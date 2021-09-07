U.S. markets open in 3 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,533.75
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,361.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,641.75
    -9.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.00
    -2.90 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.19
    -1.10 (-1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.10
    -20.60 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    -0.43 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.27
    +0.86 (+5.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3799
    -0.0038 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9600
    +0.1410 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,976.25
    -801.37 (-1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.96
    +11.23 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.54
    -25.64 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Plastic Compounding Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2026: Graphical Research

GRAPHICAL ANALYTICS PRIVATE LIMITED
·7 min read

Major plastic compounding market players include LyondellBasell Industries, Aurora Plastics LLC, SABIC, The Dow Chemical Company, RTP Company, MRC Polymers, Inc., BASF SE, Lanxess Kraton Corporation, A. Schulman, Foster Corporation, Asahi Kasei Plastics, Kuraray Plastics, Covestro AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, PolyOne Corporation, Solvay, Owens Corning Corp., AKRO-PLASTIC GmbH, Agiplast Italia Srl. Biesterfeld AG, and The Compound Company BV.

Pune, India, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The global plastic compounding market size is predicted to show tremendous growth during the forecast period owing to the significant demand from automobiles across the world. A major end-user of plastic materials, the construction sector in developing regions is progressing at a considerable rate because of rise in population along with growing urbanization and industrialization.

Some of the important trends boosting the performance of plastic compounding market are discussed below:

Construction sector applications grow in Europe:

The construction sector in Europe is showing a positive outlook lately as the number of people migrating from smaller towns to cities is growing every year. It has increased the need for having advanced infrastructure in urban areas. Some of the important uses of plastic compounding process in construction activities are the production of window & door profiles, pipes & guttering, glazing, roofing, sealants & adhesives, cement, flooring, and building panels.

Europe plastic compounding market will exceed $40.5 billion in valuation by 2026. Other areas where plastics are used in large quantities are in the production of safety windows, insulation materials, storage tanks, doors, and cables.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe Plastic Compounding Market Forecasts 2026” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1637/sample

Effect of COVID-19 on European consumer electronics demand:

Consumer electronics sector, along with other sectors in Europe, was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The regional governments imposed many movement restrictions and lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus. These rules had a major impact on the production of consumer electronics in the region as the demand for various gadgets plummeted during the initial months of the pandemic.

The other effect was on the supply chain operations of companies dealing in the production of consumer electronics in Europe. The manufacturing and transportation of products was severely disrupted because of lack of raw materials and manpower. These factors affected the regional production of compound plastics as it saw a drop of more than 7% in demand among consumer electronics manufacturers.

However, the situation in Europe today is much better as the authorities are easing the lockdown and other restrictions, allowing industries to restart their operations. These aspects will have a positive impact on the functioning of the regional market.

Motor vehicle sales in Europe witness sharp rise:

The automotive sector in Europe will immensely benefit from the use of plastic compounding process in the production of vehicle parts. An important reason behind this being the notable rise witnessed in vehicle sales in the region. According to reliable research reports, the automotive sector in Europe held nearly 34.2% share of the regional plastic compounding market in 2019. This figure will see an upward trend in the coming years as plastics offer some superior qualities, which can be quite beneficial in automobile manufacturing.

Plastics are increasingly replacing metal components in many vehicles as the former has some important features like supreme moldability, great impact strength, good aesthetic appeal, scratch resistance, lightweight and high recyclability. Sharp rise in EV sales in Europe will automatically have a positive effect on the demand for compound plastics as they will be increasingly used to produce automobile components.

Robust use of thermoplastic polymers in Asia Pacific:

APAC plastic compounding market will be valued at over $71.7 billion by 2026. Thermosetting polymers, thermoplastic elastomers and polymers are highly demanded products across various industries. Out of these, thermoplastic polymers will gain traction among several sectors in Asia Pacific. The product segment will register a CAGR of more than 6% up to 2026.

Thermoplastic polymers are heated to a certain temperature and are given different shapes and sizes as per requirements. They are highly recyclable in nature and can be heated and cooled many times without losing their core properties. They possess high strength and have great shrinking resistance. Since thermoplastic polymers have a wide range of use in electric cables, ropes, belts, adhesives, and insulators, they will witness high application across many sectors in Asia Pacific.

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific Plastic Compounding Market Forecasts 2026” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1600/sample

Automotive sector witnesses consistent progress in APAC:

Asia Pacific has some of the rapidly developing nations in the world with many countries going through a period of economic transition. The regional automotive sector size is expanding at a notable rate lately because a large number of renowned vehicle manufacturers have their production plants in various countries. Compound plastics are being used in the production of vehicle components as they are lightweight yet strong in their functioning and are quite versatile in their applications.

Governments across APAC region are placing strict regulations to urge automakers to reduce the overall weight of their automobiles and maintain the same within permissible limits. This is an important factor that will increase the demand for compound plastic products in the region.

Thermoplastic polymers in vehicle automation in North America:

North America plastic compounding market size will surpass $23.38 billion by 2027. Thermoplastic polymers have an important role to play in applications where the overall weight of the vehicle must be controlled. The compound will be extensively used in the production of electric vehicle components like high-voltage battery parts, motorcycle tanks, brake pedals, and charging plugs.

Advanced technologies like automation in vehicles are gaining popularity in North America. Companies in the region are engaging in the production of autonomous and electric vehicles, which will use thermoplastic polymers to a great extent. These polymers are quite versatile in their applications and can be heated and remolded as many times as the automaker wishes.

Access sample pages of the report, “North America Plastic Compounding Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1938/sample

Plastic compounding process in consumer goods production in North America:

The consumer goods segment will expand at nearly 6.7% CAGR through 2027. Different types of plastics are used to produce a wide range of consumer goods like domestic appliances, furniture, footwear, toys, and food packaging. Proper and elegant packaging of products is quite important for companies if they plan to increase their customer base. Plastic parts are being manufactured on a large scale to be installed in home appliances like television sets, refrigerators, microwave ovens, and food processors. All these parts will use plastic compounding process for production.

US plastic compounding market will robustly grow through 2026:

US market size could expand at a significant rate between 2021-2027 as the country has large number of markets to cater to. The US has many reputed plastic compounding companies that have set up their manufacturing plants and have a robust distribution network. Albis Plastics announced, in February 2020, that it had plans to produce compound plastics in its new production plant in Duncan, South Carolina.

Plastic compounding processes are witnessing some notable changes in terms of adopting different technologies to increase the efficiency and performance of the plastic products manufactured. With environmental issues like plastic pollution becoming a glaring issue for major governing bodies, effective steps are being taken to produce plastics that are highly versatile and recyclable in nature.

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Parikhit B. Corporate sales, Graphical Research Phone: 1-800-986-6917 Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • Ryanair ends jet order talks with Boeing amid price dispute

    Boeing faces a standoff with one of its biggest customers after Ireland's Ryanair said it had ended talks over a purchase of 737 MAX 10 jets worth tens of billions of dollars due to differences over price. The rare decision to go public over big-ticket airplane negotiations comes after months of wrangling that had already delayed a deal for the largest version of the 737 MAX when Ryanair re-ordered a smaller model in December. A large new Ryanair order would provide a boost to the U.S. planemaker as it rebuilds confidence in the MAX, grounded for 20 months until November after two fatal crashes.

  • Brent Oil Rises After Strong China Trade Brings Demand Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil edged higher after an unexpected surge in Chinese exports to a record added to positive economic signs emerging from key energy consumers. Futures in London rose 0.4% to trade above $72 a barrel, after falling the past two sessions. The growth in China’s exports last month suggests strong demand for goods in the U.S. and Europe. The country’s overall imports also rose to a record in August, and crude purchases climbed to a five-month high, pointing to a revival in Asia’s

  • China Trade Surges to New Records on Strong U.S., EU Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.China’s export growth unexpectedly surged in August as suppliers likely boosted orders ahead of the year-end shopping season, offsetting any port disruptions due to fresh outbreaks of the delta virus. Exports rose 25.6% in dollar terms from a year earlier to a record $294.3 billion, more than $10 billion above any previous month. Imports grew 33.1% to $236 billion, also t

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2021

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • $15 an hour isn’t enough: U.S. workers need a living wage

    Even doubling the federal minimum wage wouldn't provide most workers with enough pay to live on. Corporate leaders must set the bar higher.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Ways To Ensure a Long-Lasting Retirement

    The road to retirement lasts a working lifetime for most. Taking these six steps can ensure it is long-lasting.

  • 2 things to cheer in August's jobs letdown — and one big worry: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

  • Oil falls after Saudi price cuts

    Oil prices fell on Monday after Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts to crude contract prices for Asia revived concerns over the demand outlook. State oil group Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel. "When the Saudi giant cuts its selling prices to Asia for October, signaling it sees the supply-demand relationship slightly shifting, traders can't but follow down that path today," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy.

  • Oil Traders In A Parabolic Scenario

    Market observers expect OPEC’s policies to come into trouble as early as 2022, or even as soon as the end of the year if the coronavirus resurgence hits demand. Oil market forecasts were presented to the oil ministers ahead of the meeting on Sept. 1.

  • Beijing city denies it is advising companies to invest in Didi

    Reports that China's Beijing city government is advising state-owned companies to invest in embattled ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc are untrue, the city government told Reuters in a faxed statement. Citing unidentified sources, Bloomberg News on Friday reported that China's capital city is considering taking Didi under state control and has proposed that government-run companies invest in Didi.

  • Oil mixed, fears of slower demand weigh on sentiment

    Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday as Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts in crude contract prices for Asia sparked fears over slower demand, but strong Chinese economic data capped losses. Brent crude futures were up 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $72.34 a barrel by 0947 GMT, after falling 39 cents on Monday. "The deep cut in Saudi OSP and the aftershock of Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs data that strengthened the dollar yesterday were enough to put bulls on the backfoot," Tamas Varga of oil brokerage PVM said.

  • New Investor? Here Are 3 Great Starter Stocks

    It can be difficult to know where to start in choosing stocks for your investment portfolio. Three stocks that hit these criteria are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU). There are many reasons to add the ubiquitous software-as-a-service giant Microsoft to your portfolio.

  • Ryanair hints at plan to dump Boeing jets in favour of bitter rival Airbus

    Michael O’Leary, the boss of Ryanair, has hinted that Europe’s biggest airline may dump Boeing in favour of Airbus after talks with the US plane maker over a new order of jets fell apart.

  • China's economy gets welcome boost from surprisingly strong Aug exports

    China's exports unexpectedly grew at a faster pace in August thanks to solid global demand, helping take some of the pressure off the world's second-biggest economy as it navigates its way through headwinds from several fronts. Shipments from the world's biggest exporter in August rose 25.6% year-on-year, picking up speed from a 19.3.% gain in July, customs data showed on Tuesday, pointing to some resilience in China's industrial sector. "While near-term headwinds remain, supply constraints in China have eased and we think the global economic recovery will continue to underpin China’s exports later this year and in 2022," said Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics.

  • JD.com Says Founder Stepping Back From Day-to-Day Running of the Business

    Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com said on Monday that founder and chief executive Richard Liu will step back from the day-to-day running of the company to focus on long-term strategy. Instead, Xu Lei, who has been running JD Retail, JD’s largest division, will take over operations of the business, assuming a newly created title of president. Liu will remain on the board of the company, originally set up to sell electronic goods, and he will keep his chief executive title.

  • China to push on with opening capital markets to foreign investors

    China will further open its capital markets to foreign investors, the country's top securities regulator said on Monday, adding that it will pursue pragmatic cross-border cooperation to regulate overseas-listed Chinese companies. "Opening-up and cooperation is the inevitable trend in the integrated development of global capital markets," China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Chairman Yi Huiman told a conference organised by the World Federation of Exchanges.