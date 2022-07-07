Plastic Market Share Poised to grow US$ 885 Billion by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The US plastic market is valued at over $90 billion in 2022. The Asia Pacific region is the most lucrative for plastic product consumption with a net share of 44%. Packaging industry is the largest end use vertical commanding over 36% of the sales of plastic in the international market

NEWARK, Del, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plastic market is set to witness an impressive growth rate of 3.7% over the forecasted years of 2022 to 2032. The plastic market size is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 885 Billion by the end of year 2032 from the current valuation of US$ 695 Billion in 2022.



The main causes of the increased sales of plastic in several economies are the expanding for the ensuing need for ultralight constituents to increase automobile load capacity and decrease the cost of semiconductor devices. Compared to other materials, corrugated plastic has a specific gravity that is 85% lower providing for weight reductions of around 80% and component cost reductions of 30% to 50% when employed in the construction and automotive sectors.

The demand for plastic in infrastructure and building applications would be driven by rising government construction spending, notably in China and India. Additionally, the expanding need for metal substitutes drives an expansion of the use of engineering plastic or composite polymers across a range of sectors.

Download Sample Copy @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15157

The plastic market key trends supported by the building industries is projected to decline as a result of strict rules regulating the use and recyclability of traditional plastic materials. In comparison to metal or wood, polymer fittings are often considered sustainable and ecofriendly that got hold of a considerable amount of global plastic market opportunities in the recent past.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The overall growth of the global plastic market is estimated to be around US$ 190 Billion over the forecast decade covering the years 2022 to 2032, by following the average CAGR of 3.7%.

The polyethylene product segment holds the major share of the plastic market that sums up to nearly 25% of the revenue share, while the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene compound or ABS product segment is witnessing the highest growth rate.

The injection molding application segment contributes for almost 43% of the global revenue making it the largest application segment of the plastic market share.

Packaging industry is the largest end use vertical commanding over 36% of the sales of plastic in the international market.

In the current year of 2022, the US plastic market is figured out to be worth more than US$ 90 Billion.

With a higher consumption of plastic end use products, Asia Pacific remains the most lucrative region for the global plastic market with a net share of 44%.

Story continues

Ask Our Analyst More about Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15157

Competitive Landscape

Some of the well-known plastic market players are BASF SE, SABIC, Dow Inc, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Evonik Industries, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Arkema, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., LLC, Lotte Chemical Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Formosa Plastic Corporation, Covestro AG, Toray Industries, Inc., and Mitsui & Co. Plastic Ltd. among others.

Recent Developments in the Global Plastic Market:

In Ruwais, United Arab Emirates, Borouge opened its fifth polypropylene factory (PP5) in February 2022. By boosting polypropylene production, this development will let the firm to better service the construction, reusable innovative wrapping, and certain other manufacturing industries.

ExxonMobil finished the beginning stages of a facility trial for a unique enhanced recycling method in Texas, United States, in February 2021. Plastic s crap will be converted using this procedure into the basic components needed to make polymers. This breakthrough demonstrates the business's steps to enhance resource utilization and decrease environmental pollution.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15157

Plastic Market by Segmentation

By Product:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polystyrene (PS)

By Application:

Injection Moulding

Blow Moulding

Roto Moulding

Compression Moulding

Casting





By End-use:

Packaging

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Medical Devices





Request for Report Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15157

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.7.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.7.2. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.7.3. Retailers

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1. By Key Regions

3.9.2. By Key Countries

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Plastic Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032



Full TOC Click Here

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain:

Plasticizer Alcohols Market Size - The plasticizer alcohols market is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period, owing primarily to the steady growth in demand for plasticizers driven by the corresponding growth in end use industries

Sodium Caseinate Market Share: Sodium caseinate market is anticipated to rise at a moderate CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2031, totaling a valuation of US$ 7.41 Bn by 2031.

UV Coatings Market Value: UV coatings market is projected to increase at a healthy 5.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Industrial Oil Market Demand: Industrial oil market projected to increase at a healthy CAGR of 4.1% and are expected to top a valuation of US$ 115,780.3 Mn by 2032.

Thermoformed Plastics Market Outlook: Thermoformed plastics market is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 66.16 Billion by the year 2032

Tile Adhesive Market Sales: Tile adhesive market projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period, reaching a valuation of US$ 4.8 Bn by 2032.

Antimicrobial Car Care Products Market Forecast: Antimicrobial car care products market to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.3% between 2022 and 2030

Nitric Acid Market Overview: Nitric acid market is anticipated to have a stable CAGR of 2.3% during the period of 2022-2032.

Precipitation Hardening Market Trends: Precipitation hardening market is anticipated to show growth with a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Growth: Alcohol ethoxylates are projected to grow at a moderate CAGR of around 4.2% between 2022 and 2032.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plastic-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs



