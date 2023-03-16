U.S. markets open in 8 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,908.25
    +15.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,967.00
    +95.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,305.50
    +57.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,773.10
    +10.90 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.09
    +0.48 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.70
    -14.60 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0602
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    -3.4920 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.14
    -23.73 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2077
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6030
    -0.7470 (-0.56%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,311.98
    -578.81 (-2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.26
    -15.97 (-2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,344.45
    -292.66 (-3.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,942.88
    -286.60 (-1.05%)
     

Plastic Bank Indonesia stops 40 million kilograms of plastic from polluting the ocean

·2 min read

BALI, Indonesia, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic Bank Indonesia celebrates its collection communities, branch owners, partners and employees for stopping 40 million kilograms of plastic from entering the ocean. This amount is equivalent to 2 billion single-use 500ml PET bottles. Collected plastic is given a new life through recycling and re-integration into products and packaging.

Plastic Bank Indonesia and its 13,500 collection members have collected over 40 kgs of plastic for recycling.
Plastic Bank Indonesia and its 13,500 collection members have collected over 40 kgs of plastic for recycling.

Since 2019, Plastic Bank Indonesia gathers Ocean Stewards to stop ocean plastic and alleviate poverty by using plastic waste as currency. The social enterprise enables ethical plastic collection in communities within 50 kilometers of coastlines and waterways. Collection community members exchange plastic waste at collection branches for cash and life-improving benefits, including health, work and life insurance, digital connectivity, social and fintech services. Exchanges are recorded through the PlasticBank® app, powered by Alchemy™, our blockchain-secured platform that enables traceable collection, secures income, and verifies reporting. Collected material is processed into Social Plastic® feedstock for reuse in products and packaging.

"Indonesia is one of the world's top ocean plastic polluters with 3.7 million informal waste workers living in poverty. The 2 billion bottle collection milestone is an evidence of our commitment to support the government's target of reducing ocean plastic by 75% by 2025. However, we still have a long way to go in turning off the tap of plastic pollution," said Frederick Ramadhani Saman, the Country Manager of Plastic Bank Indonesia. "We invite everyone to socialize recycling for a world without ocean plastic, starting with mindfulness of our consumption habits."

Plastic Bank's global and local partners, including SC Johnson, Plastic Reborn with the Coca-Cola Foundation Indonesia & Ancora Foundation, HelloFresh, Natreve, ScanCom International, TWE Group, Advansa, CooperVision, Green Chef, ESTA Corporations, and Bank Aladin Syariah, have helped enable plastic collection and empowered recycling communities in Indonesia.

About Plastic Bank
Plastic Bank empowers Ocean Stewards to stop ocean plastic. Our ethical collection communities exchange plastic for life-improving benefits. Exchanges are secured through a blockchain platform that enables traceable collection, secures income, and verifies reporting. The collected material is processed into Social Plastic feedstock for reuse in products and packaging.

PlasticBank®, Social Plastic®, and Alchemy™ are trademarks of The Plastic Bank Recycling Corporation.

Begin Social Recycling at plasticbank.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/plastic-bank-indonesia-stops-40-million-kilograms-of-plastic-from-polluting-the-ocean-301772709.html

SOURCE PT Plastic Bank Indonesia

Recommended Stories

  • From Biotech to Buzzfeed, These Were SVB’s Corporate Clients

    (Bloomberg) -- Since Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse on Friday, listed companies big and small have come forward to try and reassure investors about their exposure to the failed lender.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Gl

  • China’s Windy Winter Helps Suppress Power Sector Emissions

    (Bloomberg) -- A surge in Chinese wind generation helped suppress coal burning at the start of the year, even as the government tried to kick-start the economy after abandoning Covid Zero.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattle

  • Credit Suisse Takes Action to Strengthen Liquidity

    Credit Suisse said it's planning to borrow from the Swiss National Bank up to CHF50 billion under a covered loan facility. Adam Haigh and Kathleen Hays report on Bloomberg Television.

  • Philippine Stocks Head for Correction Amid Global Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine stocks headed toward a technical correction amid global market turmoil triggered by mounting concerns about a crisis at Credit Suisse AG. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapThe

  • South Korea Considers Requiring Banks to Hold More Capital as a Buffer

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea is mulling whether to require banks to hold more capital, as officials seek safeguard the financial system in the face an increase in interest rates and delinquencies. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama

  • Arma Introduces Board of Directors to Spearhead Climate Change Battle Using Ground-breaking AI Strategies

    McapMediaWire -- Arma Services Inc. (OTC: ARMV) introduces Board of Directors with management team.

  • Silicon Valley Bank’s Fall Is a Passing Cloud Over Clean Energy

    Access to lending could get slower for smaller clean-energy spaces where SVB carved out a niche, such as fuel cells and community solar projects.

  • BMW to make hydrogen-fuelled cars as it admits EVs won’t work for everyone

    BMW has thrown its weight behind hydrogen-powered vehicles as it said that electric cars will not work in some parts of the world.

  • Tesla has a home battery to sell you, with or without solar

    Tesla announced its backup battery tech long ago, in 2015, explicitly intending for the product to work in tandem with solar panels. However, the standalone device is available in other areas, such as Austin, Texas.

  • 3 Stocks in Focus on Biden's $2.5B Grant for US EV Chargers

    Charging stocks like BLNK, CHPT and EVGO should be on your watchlist as President Biden administration is delivering on its promise to expand the U.S. EV charging network.

  • Green Fuel Frenzy Is Set to Drive a Canola Boom in the Southern US

    (Bloomberg) -- The race for ingredients to make green diesel and sustainable jet fuel is bringing Canada’s namesake crop into the American Deep South.Most Read from BloombergUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC Prompt‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutChevron Corp. is teami

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enphase Energy, First Solar and Canadian Solar

    Enphase Energy, First Solar and Canadian Solar are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • California Storm Blackouts Plunge Silicon Valley into Darkness

    (Bloomberg) -- Utility workers raced to restore power to parts of central California, after the latest atmospheric river struck the state with heavy rain and blasting winds, plunging parts of Silicon Valley into darkness.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsWall S

  • Musk brought internet to Brazil’s Amazon. Criminals love it.

    Brazilian federal agents aboard three helicopters descended on an illegal mining site on Tuesday in the Amazon rainforest. Starlink, a division of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has almost 4,000 low-orbit satellites lined up across the skies, connecting people in remote corners of the Amazon and providing a crucial advantage to Ukranian forces on the battlefield. The lightweight, high-speed internet system has also proved a new and valuable tool for Brazil’s illegal miners, with reliable service for coordinating logistics, receiving advance warning of law enforcement raids and making payments without flying back to the city.

  • Electric Vehicles Might Not Be The Cheaper Alternative Consumers Thought: 2022 Study Reveals Surprising Results

    For many drivers, cost savings is the No. 1 reason to ditch their gas-powered vehicle in exchange for an electric model. Even though electric vehicles (EVs) are generally priced higher than their gas counterparts, they provide the opportunity to save money in the long run. That’s why the market continues to grow at a rapid pace. But there’s something you need to consider. EVs require electricity to transport you from point A to point B, and that’s not always cheap. To stay updated with top start

  • 'I'm part of the solution': Bill Gates says he will keep using private jets, campaigning on climate change — after being asked if he's a hypocrite. Here are 3 actions he wants you to take

    One of them involves eating fake meat.

  • The US Is Now Taking Applications to Run Public EV Chargers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday outlined the next step in its plan to deploy 500,000 new EV charging stations over the next five years, as the Department of Transportation begins accepting applications for $2.5 billion in grants to run public charging sites in urban, rural and tribal communities nationwide. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates,

  • EU closer to ending US trade spat, moves on Green Deal funds

    The European Union moved closer to ending a trade dispute with U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday following months of wrangling over the billions of America-first incentives in his clean technology plans and said it would ramp up a similar subsidy-laden effort at home. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the parliament plenary that in its attempt to produce at least 40% of the clean tech needed by 2030 in the 27-nation bloc, it would allow for the “tax breaks and the flexible use of EU funds” on top of simplifying and speeding up industrial approvals. “Both of them are simultaneously a climate strategy and a strategy for investment and growth,” von der Leyen said.

  • As climate woes worsen, Africa's economies suffer, UN says

    From devastating cyclones and floods to an unrelenting drought, African countries are spending between 2% and 9% of their budgets to respond to extreme weather events, according to a report released by the United Nations on Wednesday. A committee of experts shared the findings at the annual U.N. conference of African ministers of finance and economic planning in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. “Climate change is having a devastating impact on Africa’s economies, and the situation is expected to worsen in the coming years,” Antonio Pedro, the acting executive secretary of the U.N. Economic Commission for Africa told The Associated Press.

  • Enphase (ENPH) Witnesses Increased Product Deployment in Utah

    Enphase (ENPH) witnesses increased deployment for its Enphase Energy System, powered by 1Q8 microinverters, in Utah.