U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,946.50
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,656.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,573.00
    +7.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.20
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.49
    +0.24 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.10
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.30
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0459
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    -0.0860 (-2.39%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    +1.42 (+6.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2125
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3210
    +0.3610 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,068.29
    +14.27 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.06
    +1.26 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.03
    -192.84 (-0.69%)
     

Plastic Dielectric Films Market Size is expected to reach at USD 1.6 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0%, Owing to Growing Demand in Electrical & Electronics Sector

Acumen Research and Consulting
·7 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Plastic Dielectric Films Market and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Plastic Dielectric Films Market Size accounted for USD 1.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 1.6 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Plastic Dielectric Films Market Statistics

  • Global plastic dielectric films market revenue was worth USD 1.1 billion in 2021, with a 4.0% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

  • Asia-Pacific region was accounted 35.8% of plastic dielectric films market share in 2021

  • North America plastic dielectric films market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030

  • By product, PET segment capture over 41.2% of total market share in 2021

  • Rapid growth in solar industry, drives the plastic dielectric films market value

  • Plastic Dielectric Films Market Size

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1242

Plastic Dielectric Films Market Coverage:

Market

Plastic Dielectric Films Market

Plastic Dielectric Films Market Size 2021

USD 1.1 Billion

Plastic Dielectric Films Market Forecast 2030

USD 1.6 Billion

Plastic Dielectric Films Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

4.0%

 

Plastic Dielectric Films Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Plastic Dielectric Films Market Base Year

2021

 

Plastic Dielectric Films Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Product, By Application, And By Geography

Plastic Dielectric Films Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

DuPont Teijin Film, Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH, Coveme spa, Bolloré Group, SABIC, Indorma Ventures Public Company Limited, SMEC Limited, and Steiner Electric Company.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Plastic Dielectric Films Market Overview

Plastic dielectric films have low thermal resistance, low application pressure, and good pressure resistance, making them popular in a variety of applications such as tablets, smart wearables, smartphones, as well as other smart home appliances. Polypropylene (PP) is one of the most extensively utilized products in end-use industries. Polypropylene dielectric films have a wide range of qualities, including strong physical properties, low dissipation factor, and excellent insulation resistance. These characteristics make them suitable for use in various applications including as high current DC applications, high-voltage DC & AC systems, & high-frequency AC systems. Polypropylene (PP) film capacitors are ideal for use in a variety of temperature ranges. As a result, the plastic dielectric film market is predicted to grow significantly in the coming years.

Plastic Dielectric Films Market Trends

Rising product demand from the electronics and renewable energy sectors in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to drive the plastic dielectric films market. The material is widely employed as a shielding material in a variety of electronic applications. The presence of major electronic and electrical manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific regions, such as Toshiba, Sony, and Samsung, is projected to stimulate demand for plastic dielectric films. Manufacturers in emerging economies such as India and China are attempting to expand in key industries such as the extraction of raw materials and manufacture. Prominent players have made considerable investments in the manufacturing industry in recent years, helping the expansion of the market. Polypropylene (PP) is among the most extensively utilized products in end-use industries. Since it can withstand a wide range of temperatures, PP transistors are frequently utilized as a substitute for polyester capacitors, whose capacitance decreases with decreasing temperature. As a result, the increased use of plastic dielectric films for diverse applications in the electronics and electrical industries is offering several opportunities for global manufacturers.

The rise in the number of favorable federal regulations, as well as greater investment from different developing countries, are important drivers driving the global plastic dielectric films market. The electronics and electrical industry are predicted to lead the global plastic dielectric films market with a significant share, and this trend is expected to continue in the future years. This expansion can be credited to leading industry companies focusing on constant product development in order to capture a significant market share of the global plastic dielectric films market. For example, in June 2018, SABIC introduced two gauges of UTF120 Polyetherimide (PEI) dielectric film, primarily for elevated and professional-grade capacitor applications.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/plastic-dielectric-films-market

Plastic Dielectric Films Market Segmentation

The global plastic dielectric films market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, and application. By product, the segment is separated into polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), polytetrafluoroethylene (Teflon) (PTFE), and polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF).

In terms of application, the market is categorized into integral automobiles, solar & wind energy system, aircrafts, electrical & electronics, and others. According to the plastic dielectric films market forecast, the electrical & electronics category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

Plastic Dielectric Films Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide plastic dielectric films market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to a plastic dielectric films industry analysis, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to account for the lion's share of the global market, followed by Europe And North America. The growth in demand for plastic dielectric films from the electronics and electrical industries, where it is utilized as insulation in various electronic devices, is due to the region's supremacy. This aspect is expected to raise the adoption of plastic dielectric films, hence propelling the plastic dielectric films market ahead. The market in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is expected to expand dramatically over the forecast timeframe.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1242

Plastic Dielectric Films Market Players

The major plastic dielectric film manufacturers are shifting their focus to manufacturing effective and low-cost products, as well as strategic initiatives such as collaborations and product launch strategies, in order to expand and strengthen their market position in the global plastic dielectric films market. These aspects are expected to provide tremendous potential prospects for the global plastic dielectric films market's leading industry players. Some of the prominent plastic dielectric films market companies are Bolloré Group, Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH, DuPont Teijin Film, Coveme spa, SABIC, SMEC Limited, Indorma Ventures Public Company Limited, and Steiner Electric Company.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Plastic Dielectric Films Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Plastic Dielectric Films Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Plastic Dielectric Films Market?

  • Which region held the largest share Plastic Dielectric Films Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers Plastic Dielectric Films Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Plastic Dielectric Films Market?

  • What will be the Plastic Dielectric Films Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Industries Related:

The Global Geotextile Market size accounted for USD 7,028 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 12,030 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Industrial Alcohol Market size accounted for USD 124 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach the market value of USD 301 Billion by 2030.

The Global Geomembrane Market size accounted for USD 2,098 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3,241 Million by 2030 at a considerable CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Intel begins layoffs and offers unpaid leave to manufacturing workers

    The layoffs and cost-cutting that Intel Corp. executives recently warned about have begun in California, with a couple of hundred employees set to lose their jobs next month, and manufacturing employees worldwide being offered unpaid leave.

  • You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

    Gasoline prices are falling sharply with the national average price targeting even more declines by Christmas.

  • Texas’s Crypto Mining Boom Is Starting to Look More Like a Bust

    (Bloomberg) -- The digital gold rush in Texas is losing its luster as Bitcoin miners grapple with financial woes, leaving behind what some fear will be a wasteland of unfinished sites and abandoned equipment. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughEx-Deutsc

  • World will face shortage of liquefied natural gas through 2026, says Exxon CEO

    Russia cut supplies of natural gas to Europe in response to the wave of international sanctions that followed Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • Amazon Stock Is Down 45%: 2 Reasons It Could Skyrocket

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has fared worse by shedding 45% of its value in that timeframe. By now, most people are familiar with the much-talked-about slowdown in Amazon's e-commerce segment, which is one of many stay-at-home winners facing difficult comps and overexpansion after the boom years in 2020 and 2021. What is less highlighted, however, is the weakness in cloud services, which now make up 15% of Amazon's revenue and practically all of its operating income amid losses in the other reporting segments.

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.

  • General Electric wants to demolish former lamp plant in South Collinwood

    If the project receives its final approvals, it will join two other formerly active General Electric properties scheduled for demolition.

  • Oil Markets In Flux As Embargo Deepens; China, India Demand Russian Discounts

    Oil markets swung into a massive redrawing of trade routes Monday as EU's embargo of Russian oil took full effect.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Kinder Morgan All Fell Today

    Shares of major oil stocks, including diversified majors Chevron (NYSE: CVX), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) all fell on Tuesday, declining 2.4%, 3%, and 2.6%, respectively, as of 2:41 p.m. ET. The entire market was down today, as recession fears appeared to loom over most stocks. A recession of course wouldn't be good for any commodity, oil and gas included.

  • These 3 Stocks Escaped Tuesday's Market Downdraft

    Even a dour outlook for the broader stock market couldn't outweigh good news for these companies.

  • 3 Stocks to Watch From the Challenging Cable Television Industry

    The Zacks Cable Television industry participants like Comcast (CMCSA), Charter Communications (CHTR) and Rogers Communication (RCI) are benefiting from growing demand for high-speed Internet and increased consumption of media amid significant cord-cutting.

  • Pilots at rivals call Delta's pay offer a new 'benchmark'

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines' offer to give pilots a 34% cumulative pay increase in a new four-year contract has boosted hopes of similar raises at rivals United Airlines, American Airlines. While Delta's offer still requires the approval of union leaders and then a ratification by its pilots, aviators at United and American told Reuters the Atlanta-based carrier has "raised the bar" with a "very strong" proposal. "This is going to be the benchmark," an American pilot said.

  • The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

    There is no passive income powerhouse sector that investors overlook more than oil refining stocks. For decades, top-flight refiners have run laps around the broader market. No company better represents the overlooked opportunity in oil refiners than Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO).

  • I’m 56 and plan to retire at 62. I’ll have both a state retirement plan and Social Security — but I also have a child starting college, which I want to pay for. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking to hire a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • What Nordstrom Will Focus On in 2023

    CEO Erik Nordstrom cited "signs of strain" across all customer cohorts and most pronounced at the lower-income level.

  • How Costco keeps the peace with its employees

    At a time when rival retailers have struggled to address employee demands for higher wages and better benefits, Costco has managed to separate itself from the pack, building on a reputation as one of the friendliest places to work in retail.

  • Streaming: Former Hulu CEO predicts major acquisitions by platforms within 2 years

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss the timeline for consolidation by competitors within the streaming space.

  • Starbucks implements new tipping system

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Starbucks's new tipping system and customer backlash.

  • Citigroup’s $500 Million Blunder on Revlon Loan Near Final Resolution

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. and creditors of Revlon Inc. fighting over an accidental $900 million payment the bank made two years ago said they are close to resolving their litigation over the mistake.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineMiami’s Cryp