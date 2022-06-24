Plastic Fasteners Market by End-user and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plastic Fasteners Market is segmented by end-user (automotive, electrical and electronics, building and construction, supermarkets, and others). The market share growth by the automotive will be significant during the forecast period. Plastic fasteners are used as substitutes for metal components in the automotive industry. Plastic fasteners are used to produce lightweight, fuel-efficient, and environment-friendly automobiles because of the stringent environmental regulations on vehicle emissions. Companies such as Jaguar Land Rover Ltd., BMW AG, Ford Motor Co., and Renault SA are among the top manufacturers of vehicles across the world. These companies have large manufacturing hubs for automotive production in various countries. Such factors constitute the growth of the automotive segment, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Plastic Fasteners Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The Plastic Fasteners Market value is set to grow by USD 1.83 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the cost advantages of using plastic fasteners is notably driving the plastic fasteners market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations against the use of plastic may impede market growth.

Plastic Fasteners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avery Dennison Corp., Bossard Holding AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., MW Industries Inc., Nifco Inc., Nyltite Corp., Penn Engineering, Raygroup SASU, Shanghai Yuanmao Fastener Co. Ltd., and Stanley Black and Decker Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Plastic Fasteners Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Geography

43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for plastic fasteners in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Plastic fasteners are used in the automotive industry primarily for their superior properties, such as high tensile strength and stiffness, high creep resistance, and excellent wear resistance. In 2020, the plastic fasteners market in APAC accounted for a significant market share of the global market, which was attributed to the region's rising automotive production and the growing construction industry.

Plastic Fasteners Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our market report covers the following areas:

Growing popularity of lightweight fastener solutions will be one of the key trends of the plastic fasteners market growth during the next few years.

Plastic Fasteners Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Avery Dennison Corp.

Bossard Holding AG

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

MW Industries Inc.

Nifco Inc.

Nyltite Corp.

Penn Engineering

Raygroup SASU

Shanghai Yuanmao Fastener Co. Ltd.

Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

The plastic fasteners market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Plastic Fasteners Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist plastic fasteners market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the plastic fasteners market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the plastic fasteners market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plastic fasteners market vendors

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Avery Dennison Corp.

10.4 Bossard Holding AG

10.5 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

10.6 MW Industries Inc.

10.7 Nifco Inc.

10.8 Nyltite Corp.

10.9 Penn Engineering

10.10 Raygroup SASU

10.11 Shanghai Yuanmao Fastener Co. Ltd.

10.12 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

