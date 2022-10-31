U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022: Robust Pipeline for Gene Therapies Bodes Well for Sector

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market
Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Disease (Cancer, Infectious Diseases), by Grade (R&D, GMP), by Application, by Development Phase, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plasmid DNA manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 1.51 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.71% over the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, combined with the wide application scope of plasmid DNA in the healthcare industry is expected to drive the industry growth.

Plasmid DNA can be used directly for therapeutic applications, such as the production of vaccine antigens or gene therapy. Moreover, it can be utilized for various research purposes, such as gene cloning, gene mapping, etc. The rising number of patients choosing gene therapy is expected to drive industry growth in the coming years.

According to clinicaltrials.gov, the number of cell & gene therapies across global pipeline programs (Phase I to Phase III trials) increased from 289 in 2018 to 327 in 2022. Furthermore, the U.S. FDA provides constant support for innovations in the advanced therapy arena via several policies concerning product manufacturing.

With increased cell and gene therapy products, the industry will see an increased need for manufacturing plasmid DNA on a larger scale. The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to positively impact industry growth. For instance, in September 2021, India approved the first COVID-19 DNA vaccine. It is the world's first COVID-19 DNA vaccine manufactured in partnership with DBT-BIRAC as part of Mission COVID Suraksha.

Circular DNA is used in India's ZyCoV-D vaccination to protect against COVID-19 infection. Furthermore, key entities in the global industry are undertaking various strategic initiatives to strengthen their market presence, which is also expected to propel growth. For instance, in June 2022, BioCina announced the expansion of the production of plasmid DNA in a new dedicated GMP suite to its offering of CDMO services. The suite has a single-use fermentation capacity of up to 300 L and appropriately scaled downstream processing machinery.

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

  • The GMP grade type segment held the largest revenue share in 2021. GMP-grade plasmid DNAs are broadly utilized in pre-clinical trials in gene therapy or vaccination including biodistribution and toxicology studies

  • The clinical therapeutics segment dominated the global industry in 2021 owing to the increased importance of plasmid DNA for clinical research applications in genetic vaccination

  • The infectious diseases segment held a significant revenue in 2021. DNA plasmid is effectively utilized in the treatment of several infectious disorders as it delivers a strong immunity via vaccine antigen and prevents pathogen infections

  • The cell & gene therapy application segment led the industry in 2021 owing to the high demand for gene therapy for the treatment of several inherited diseases and genetic disorders

  • North America was the dominant regional market in 2021 due to improved healthcare infrastructure, high disposable income, presence of a substantial number of centers and institutes that are engaged in R&D of advanced therapies, and increased adoption of advanced therapies in the region

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast years on account of the increasing R&D activities in this field and the presence of key players

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Increasing Number of Patients Opting for Gene Therapy

  • Robust Pipeline for Gene Therapies

  • Highly Competitive Market and Various Strategies Undertaken by Market Players

  • Increasing Demand for Plasmid DNA in Various Medical Therapies

Market Restraint Analysis

  • Regulatory, Scientific, and Ethical Challenges Associated With Gene Therapy

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

Chapter 4. Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: Strategic Alliances

Chapter 5. Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: Segment Analysis, By Grade, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: Segment Analysis, By Development Phase, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: Segment Analysis, By Disease, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Regional Business Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Charles River Laboratories

  • Vgxi, Inc

  • Aldevron.

  • Kaneka Corporation

  • Nature Technology

  • Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

  • Eurofins Genomics

  • Lonza

  • Luminous Biosciences, LLC

  • Akron Biotech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1n8acv

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


