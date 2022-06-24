U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

Plastic Fasteners Market by End-user and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plastic Fasteners Market is segmented by end-user (automotive, electrical and electronics, building and construction, supermarkets, and others). The market share growth by the automotive will be significant during the forecast period. Plastic fasteners are used as substitutes for metal components in the automotive industry. Plastic fasteners are used to produce lightweight, fuel-efficient, and environment-friendly automobiles because of the stringent environmental regulations on vehicle emissions. Companies such as Jaguar Land Rover Ltd., BMW AG, Ford Motor Co., and Renault SA are among the top manufacturers of vehicles across the world. These companies have large manufacturing hubs for automotive production in various countries. Such factors constitute the growth of the automotive segment, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Plastic Fasteners Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Plastic Fasteners Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Access more research insights with recommendations of relevant topics from Technavio's library of +17,000 Reports. Buy Now

The Plastic Fasteners Market value is set to grow by USD 1.83 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the cost advantages of using plastic fasteners is notably driving the plastic fasteners market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations against the use of plastic may impede market growth.

Plastic Fasteners Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.4%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.83 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.97

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Avery Dennison Corp., Bossard Holding AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., MW Industries Inc., Nifco Inc., Nyltite Corp., Penn Engineering, Raygroup SASU, Shanghai Yuanmao Fastener Co. Ltd., and Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Plastic Fasteners Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Geography

43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for plastic fasteners in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Plastic fasteners are used in the automotive industry primarily for their superior properties, such as high tensile strength and stiffness, high creep resistance, and excellent wear resistance. In 2020, the plastic fasteners market in APAC accounted for a significant market share of the global market, which was attributed to the region's rising automotive production and the growing construction industry.

For more insights on the market share & contribution of various regions & segments – Download Sample Report

Plastic Fasteners Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our market report covers the following areas:

Growing popularity of lightweight fastener solutions will be one of the key trends of the plastic fasteners market growth during the next few years.

Plastic Fasteners Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Avery Dennison Corp.

  • Bossard Holding AG

  • Illinois Tool Works Inc.

  • MW Industries Inc.

  • Nifco Inc.

  • Nyltite Corp.

  • Penn Engineering

  • Raygroup SASU

  • Shanghai Yuanmao Fastener Co. Ltd.

  • Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

The plastic fasteners market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

For more vendor insights with latest product offerings & news. View Sample Report

Plastic Fasteners Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist plastic fasteners market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the plastic fasteners market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the plastic fasteners market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plastic fasteners market vendors

Related Reports:

Automotive Fasteners Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The automotive fasteners market share is expected to increase by USD 6.02 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.47%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Aerospace Titanium Fasteners Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The aerospace titanium fasteners market share is expected to increase by USD 828.62 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Avery Dennison Corp.

  • 10.4 Bossard Holding AG

  • 10.5 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

  • 10.6 MW Industries Inc.

  • 10.7 Nifco Inc.

  • 10.8 Nyltite Corp.

  • 10.9 Penn Engineering

  • 10.10 Raygroup SASU

  • 10.11 Shanghai Yuanmao Fastener Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plastic-fasteners-market-by-end-user-and-geography---global-forecast-to-2025-301573222.html

SOURCE Technavio

