Plastic Films Market to grow by USD 66.18 million | Increased demand for barrier packaging to boost growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plastic films market size is expected to increase by USD 66.18 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The report covers recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Plastic Films Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The plastic films market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of many regional and global vendors. Vendors in the market are increasingly implementing the acquisition strategy to expand their market share. This is expected to intensify the competitive environment in the global plastic films market in the years to come. Vendors are also focusing on new product launches and are competing on various grounds such as price, product quality, distribution network, innovation, and market responsiveness.

AEP Group, Altopro Inc., Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Cheever Specialty Paper and Film, Copol International Ltd., Cosmo Films Ltd., Inteplast Group, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Novolex Holdings LLC, Oben Holding Group, Poligal SA, Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., SRF Ltd., Taghleef Industries spa, Toray Industries Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., UFlex Ltd., and Vitopel are some of the major market participants.

The Increased demand for barrier packaging, increasing demand for hygienic, flexible packaging materials from the food industry, and advanced plastic packaging material substituting glass and metal packaging will offer immense growth opportunities. However, increasing competition due to the high fragmentation of the market, harmful impacts of plastics on the environment, and strict regulations for non-biodegradable plastic will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Plastic Films Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Plastic Films Market is segmented as below:

Material

Geography

By material, the polyethylene segment is expected to generate maximum revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the increasing consumer spending on packaged food and the growing application of PE in manufacturing activities by end-user industries such as automotive, agriculture, textiles, and electronics.

In terms of geography, APAC will create significant growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 46% of the global market share. The increasing demand for lightweight and recyclable packaging by the food and pharmaceutical industries is driving the growth of the regional market. China and India are the key markets for plastic films market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our plastic films market report covers the following areas:

Plastic Films Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the plastic films market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the plastic films market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Plastic Films Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist plastic films market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the plastic films market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the plastic films market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plastic films market vendors

Plastic Films Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 66.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AEP Group, Altopro Inc., Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Cheever Specialty Paper and Film, Copol International Ltd., Cosmo Films Ltd., Inteplast Group, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Novolex Holdings LLC, Oben Holding Group, Poligal SA, Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., SRF Ltd., Taghleef Industries spa, Toray Industries Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., UFlex Ltd., and Vitopel Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Material

5.3 Polyethylene (PE) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Biaxially-Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Material

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AEP Group

10.4 Amcor Plc

10.5 Berry Global Inc.

10.6 Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

10.7 Novolex Holdings LLC

10.8 Oben Holding Group

10.9 Sealed Air Corp.

10.10 Toray Industries Inc.

10.11 Toyobo Co. Ltd.

10.12 UFlex Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

