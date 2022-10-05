Plastic Packaging Market In Mexico to grow by USD 7.81 Bn in 2026, Key Development to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plastic Packaging Market In Mexico report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the plastic packaging market in Mexico between 2021 and 2026 is USD 7.81 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Plastic Packaging Market in Mexico 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The key development and increasing demand for packaged food and beverages are some of the key market drivers. The expansion of vendors' product portfolios and geographic reach is one of the major developments and activities boosting the growth of the plastic packaging industry in Mexico. To achieve the greatest market penetration, vendors are implementing tactics like product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships

The availability of packaging alternatives is one of the major obstacles to the expansion of the plastic packaging market in Mexico. The market for plastic packaging is facing significant challenges as a result of rising environmental concerns and health awareness. As a result, suppliers are emphasizing a variety of replacement materials like glass, board, and paper. Request Free Sample Report.

The plastic packaging market in Mexico report is segmented by Product (Flexible and Rigid) and End-user (Food and beverages, Healthcare, Retail, and Others). Mexico's flexible plastic packaging market share will expand significantly. Flexible packaging's numerous uses in the pharmaceutical, food, beverages and retail industries are credited with the expansion. For instance, it is employed in the pharmaceutical industry's blister packing application. South America will be the leading region with 100% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Plastic Packaging Market Vendors

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Story continues

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Download Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Tubes and Cores Market in North America by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The tubes and cores market in North America's share is expected to increase by USD 1.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.65%.

Corrugated Box Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The corrugated box market in Europe is projected to grow by USD 4.66 billion with a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Plastic Packaging Market In Mexico Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.26% Market growth 2022-2026 $7.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.95 Regional analysis Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altopro SA de CV, Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Ball Corp., Berry Global Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corp., Flexitek de Mexico SA de CV, Fres co System USA Inc., Glenroy Inc., LANINVER SHC SL, Mondi plc, Phoenix Closures Inc., PO Empaques Flexibles SA de CV, Printpack Inc., SIT Group Spa, Transcontinental Inc., and Winpak Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Flexible - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Rigid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amcor Plc

10.4 AptarGroup Inc.

10.5 Ball Corp.

10.6 Flexitek de Mexico SA de CV

10.7 Fres co System USA Inc.

10.8 Glenroy Inc.

10.9 Mondi plc

10.10 Phoenix Closures Inc.

10.11 SIT Group Spa

10.12 Winpak Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Plastic Packaging Market in Mexico 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plastic-packaging-market-in-mexico-to-grow-by-usd-7-81-bn-in-2026--key-development-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301640593.html

SOURCE Technavio