shows these people will fare best

    The new spawns of Omicron sweeping South Africa have arrived in the U.S.

  • This Woman Opened Up About Having "Hourglass Syndrome" — A Disorder That Results From Sucking In Your Stomach Too Much

    "If it isn't the consequences of my mother and grandmother's actions."View Entire Post ›

  • This McDonald's Drink Is Made With 4 Pounds of Sugar, Ex-Manager Reveals

    A former McDonald's employee divulged information about one of the chain's most popular beverages that may make you think twice before sipping on it again. In a TikTok video that went viral, Nicole Weiser spilled the tea about the ingredient composition that makes McDonald's tea so sweet.@mightyshelf #stitch with @princessannafit ♬ original sound – Nicole WeiserThe former Mickey D's employee said, "I was a manager at a McDonald's. I worked there for about three years." She explained that they ke

  • COVID Hospitalizations Are Rising in These States Now

    As though we needed a reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet, both cases and hospitalizations have begun to tick upward in recent weeks. The BA.2 subvariant, which is driving this surge, doesn't seem to produce more severe illness overall, but certain vulnerable people are still at risk, and it's important to keep tabs on the level of community transmission in your area: The CDC recommends taking additional precautions when local levels are "medium" or "high" to prevent hospitals fro

  • Virus mutations aren't slowing down. New omicron subvariant proves it.

    During those terrifying early days of the pandemic, scientists offered one piece of reassuring news about the novel coronavirus: It mutated slowly. The earliest mutations did not appear to be consequential. A vaccine, if and when it was invented, might not need regular updating over time. This proved overly optimistic.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. The coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, has had billions of chances to reconfigu

  • If You Notice This With Your Eyes, Call 911

    It's easy to imagine a frightening range of eye injuries that could result in a 911 call. After all, our eyes are as sensitive as they are valuable, and it's never worth it to risk vision loss or blindness. However, many people don't realize that there are several non-traumatic eye conditions that can quickly become medical emergencies. If you delay medical attention when these occur, the consequences can be swift and permanent.In fact, experts say that one ocular condition comes with distinct s