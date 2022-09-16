U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

Plastic Fillers Market -- APAC to occupy 56% market share

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plastic Fillers Market by Application, Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by 5571.52 thousand tons, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plastic Fillers Market 2022-2026

The global plastic fillers market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of a few large, medium, and small-scale vendors. Most large and established vendors sell and distribute their offerings to customers across the world, whereas most smaller vendors are concentrated in their regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. Established vendors have a vast geographical presence, large production facilities, and significant market shares.

The rivalry among vendors is intense and forces them to adopt pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. The intense competition among vendors poses a risk to their operations. High product differentiation among vendors intensifies the competition in the market. Hence, to thrive in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

The extensive marketing strategies and launch of new products in the domain have routed a major strategy to address the demand from the end-user segments. The vendors are also expected to gain certifications for their products to gain consumer confidence and thereby increase their market share during the forecast period. Technavio identifies BASF SE, Cabot Corp., Calcinor SA, Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., GCR Group, Gustav Grolman GmbH and Co. KG, Hoffmann Mineral GmbH, Imerys S.A., J M Huber Corp., Lhoist Group, MAHAVEER CERAMIC INDUSTRIES, Minerals Technologies Inc., Omya International AG, Pigmentum s.r.o., Quartz Works GmbH, SCR Sibelco NV, Standridge Color Corp, and Thiele Kaolin Co. as major market participants.

Although the Stringent environmental regulations will offer immense growth opportunities, concerns related to plastic disposal will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global plastic fillers market is segmented as below:

  • Application

The market growth in the inorganic fillers segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing demand for strong, lightweight materials for automobile parts contributes is driving the growth of the segment.

  • Type

By type, the market will observe maximum growth in the automotive segment.

  • Geography

APAC will dominate the market, occupying 56% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the growth in end-user industries such as automotive, manufacturing, industrial, packaging, and others. In addition, increased urbanization and industrialization will also contribute to the growth of the plastic fillers market in APAC during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our plastic fillers market report covers the following areas:

Plastic Fillers Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the plastic fillers market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the plastic fillers market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Plastic Fillers Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist plastic fillers market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the plastic fillers market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the plastic fillers market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plastic fillers market vendors

Related Reports:

Plastic Fillers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

5571.52 th tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.3

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 56%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BASF SE, Cabot Corp., Calcinor SA, Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., GCR Group, Gustav Grolman GmbH and Co. KG, Hoffmann Mineral GmbH, Imerys S.A., J M Huber Corp., Lhoist Group, MAHAVEER CERAMIC INDUSTRIES, Minerals Technologies Inc., Omya International AG, Pigmentum s.r.o., Quartz Works GmbH, SCR Sibelco NV, Standridge Color Corp, and Thiele Kaolin Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Inorganic fillers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Organic fillers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.14 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 BASF SE

  • 11.4 Cabot Corp.

  • 11.5 Calcinor SA

  • 11.6 Elementis Plc

  • 11.7 Evonik Industries AG

  • 11.8 Exxon Mobil Corp.

  • 11.9 Hoffmann Mineral GmbH

  • 11.10 Imerys S.A.

  • 11.11 Minerals Technologies Inc.

  • 11.12 Omya International AG

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

  • in crude oil prices: The volatility of crude oil prices is one of the key challenges in the global commodity chemicals market. The volatility of crude oil prices impacts the pricing strategies and margins of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, oilfield cleaners, polymers, as well as plastic additives. The margins of the commodity chemicals are inherently dependent on the global prices of crude oil, which is one of the key raw materials. Any volatility in the prices of crude oil causes uncertainty in end-use markets and eventually influences the margins of all the key stakeholders, including the vendors in the global commodity chemicals market. These fluctuations adversely affect the profitability, cost of sales, and the ability of vendors to effectively address the demands of consumers.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Plastic Fillers Market 2022-2026
Global Plastic Fillers Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plastic-fillers-market--apac-to-occupy-56-market-share-301625452.html

SOURCE Technavio

