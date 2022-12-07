Plastic Dielectric Films Market Size is expected to reach at USD 1.6 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0%, Owing to Growing Demand in Electrical & Electronics Sector

Acumen Research and Consulting

BEIJING, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Plastic Dielectric Films Market Size accounted for USD 1.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 1.6 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030.



Plastic Dielectric Films Market Statistics

Global plastic dielectric films market revenue was worth USD 1.1 billion in 2021, with a 4.0% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

Asia-Pacific region was accounted 35.8% of plastic dielectric films market share in 2021

North America plastic dielectric films market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030

By product, PET segment capture over 41.2% of total market share in 2021

Rapid growth in solar industry, drives the plastic dielectric films market value

Plastic Dielectric Films Market Size

Plastic Dielectric Films Market Coverage:

Market Plastic Dielectric Films Market Plastic Dielectric Films Market Size 2021 USD 1.1 Billion Plastic Dielectric Films Market Forecast 2030 USD 1.6 Billion Plastic Dielectric Films Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 4.0% Plastic Dielectric Films Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Plastic Dielectric Films Market Base Year 2021 Plastic Dielectric Films Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Application, And By Geography Plastic Dielectric Films Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled DuPont Teijin Film, Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH, Coveme spa, Bolloré Group, SABIC, Indorma Ventures Public Company Limited, SMEC Limited, and Steiner Electric Company. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Plastic Dielectric Films Market Overview

Plastic dielectric films have low thermal resistance, low application pressure, and good pressure resistance, making them popular in a variety of applications such as tablets, smart wearables, smartphones, as well as other smart home appliances. Polypropylene (PP) is one of the most extensively utilized products in end-use industries. Polypropylene dielectric films have a wide range of qualities, including strong physical properties, low dissipation factor, and excellent insulation resistance. These characteristics make them suitable for use in various applications including as high current DC applications, high-voltage DC & AC systems, & high-frequency AC systems. Polypropylene (PP) film capacitors are ideal for use in a variety of temperature ranges. As a result, the plastic dielectric film market is predicted to grow significantly in the coming years.

Plastic Dielectric Films Market Trends

Rising product demand from the electronics and renewable energy sectors in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to drive the plastic dielectric films market. The material is widely employed as a shielding material in a variety of electronic applications. The presence of major electronic and electrical manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific regions, such as Toshiba, Sony, and Samsung, is projected to stimulate demand for plastic dielectric films. Manufacturers in emerging economies such as India and China are attempting to expand in key industries such as the extraction of raw materials and manufacture. Prominent players have made considerable investments in the manufacturing industry in recent years, helping the expansion of the market. Polypropylene (PP) is among the most extensively utilized products in end-use industries. Since it can withstand a wide range of temperatures, PP transistors are frequently utilized as a substitute for polyester capacitors, whose capacitance decreases with decreasing temperature. As a result, the increased use of plastic dielectric films for diverse applications in the electronics and electrical industries is offering several opportunities for global manufacturers.

The rise in the number of favorable federal regulations, as well as greater investment from different developing countries, are important drivers driving the global plastic dielectric films market. The electronics and electrical industry are predicted to lead the global plastic dielectric films market with a significant share, and this trend is expected to continue in the future years. This expansion can be credited to leading industry companies focusing on constant product development in order to capture a significant market share of the global plastic dielectric films market. For example, in June 2018, SABIC introduced two gauges of UTF120 Polyetherimide (PEI) dielectric film, primarily for elevated and professional-grade capacitor applications.

Plastic Dielectric Films Market Segmentation

The global plastic dielectric films market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, and application. By product, the segment is separated into polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), polytetrafluoroethylene (Teflon) (PTFE), and polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF).

In terms of application, the market is categorized into integral automobiles, solar & wind energy system, aircrafts, electrical & electronics, and others. According to the plastic dielectric films market forecast, the electrical & electronics category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

Plastic Dielectric Films Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide plastic dielectric films market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to a plastic dielectric films industry analysis, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to account for the lion's share of the global market, followed by Europe And North America. The growth in demand for plastic dielectric films from the electronics and electrical industries, where it is utilized as insulation in various electronic devices, is due to the region's supremacy. This aspect is expected to raise the adoption of plastic dielectric films, hence propelling the plastic dielectric films market ahead. The market in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is expected to expand dramatically over the forecast timeframe.

Plastic Dielectric Films Market Players

The major plastic dielectric film manufacturers are shifting their focus to manufacturing effective and low-cost products, as well as strategic initiatives such as collaborations and product launch strategies, in order to expand and strengthen their market position in the global plastic dielectric films market. These aspects are expected to provide tremendous potential prospects for the global plastic dielectric films market's leading industry players. Some of the prominent plastic dielectric films market companies are Bolloré Group, Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH, DuPont Teijin Film, Coveme spa, SABIC, SMEC Limited, Indorma Ventures Public Company Limited, and Steiner Electric Company.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Plastic Dielectric Films Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Plastic Dielectric Films Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Plastic Dielectric Films Market?

Which region held the largest share Plastic Dielectric Films Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers Plastic Dielectric Films Market?

Who is the largest end user Plastic Dielectric Films Market?

What will be the Plastic Dielectric Films Market value in 2030?



