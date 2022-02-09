U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,521.75
    +9.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,392.00
    +50.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,766.75
    +32.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.80
    +5.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.46
    +0.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.00
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1429
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    +0.0380 (+1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -1.42 (-6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3557
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3900
    -0.1580 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,770.17
    -273.53 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.01
    -18.85 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,513.04
    +228.52 (+0.84%)
     

Plastic Packaging Market in Indonesia to grow by USD 1.00 billion | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest plastic packaging market report in Indonesia by Technavio infers that the innovations in packaging to improve convenience are driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 1.00 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Attractive Opportunities in Plastic Packaging Market in Indonesia by Product and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Plastic Packaging Market in Indonesia by Product and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read additional information about the market. Get FREE sample report.

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, National Flexible, Sealed Air Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Tetra Laval International SA, and Wipak Group, among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Product:

  • Segmentation by Application:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Plastic Packaging Market in Indonesia

  • Market Driver:

Many packaging companies are planning to develop innovative products. Compared with other forms of packaging, low-density polyethylene (LDPE) packaging is convenient to use and is not restricted to the packaging of any particular product type. Therefore, growing innovation in plastic packaging solutions to improve customer convenience will boost the demand for plastic packaging solutions during the forecast period.

  • Market Trend:

Lightweight packaging is cost-effective and recyclable. It provides a barrier that is resistant to light, air, and moisture and is suitable for closures and seals due to its ductile nature. Therefore, goods manufacturers are moving toward the adoption of lightweight plastic packaging. Thus, the growing popularity and demand for this lightweight packaging material are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist plastic packaging market growth in Indonesia during the next five years

  • Estimation of the plastic packaging market size in Indonesia and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the plastic packaging market in Indonesia

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plastic packaging market vendors in Indonesia

Related Reports:

Plastic Container Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

PET Bottle Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Plastic Packaging Market In Indonesia Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.57%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.00 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.35

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, National Flexible, Sealed Air Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Tetra Laval International SA, and Wipak Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plastic-packaging-market-in-indonesia-to-grow-by-usd-1-00-billion--technavio-301476567.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Airbus revokes more plane orders in Qatar dispute

    PARIS (Reuters) -A $600 million contractual and safety dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways deepened on Tuesday when the European planemaker revoked orders for two A350-1000 jets, days after ripping up an order from the Gulf carrier for 50 A321neos. Qatar Airways has sued Airbus for more than $600 million and is refusing to take delivery of further A350s until its regulator receives a formal analysis of erosion to the painted surface and underlying lightning protection on 21 of the jets. Airbus, which has two completed A350s ready for delivery to Qatar Airways, has said it has provided the necessary information on the problem of surface degradation and that the damage does not amount to a safety issue.

  • Amazon more than doubles base pay cap for corporate and tech employees

    With the US labor market getting tighter and employees changing jobs or quitting in droves, Amazon has made a big move to become more competitive.

  • Nvidia chip deal with SoftBank’s Arm collapses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains why the huge chip deal between Nvidia and SoftBank's Arm fell through.

  • U.S. Sees Record Oil Production Next Year Moving Even Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. oil production will grow even more than the government previously expected as a scorching price rally drives producers to boost drilling. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackOil output will averag

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • Tesla cut steering component from some cars to deal with chip shortage - CNBC

    The electric-car maker did not disclose the exclusion, which already affected tens of thousands of vehicles being shipped to customers in China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany and other parts of Europe, the report said, citing two employees and an internal correspondence. Tesla decided against notifying customers as the part is considered a redundant backup and was not needed for the level 2 driver-assistance features, the report said, adding it was not clear if Tesla would make similar changes to the cars built in or shipped to the United States. Tesla has fared better than most automakers in managing supply chain issues by using less scarce chips and quickly re-writing software.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Could This Be The Last Great American Oil Boom?

    Supermajors are looking to ramp up oil production in shale basins by as much as 25%, and it could spark what may just become the last great American oil boom

  • API data reportedly show declines for weekly U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 2 million barrels for the week ended Feb. 4, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed weekly inventory declines of 1.1 million barrels for gasoline and 2.2 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub edged down by 2.5 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the E

  • How to Retire With $4 Million

    Everyone wants enough money waiting for them in retirement to live comfortably. But if you’re used to a certain lifestyle, you may need a bit more than the minimum amount. A nest egg worth $4 million can provide many retirees … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $4 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • From the Newmaverse: Older workers wonder where all those jobs are

    Another oddity of the so-called labor shortage: Older workers with the right skills can barely get an interview.

  • Nikola responds to hiring freeze report, says supply-chain department intact

    "The supply chain department has been intentionally strengthened with new and existing leadership," the company said in a statement. "Nikola is focusing its efforts on getting its first BEVs and FCEVs to market and continues to hire strategically for critical roles." Electrek had reported that the company had lost almost its entire supply-chain leadership over the last few months and had put a hiring freeze in place.

  • XRP Climbs 22% Amid Developments in Ripple v. SEC Case

    The payments token regained a market capitalization of $40 billion on Tuesday, moving above Cardano and Solana.

  • Canadian Crude Inventories Shrink in Threat to U.S. Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian crude inventories are dwindling as oil-sands producers prepare to shut some operations for maintenance, potentially adding to U.S. supply woesMost Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackCrude stockpil

  • Exclusive-Mexico's Pemex sharply cuts oil supply to India as it readies new refinery -sources

    Mexico's state-run oil firm Pemex has sharply reduced crude exports to India, the third largest market for its oil, amid preparations for a new refinery expected to absorb more of its output, according to data and people familiar with the matter. Petroleos Mexicanos in December said it would cut crude exports this year and could suspend them altogether in 2023 as the company works to meet the government's target of refining all of its oil domestically.

  • Understanding Delayed Retirement Credits

    Delayed retirement credits, which lead to larger Social Security benefits in the future, can be a financial windfall for individuals who earn them. They may be earned by deferring your Social Security benefits past your full retirement age, something you … Continue reading → The post Understanding Delayed Retirement Credits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Semiconductor maker ups production, adds jobs in Portland area

    Analog Devices Inc. is expanding production and hiring in the Portland region, according to a report in the Oregonian. The newspaper reports the semiconductor manufacturer, which is based in Massachusetts, is responding to strong demand and beefing up staff and production at local sites in Beaverton and Camas, Washington. According to the Oregonian, the Beaverton site has 700 workers and will grow 40% over two years.

  • EIA lifts 2022 U.S. and global oil-price forecasts by roughly 11%

    The U.S. Energy Information Administration raised its 2022 forecasts for U.S. and global benchmark oil prices by about 11%, according to a

  • Judge dismisses fired Amazon worker's lawsuit alleging discrimination

    U.S. District Judge Rachel Kovner rejected Smalls' claim that Amazon had fired him because he is Black and had opposed discriminatory COVID-19 policies. Smalls' allegation that Amazon subjected a largely non-white workforce to conditions inferior to that of its mostly white managers, by failing to provide necessary protective gear, failed on the merits as well, Kovner said. Smalls had no immediate comment.