Plastic Compounding Market Size worth US$ 107.6 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

·6 min read

  • Rising demand from automotive industry spurred by need for cost-effective metal alternatives with high performance characteristics; Adoption of advanced pre-work testing and post-blending testing methods to unlock new revenue sources for players in plastic compounding market

  • Enormous use of plastic compounding in medical, 3D modelling, and consumer goods applications steering revenues; Asia Pacific market poised for remarkable growth

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent research report on plastic compounding market found that plastic compounding solutions are steadily gaining adoption in multiple industries notably consumer goods, automotive, and construction. The use of thermoplastics compounding in a slew of 3D modelling and medical applications has opened up vast avenue for manufacturers. The size of plastic compounding market is forecast to reach US$ 107.6 Bn by 2031.

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

Growing trend of replacing metals with high-performance polymers in automotive industry has created enormous revenue potential, underscored recent developments in plastic compounding market. The demand has gained momentum on the back of high-performance characteristics of these plastics, notably excellent impact and tensile strength, UV resistance, and remarkable combination of material properties.

Request Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=14306

Particularly, a variety of additives, fillers, and polymers are incorporated in thermoplastics polymers improve mechanical performance characteristics, making them suitable as low-cost metal substitutes in customized applications. Stridently, the plastic compounding market is slated for incredible opportunities on the back of strides in custom polymer compounding.

Key Findings of Plastic Compounding Market Study

  • Massive Demand in Automotive Applications to Spur Revenue Streams: The study observed that the trend of light-weighting in automotive industry has endowed incredible opportunities to plastic compounding companies. Rise in incorporation of the products in automobile has led to the manufacture of lightweight vehicles to help OEMs and automotive companies meet the stringent requirements of fuel efficiency. Continuing focus on fuel-efficient vehicles particularly passenger vehicles will drive the use of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyethylene (PE), and will shape the future demand for plastic compounding market.

  • Widespread Use of PVC and PE in Compounding Presents Panoply of Opportunities: Rising utilization of PVC and PE compounding in several end-use industries is spurring the growth opportunities. Of note, PVC is extensively adopted for use in building & construction industry. The segment is poised to account for a major share in plastic compounding market during the forecast period. Widespread demand for PVC and PE in consumer goods will create massive lucrative avenues.

  • Advancements in Thermoplastic Compounding Techniques Open Up Vast Lucrative Avenues: The study authors observed that R&D in thermoplastic compounding techniques has expanded remarkably over the years. Thermoplastics compounding has evoked enormous interest among compounding companies owing to array of attractive performance characteristics they can be imparted with. This includes high impact resistance, design freedom, and dimensional stability. Furthermore, many fiber reinforced plastics are recyclable. Companies in the plastic compounding market are planning to grow their production of long fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites to gain steady revenue streams.

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=14306

Plastic Compounding Market: Key Drivers

  • Growing use of plastic compounding in a wide spectrum of applications in multiple industries is a key market driver.

  • Rising popularity of low-cost bio-based plastics across industries is galvanizing interest of various industry players in plastic compounding methods and techniques. This is expanding the avenues in plastic compounding market.

  • Need for sustainable methods of plastic compounding will fuel future growth prospects

Plastic Compounding Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is poised to generate sizable revenue streams to the global plastic compounding market during the forecast period. Rapid expansion of the regional market is spurred by massive uptake of plastic compounding in automotive industry. Additionally, the demand for products is rising in several industries including automotive, electronics, and consumer goods. Furthermore, growing investments in bioplastics products will open up lucrative opportunities for market players.

Plastic Compounding Market: Competitive Landscape

Firms are keenly building up their expertise in pre-work testing and post-blending testing methods to capture unique value propositions, observed the analysts. A growing number of companies have increased their stakes in bio-plastics sector to gain a competitive edge over others, found the TMR study scrutinizing marketing strategy for plastic compounding market.

Some of the prominent companies in plastic compounding market are AMI LLC, RTP Company, Arkema Group, Clariant International, DSM N.V., Sojitz Corporation, Celanese Corporation, BASF SE, and DuPont.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=14306

Plastic Compounding Market Segmentation

Type

  • Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

  • Polyethylene (PE)

  • Polypropylene (PP)

  • Polystyrene (PS)

  • Polyamide (PA)

  • Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

  • Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

  • Acrylonitrile Butadiene Systems (ABS)

  • Others (Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Vulcanizates [TPV], and Thermoplastic Polyolefins [TPO])

Source

  • Fossil-based

  • Bio-based

  • Recycled

Application

  • Automotive

  • Building & Construction

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Packaging

  • Medical

  • Consumer Goods

  • Industrial Machinery

  • Others (including Optical Media)

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Reports by TMR:

Organocatalyst Market - Organocatalyst Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Petrochemicals Market - Petrochemicals Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.3% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Non-tearable Paper Market - Non-tearable Paper Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Adhesives & Sealants Market - Adhesives & Sealants Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 8% during the Forecast Period 2020–2030

Polyacrylamide Market - Polyacrylamide Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.2% during the Forecast Period 2019-2027

Metal Fabrication Market - Metal Fabrication Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 3.3% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market - Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 7.5% during the Forecast Period 2019-2027

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plastic-compounding-market-size-worth-us-107-6-bn-by-2031--tmr-study-301638025.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

