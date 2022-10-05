U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,770.75
    -32.50 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,106.00
    -259.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,539.25
    -101.50 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,760.80
    -20.70 (-1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.96
    -0.56 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.00
    -7.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.35 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9951
    -0.0035 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.40
    -0.70 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1419
    -0.0056 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3400
    +0.1410 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,152.45
    +257.71 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.42
    +10.99 (+2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,007.02
    -79.44 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

Plastic Packaging Market In Mexico to grow by USD 7.81 Bn in 2026, Key Development to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plastic Packaging Market In Mexico report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the plastic packaging market in Mexico between 2021 and 2026 is USD 7.81 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Plastic Packaging Market in Mexico 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Plastic Packaging Market in Mexico 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The key development and increasing demand for packaged food and beverages are some of the key market drivers. The expansion of vendors' product portfolios and geographic reach is one of the major developments and activities boosting the growth of the plastic packaging industry in Mexico. To achieve the greatest market penetration, vendors are implementing tactics like product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships

The availability of packaging alternatives is one of the major obstacles to the expansion of the plastic packaging market in Mexico. The market for plastic packaging is facing significant challenges as a result of rising environmental concerns and health awareness. As a result, suppliers are emphasizing a variety of replacement materials like glass, board, and paper. Request Free Sample Report.

The plastic packaging market in Mexico report is segmented by Product (Flexible and Rigid) and End-user (Food and beverages, Healthcare, Retail, and Others). Mexico's flexible plastic packaging market share will expand significantly. Flexible packaging's numerous uses in the pharmaceutical, food, beverages and retail industries are credited with the expansion. For instance, it is employed in the pharmaceutical industry's blister packing application. South America will be the leading region with 100% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Plastic Packaging Market Vendors

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  •  

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Download Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Tubes and Cores Market in North America by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The tubes and cores market in North America's share is expected to increase by USD 1.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.65%.

Corrugated Box Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The corrugated box market in Europe is projected to grow by USD 4.66 billion with a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Plastic Packaging Market In Mexico Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.26%

Market growth 2022-2026

$7.81 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.95

Regional analysis

Mexico

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Altopro SA de CV, Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Ball Corp., Berry Global Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corp., Flexitek de Mexico SA de CV, Fres co System USA Inc., Glenroy Inc., LANINVER SHC SL, Mondi plc, Phoenix Closures Inc., PO Empaques Flexibles SA de CV, Printpack Inc., SIT Group Spa, Transcontinental Inc., and Winpak Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Flexible - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Rigid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amcor Plc

  • 10.4 AptarGroup Inc.

  • 10.5 Ball Corp.

  • 10.6 Flexitek de Mexico SA de CV

  • 10.7 Fres co System USA Inc.

  • 10.8 Glenroy Inc.

  • 10.9 Mondi plc

  • 10.10 Phoenix Closures Inc.

  • 10.11 SIT Group Spa

  • 10.12 Winpak Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Plastic Packaging Market in Mexico 2022-2026
Plastic Packaging Market in Mexico 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plastic-packaging-market-in-mexico-to-grow-by-usd-7-81-bn-in-2026--key-development-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301640593.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • Chinese Oil Demand to Rebound as Refiners Rush to Use Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil demand in China, the world’s largest importer, may pick up in the months ahead after Beijing released trade allowances enabling its vast refining industry to ship in more crude and export more fuel.Local refiners and traders have been handed two separate batches of crude-import quotas for the remainder of this year and early 2023, as well as a 15 million ton fuel-export quota, according to industry consultant JLC. The moves are likely to increase China’s oil demand as processo

  • Activision-Microsoft deal: FTC and legislators are 'going to have to be satisfied,' analyst says

    Michael Pachter, Wedbush managing director of equity research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard's new Overwatch 2, the Activision-Microsoft merger, mobile gaming, and Netflix's upcoming gaming studio in Finland.

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first go to

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • Brazil Has So Much Fertilizer That Cargo Is Being Rerouted

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer firms are starting to see farmers in one of the world’s biggest food suppliers pushing back on high prices for crop nutrients.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBrazil has so mu

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FTSE 100: Tesco warns customers 'facing a tough time' as profits hit £1.25bn

    Tesco said people are 'watching every penny' as they try to make ends meet.

  • Supermarkets ‘refusing’ to pass on lower fuel prices to drivers, RAC says

    Costs should have fallen ‘much further’ despite lowest pump price in months, RAC says

  • Oil Markets Are Set Up For A Bull Run

    Bullish catalysts are coming together in oil markets to send oil prices higher, with OPEC+ preparing to cut production targets, the U.S. SPR release coming to an end, and new Russian sanctions coming into effect

  • OPEC+ heads for deep supply cuts, clash with U.S

    VIENNA/LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC+ looks set for deep cuts to its oil output targets when it meets on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market despite pressure from the United States and others to pump more. The potential OPEC+ cut could spur a recovery in oil prices that have dropped to about $90 from $120 three months ago due to fears of a global economic recession, rising U.S. interest rates and a stronger dollar. OPEC+, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, is working on cuts of 1-2 million barrels per day, sources told Reuters, with several sources saying cuts could be closer to 2 million.

  • U.S. oil groups urge Biden to take fuel export ban off table -letter

    (Reuters) -The largest U.S. oil trade groups said on Tuesday that they have "significant concerns" that the Biden administration is considering limiting fuel exports to lower consumer prices and urged top officials to take the option off the table, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The joint letter from the American Petroleum Institute and the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufactures to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm represents the latest volley in a clash between the oil industry and the Biden administration over high energy prices. President Joe Biden has made battling an energy-led surge in consumer prices a top priority and has repeatedly chided oil companies for earning bumper profits at a time of record gasoline prices.

  • Many young people shouldn’t save for retirement, says research based on a Nobel Prize–winning theory

    New research based on the life-cycle model says that people should strive for a consistent standard of living through their lives.

  • Ford stock rises on Q3 car sales, EV deliveries

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in shares for Ford.

  • The Bull Case for Intel: TSMC's Crazy Pricing Power

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) sells hundreds of millions of devices each year. For those supplying parts or services necessary to get those devices into consumers' hands, winning Apple's business is a huge deal. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) may be the only Apple supplier where the script is flipped.

  • Apple suppliers moved operations closer to Cupertino amid pandemic

    The number with manufacturing in California rose to 30 in 2021 from 10 in 2020, according to a list released by Apple.

  • OPEC+ expected to slash oil output

    Major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia were set to meet Wednesday as reports said they were mulling an output cut of up to two million barrels per day in a bid to prop up slumping prices.

  • Electric vehicle, semiconductor industries eager to build out Pinal County supply chain

    Leaders in the electric vehicle and semiconductor industries spoke at a recent Phoenix Business Journal panel about what they envision for the future of their companies in Pinal County — and what makes it such an attractive part of the region to spread out with a big industrial facility footprint.

  • Apple iPhone Exports From India Doubling in Boon to Modi’s Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in the five months since April, according to people familiar with the matter, signaling the South Asian nation is making progress with its bid to become a force in electronics manufacturing.At the current rate, outbound shipments of India-made iPhones, mainly to Europe and the Middle East, are set to reach $2.5 billion in the 12 months through March 2023, the people said. That’s almost double the $1.3 billion worth of iPhon

  • Why the Housing Market’s Troubles Could Hurt Warren Buffett’s Favorite Oil Stock

    The price of lumber is down some 60% this year, but some less visible components of housing, such as PVC piping, are also being hit.

  • NioCorp CEO: Automotive Industry Should Not Count on Sufficient Rare Earth Minerals Coming From China

    Automotive and other manufacturers should not count on sufficient supplies of rare earths and other critical minerals coming from China, because China is increasingly consuming its own production for electric vehicles and other technologies that use permanent rare earth magnets, Mark A. Smith, CEO and Executive Chairman of NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF) said during an appearance Monday on Fox Business News.