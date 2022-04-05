U.S. markets open in 9 hours 6 minutes

Plastic Films Market to grow by USD 66.18 million | Increased demand for barrier packaging to boost growth | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plastic films market size is expected to increase by USD 66.18 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The report covers recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Plastic Films Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Plastic Films Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Get highlights on the exact market size, current market scenarios, and YOY growth rates through 2026. Download a Free Sample Report Now

The plastic films market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of many regional and global vendors. Vendors in the market are increasingly implementing the acquisition strategy to expand their market share. This is expected to intensify the competitive environment in the global plastic films market in the years to come. Vendors are also focusing on new product launches and are competing on various grounds such as price, product quality, distribution network, innovation, and market responsiveness.

AEP Group, Altopro Inc., Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Cheever Specialty Paper and Film, Copol International Ltd., Cosmo Films Ltd., Inteplast Group, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Novolex Holdings LLC, Oben Holding Group, Poligal SA, Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., SRF Ltd., Taghleef Industries spa, Toray Industries Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., UFlex Ltd., and Vitopel are some of the major market participants.

The Increased demand for barrier packaging, increasing demand for hygienic, flexible packaging materials from the food industry, and advanced plastic packaging material substituting glass and metal packaging will offer immense growth opportunities. However, increasing competition due to the high fragmentation of the market, harmful impacts of plastics on the environment, and strict regulations for non-biodegradable plastic will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Discover successful business strategies adopted by vendors by purchasing our full report. Download a Free Sample Report

Plastic Films Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Plastic Films Market is segmented as below:

  • Material

  • Geography

By material, the polyethylene segment is expected to generate maximum revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the increasing consumer spending on packaged food and the growing application of PE in manufacturing activities by end-user industries such as automotive, agriculture, textiles, and electronics.

In terms of geography, APAC will create significant growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 46% of the global market share. The increasing demand for lightweight and recyclable packaging by the food and pharmaceutical industries is driving the growth of the regional market. China and India are the key markets for plastic films market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our plastic films market report covers the following areas:

Plastic Films Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the plastic films market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the plastic films market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Plastic Films Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist plastic films market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the plastic films market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the plastic films market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plastic films market vendors

Related Reports:

Water-soluble Pods Packaging Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fluoropolymer Films Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Plastic Films Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 66.18 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.78

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AEP Group, Altopro Inc., Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Cheever Specialty Paper and Film, Copol International Ltd., Cosmo Films Ltd., Inteplast Group, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Novolex Holdings LLC, Oben Holding Group, Poligal SA, Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., SRF Ltd., Taghleef Industries spa, Toray Industries Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., UFlex Ltd., and Vitopel

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Material

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Material

  • 5.3 Polyethylene (PE) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Biaxially-Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Material

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AEP Group

  • 10.4 Amcor Plc

  • 10.5 Berry Global Inc.

  • 10.6 Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

  • 10.7 Novolex Holdings LLC

  • 10.8 Oben Holding Group

  • 10.9 Sealed Air Corp.

  • 10.10 Toray Industries Inc.

  • 10.11 Toyobo Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 UFlex Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plastic-films-market-to-grow-by-usd-66-18-million--increased-demand-for-barrier-packaging-to-boost-growth--technavio-301515862.html

SOURCE Technavio

