U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.75
    +5.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,878.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,637.50
    +21.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.40
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.22
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.70
    +5.40 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    +0.18 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0363
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    +0.0120 (+0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    22.21
    +1.71 (+8.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1993
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6710
    -0.2300 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,279.13
    +134.72 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.30
    +3.01 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,018.71
    -144.12 (-0.51%)
     

Plastic to Fuel (PTF) Market Size & Share to Surpass $1088.9 Mn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·9 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Plastic to Fuel Market is valued at USD 235.2 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1088.9 Million by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 29.1% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

One of the most significant economic sectors is the Plastic to Fuel Market, and consistent growth is predicted going forward. Despite the industry's volatility, a range of factors could have an impact on its development or demise. This study examines current trends and potential developments to provide a comprehensive overview of the industry. It also details the industry's key players and their expansion strategies.

The study provides a complete evaluation of worldwide producers and suppliers, as well as their current state and future potential. It also includes information on demand-side variables influencing the global need for, such as rising investment demands, expanding technology, and new laws.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/plastic-to-fuel-market-1908/request-sample

Plastic to Fuel Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some key factors anticipated accelerating the Plastic to Fuel Market growth over the forecast period. The main market-driving factors are the increased non-recyclable plastic waste, a rising demand for alternative energy sources, and lower emissions from plastic fuel plants than from natural gas furnaces. As a result of increased public and private sector spending to promote the recycling of plastic into more reusable products, the market for Plastic to Fuel Market is growing.

We forecast that the municipal solid waste (MSW) category in Plastic to Fuel Market sales will account for more than 30% of total sales by 2028 because there are so much waste coming out of the municipal and household sectors. The cost of obtaining plastic wastes and the availability of feedstock materials will significantly impact the industry's consumption patterns of municipal solid plastic wastes.

Asia Pacific dominates the Plastic to Fuel Market, and this trend of dominance will continue throughout the projection period. China, India, and Japan are expected to have the highest demand for plastic as fuel. In the upcoming years, rising industrialization and urbanization in this region are anticipated to drive market expansion.

Top 10 Players Generates More Than 45% of the Global Plastic to Fuel Market Revenue

The report also found that the largest players in the Plastic to Fuel Market are technology providers such as Vadxx, Nexus Fuel, Klean Industries and POLCYL. These companies are expected to benefit from increased demand for their products and services and growing investments in new mines. Other major players include Vadxx, Nexus Fuel, Klean Industries, POLCYL, Plastic2Oil Inc., CBS Technologies, Neste and others. As per the latest report published by Vantage Market Research, top 10 companies are responsible for generating more than 45% of market revenue.

Top Players in the Global Plastic to Fuel Market

  • Vadxx

  • Nexus Fuel

  • Klean Industries

  • POLCYL

  • Plastic2Oil Inc.

  • CBS Technologies

  • Neste

  • Others

Market Dynamics

Increased Demand for Clean Fuel:

The need for clean fuel is anticipated to expand exponentially every year, and the demand for hydrogen is anticipated to rise in the near future as a result of rising pollution levels and tightening government laws aimed at reducing the amount of carbon in fuels. Since hydrogen fuel cells are regarded as a pollution-free source of energy and are frequently used to power cars and buses, their use has increased significantly over the past 10 years. During the forecast period, these factors are anticipated to propel market expansion.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/plastic-to-fuel-market-1908/0

Growing Requirement for Energy:

Modern economies are centered on electricity, which provides an expanding amount of energy services. The energy demand is anticipated to increase even further due to rising family incomes, electrification of heating and transportation, and a rise in demand for digitally connected devices and air conditioning. In the Stated Policies Scenario, market factors, government policies, and available technology all work together to shift the energy supply toward low-carbon sources, with their share increasing from 36% (the current share) to 52% in 2040. This element will expand the market for plastic fuel favorably.

Growing Investment by Government and Private Organizations:

The market for plastic fuel is expanding across the region due to increasing expenditures made by public and commercial institutions to encourage plastic recycling into more reusable products. 2020 saw the announcement of Circulate Capital, an investment management firm, investing US$19 million in four privately held Indian recycling businesses: Srichakra Polyplast, Dalmia Polypro Industries, Deeya Panel Products, and Rapidue Technologies. Similarly, Circulate Capital Ocean Fund (CCOF) committed US$ 39 million in 2020 to build India's largest investment portfolio to combat ocean plastic pollution. As a result, it is anticipated that ongoing efforts by both the public and commercial sectors to combat plastic's negative effects would help the plastic market expand.

Top Trends in Global Plastic to Fuel Market

  • One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Plastic to Fuel Market industry due to government assistance for renewable energy. Initiatives to use plastic as fuel are starting to steam in the energy sector as more people become aware of the severe environmental harm that single-use plastics and people's poor recycling habits cause. This encourages researchers to develop fresh solutions to stop the growing plastic production. Major market expansion opportunities are anticipated due to government initiatives to support the development of green technologies through increased funding and government subsidies.

  • Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Plastic to Fuel Market industry due to the adoption of new technologies for converting waste to energy. The growing public concern over greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) has increased the market share for plastic in gasoline globally. As a result of increased demand for a waste-to-energy generation brought on by a clean environment, the market has grown.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/plastic-to-fuel-market-1908

Top Report Findings

  • Based on the source, the majority of the Plastic to Fuel Market's revenue is controlled by the municipal solid waste (MSW) category. This is primarily caused by the growing population and their propensity to use plastic goods.

  • Based on depolymerization, the thermal degradation category dominated the Plastic to Fuel Market, and it is anticipated that this trend will continue due to the end-user industry's rising need for liquid fuel and pyrolysis's cost-effectiveness when compared to alternative thermal degradation methods throughout the projection period.

  • Based on fuel type, the solid category dominated the Plastic to Fuel Market. This trend is anticipated to continue due to rising sustainability tendencies for solid fuel penetration during the forecast period. A further factor driving the market growth during the forecast period is the shift in focus of oil producers toward the use of plastic-to-fuel due to growing concerns about high quality & sustainability among plastic producers.

Thermal Degradation Category in Plastic to Fuel Market to Generate Over 30% Revenue

Plastic to Fuel Market is an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Plastic to Fuel Market to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on depolymerization Plastic to Fuel Market is divided into thermal degradation and catalytic degradation.

During the forecast period, the market for Plastic to Fuel Market is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the municipal solid waste (MSW) category. Most of the fuel consumed by various consumers comes from municipal solid trash. All feedstock components are readily available in considerable quantities. In the European and North American regions, the municipal and household sectors produce significant waste. A certain amount of money must be spent to obtain the waste used to produce fuel. The amount of waste used in the fuel industry will depend on how expensive it is to acquire the material.

On the other hand, the industrial category is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period due to the industry's high capital requirements and strict regulations. Additionally, the industrial industry is divided into numerous subsegments, making it challenging to predict the market size precisely.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on Plastic to Fuel Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Global Plastic to Fuel Market Segmentation

By Source

  • Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)

  • Industrial

  • Other Sources

By Depolymerization

  • Thermal Degradation

  • Catalytic Degradation

By Fuel Type

  • Solid

  • Liquid

  • Gaseous

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 235.2 Million

Revenue Forecast by 2028

USD 1088.9 Million

CAGR

29.1% from 2022 to 2028

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2028

Key Players

Vadxx, Nexus Fuel, Klean Industries, POLCYL, Plastic2Oil Inc., CBS Technologies, Neste and others.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Chemicals Industry Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog:

 


Recommended Stories

  • Oil: Another production cut next week is ‘in the cards,’ analyst says

    Lipow Oil Associates President Andrew Lipow sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about speculated OPEC+ output cuts ahead of its December meeting, as well as discussing Chevron's decision to resume oil output in Venezuela and U.S. gas prices.

  • Exxon Mobil Has a Potash Problem in the Permian Basin

    The oil giant shares a chunk of New Mexico land with mining companies, which makes drilling there a challenge.

  • Mark Cuban: Here's why we couldn't close the Shark Tank-infused Woobles deal

    A Triangle startup saw its Amazon sales take off after appearing on "Shark Tank." But mega startup investor Mark Cuban says a deal failed to come to fruition.

  • 11 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best 3D printing stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global 3D printing industry and explore similar stocks, you can go directly to 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In. The 3D printing industry is one of the most exciting […]

  • Nio Is a Tried and True Performer

    Nio is delivering positive results despite macroeconomic headwinds

  • Amazon shutting down wholesale distribution in third business exit in India

    Amazon is shutting down its wholesale distribution business in India, the latest in a series of retreats for the retailer in the key overseas market where it has deployed over $7 billion in the past decade. The American e-commerce giant said Monday that it is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available to small neighborhood stores in Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli. Amazon Distribution was designed to help kiranas, the neighborhood stores in India, pharmacies and department stores secure inventory from the e-commerce giant.

  • The return-to-office war may finally be reaching a compromise, but companies will be the biggest losers

    Employers and employees are inching closer to a hybrid work schedule that they're both happy with.

  • The Next U.S. Energy Revolution Is Here. These Companies Will Benefit.

    The manufacturing of equipment for clean energy is moving back to the U.S. What’s behind it—and which companies stand to benefit.

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • Shell to Buy Biogas Producer in $2 Billion Deal

    Shell PLC has agreed to buy a European producer of biogas for nearly $2 billion, the latest move by a major oil and gas company to push into renewable fuels. The London-based company said Monday it would buy Denmark’s Nature Energy Biogas A/S, which produces a renewable fuel called biomethane that can replace conventional natural gas in heavy road and marine transport, industry and heating. Nature Energy is Europe’s biggest producer of biomethane from organic waste.

  • Hut 8 provides update on North Bay Facility

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") announces that it has requested mediation proceedings to be commended with Validus Power Corp. ("Validus"), a third-party supplier of energy to the Company's mining facility in North Bay, Ontario.

  • Oil: Why Goldman Sachs is still bullish despite headwinds

    The bank's strategists say the supply situation for oil will "inevitably" require "much higher prices."

  • FTX Tensions Intensify as Bahamas Blasts Company’s New Chief Ray

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bahamian government blasted the person in charge of restructuring crypto exchange FTX, the latest salvo in an escalating fight over what remains of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled empire. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionBahamas Attorney General Ryan Pinder on Sunday said that recent statements made in US ban

  • Disney CEO Robert Iger at Town Hall Vows to Focus on Creativity, Streaming Profitability

    The Disney CEO tells employees that the company needs to chase profitability from streaming rather than new subscribers.

  • Fire Awards: AppHarvest has created 700 Kentucky jobs. Here's what comes next

    AppHarvest is the Blazer winner in the Job Creators category for KY Inno's inaugural Fire Awards. AppHarvest (Nasdaq: APPH) has grown tremendously and we’re not just talking about produce. The Morehead, Kentucky-based agritech company, founded in 2017 and publicly listed in 2021, is operating three controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facilities, designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing.

  • Snap Staff Told to Be in Office Four Days a Week Starting in February

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel told employees that he expects them to be in the social media company’s offices in person 80% of the time starting in February.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next Recession“I believe that spending more time together in person will help us to achieve our full potential,” he wr

  • Buy Amazon on Cyber Monday? Check the Charts First

    Amazon stock is struggling to rally on Cyber Monday, as the charts flash caution. Here's how bulls can trade it from here.

  • Intel names lead construction company for New Albany semiconductor fabs

    Intel Corp. has chosen construction and engineering firm Bechtel Corp. as the lead general contractor for construction of its $20 billion first two semiconductor fabrication facilities in New Albany.

  • BlockFi Sold $239 Million of Crypto, Warned of Job Cuts Before Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- BlockFi Inc. sold about $239 million of its own cryptocurrency and warned almost 250 workers that they would lose their jobs in the run-up to its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, court papers show. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionBlockFi sold the holdings to cover expected bankruptcy expenses and isn’t planning

  • 4 Railroad Stocks to Capitalize on Strong Freight Demand

    The Zacks Transportation - Rail industry is gaining from a favorable freight environment. This bodes well for stocks like UNP, CP, CSX and NSC.