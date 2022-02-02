U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

Plastic-to-fuel (PTF) Market Awaits a Strong Growth Outlook as Clean Energy Recovery from Plastics Gains Traction

Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd
·6 min read

LONDON, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing inclination toward sustainability, rising awareness about environmental conservation, and increasing public knowledge about the recovery of marketable fuel from millions of tons of plastic waste collectively create growth prospects for plastic-to-fuel (PTF) market. Soaring adoption of plastic-to-fuel technologies to complement the existing plastic recycling initiatives is expected to contribute to market growth, suggests the latest market intelligence study of Fairfield Market Research. The potential ability of PTF technology to allow considerable reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions will continue to solidify their position against several new crude oil extraction forms. This according to the report will account for an upsurge in plastic-to-fuel market.

Looking For a Sample Copy of This Report? Request the Same Here: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/plastics-to-fuel-ptf-market/request-sample

Registering the valuation of more than US$900 Mn in 2020, global plastic-to-fuel market is all set to surpass the billion-dollar revenue toward 2026 end. The report highlights the fact that the entire plastic management sector has been facing the wrath of COVID-19 pandemic. PTF market was also under a heavy setback majorly due to a highly disrupted raw material supply network. However, adoption of plastic-to-fuel technologies is regaining its momentum and is expected to see robust growth of over 13% by 2026. Pyrolysis will continue to be the most sought-after technology, says the report.

Economic Attributes of PTF Technologies to Attract Investments

Although there has been a lot of effort around the clean energy recovery from plastic waste over the past decade, its has hardly been economical in nature. A greater number of companies today are showcasing their interest in transformation of non-recycled, used plastic waste into fuel, and petroleum-based products as it provides a viable, effective way of clean energy recovery from massive plastic waste volumes. Plastic-to-fuel technologies are thus gaining ground, thereby pushing investments in the PTF sector. The states of America are currently at the forefront in registering new investments in this segment as these states aim to potentially utilise the resultant recovered fuel for powering up the transportation system, as well as boosting the local economies.

Europe Retains its Lead, North America to Grow Strong

On the back of highly regulated non-recyclable plastic waste sector, the US continues to witness consistent launches of new PTF facilities over the recent past. The report thus forecasts a strong growth outlook for the North American PTF market. However, Europe, led by the UK, remains the global leader in plastic-to-fuel technology investments. Stringent bans on landfills across the European continent has been the key booster to expansion of plastic-to-fuel market in key European countries leading in plastic recycling, and plastic waste recovery. On the other hand, penetration of plastic-to-fuel technologies looks like a far-fetched dream across the Asian subcontinent. Even key countries in Asia Pacific continue to struggle with effective, and efficient non-recyclable plastic waste management, which currently makes it a difficult market for plastic-to-fuel market participants. However, the same also points to a potentially opportunistic market in future.

Key Market Players in PTF Space

The Fairfield Market Research report provides detailed strategic, and financial profiling of some of the key companies driving competition in global plastic-to-fuel market space. Some of the market leaders include Cynar Plc, Klean Industries Inc., Peel L&P Holdings (UK) Limited, Plastic2Oil, Agilyx, Nexus, Brightmark, Rudra Environmental Solutions, ALTERRA ENERGY, MK Aromatics, NEEDA GREEN ENERGY, Johnson Matthey, Global Renewable, and RESYNERGI.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request Customization of Report: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/plastics-to-fuel-ptf-market/request-customization

