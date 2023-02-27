U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,016.18
    +46.14 (+1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,161.94
    +345.02 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,554.31
    +159.37 (+1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,914.22
    +23.74 (+1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.87
    -0.45 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.90
    +7.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    20.83
    -0.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0621
    +0.0069 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9120
    -0.0370 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2051
    +0.0109 (+0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9950
    -0.4110 (-0.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,830.29
    +610.71 (+2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.91
    +7.51 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,944.23
    +65.57 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,423.96
    -29.52 (-0.11%)
     

Plastic Packaging Market to be Worth $492.3 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plastic packaging market size is expected to reach USD 492.3 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2030. The rapid growth of food and beverages, personal care, industrial, and pharmaceutical sectors, coupled with the rising penetration of organized and e-retail across the world, is expected to fuel growth in the market.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

  • In terms of revenue, the flexible segment is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period on account of the growing demand for pouches and bags by food and beverage manufacturers, owing to the low cost and high sustainability of flexible packaging over rigid ones.

  • The extrusion segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.8% in 2021 as the majority of the flexible products such as pouches, bags, and films are produced by extrusion technology.

  • The food and beverage end-use segment led the market in 2021 and accounted for a revenue share of more than 51.5%. Widespread use of plastic packaging products from raw food products to final packaged single-serve food products has been mainly contributing to the higher share of the segment.

  • The rigid product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. High adoption of rigid products such as bottles and jars, trays and containers, and caps and closure by food and beverage companies is mainly attributed to a higher share of the segment in 2021.

  • However, the flexible product segment is expected to witness the highest growth from 2022 to 2030 as the flexible products are lightweight, occupy lesser space in transportation, are significantly cheaper than rigid ones, and most importantly flexible packaging consumes less plastic material and thus presents better sustainability profile than its rigid counterpart

  • Asia Pacific emerged as the leading regional market with 43.1% of the global revenue share in 2021 and is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030, owing to the presence of major emerging economies like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. China and India constitute one of the largest consumer bases around the world, which creates a huge demand for packaging products.

  • The market is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of large-sized international companies as well as small- and medium-sized domestic players. Key players are focusing on acquisitions and also increasingly expanding sustainable packaging portfolios to attract end-user companies.

Read 213-page market research report, "Plastic Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Rigid, Flexible), By Technology (Injection Molding, Extrusion, Blow Molding, Thermoforming), By Application (Food & Beverage), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Plastic Packaging Market Growth & Trends

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE), Polypropylene (PP), High-density Polyethylene (HDPE), and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) are the most widely used materials for the manufacturing of packaging products such as bottles and jars, trays & containers, wraps and films, and pouches, owing to their strong barrier properties against moisture, low cost, lightweight, and extensive functionalities. Growing demand for sustainable products is prompting manufacturers to use recycled plastic resins to make plastic packaging products.

The food and beverage industry has been accounting for the largest revenue share of the market. Globally, the changing lifestyle has led to the introduction of single-serve products that significantly contributed to the growth of plastic packaging in the past few years. Products such as trays, containers, tubs, wraps, pouches, films, and others are extensively utilized in the food and beverage industry for packing ready-to-eat meals, ready-to-eat convenient products, frozen meals, carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, and snack foods.

Plastic packaging products are transparent, lightweight, offer high aesthetic appeal along with robust barrier properties, and are less expensive. These factors are mainly attributed to the widespread penetration of the products in the food and beverages industry. Moreover, in the pharmaceutical industry, packaging products such as jars, syringes, blisters, rigid bottles, pouches, and others are used for packing liquid, semisolid, solid, and powdered products. The pharmaceutical industry in countries like China, India, Mexico, Brazil, and other developing economies is witnessing significant growth due to a higher focus on increasing the life expectancy of the population.

Furthermore, the demand for rigid plastic products is projected to be driven by their applicability and functionality in offering high protection to packaged goods and products. Plastics are long polymer chains making them durable and extraordinarily difficult to break. The rise in the demand for rigid plastic packaging from the healthcare industry to prevent contamination of medicines and from the food and beverage industry is projected to accelerate the segment growth during the forecast period.

Plastic Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global plastic packaging market on the basis of product, technology, application, and region

Plastic Packaging Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

  • Rigid

  • Flexible

Plastic Packaging Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

  • Injection Molding

  • Extrusion

  • Blow Molding

  • Thermoforming

  • Others

Plastic Packaging Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

  • Food & Beverages

  • Industrial Packaging

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Personal & Household Care

  • Others

Plastic Packaging Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Central & South America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Plastic Packaging Market

  • Amcor plc

  • Sealed Air

  • Coveris

  • Berry Global Inc.

  • Mondi

  • Sonoco Products Company

  • WINPAK LTD

  • CCL Industries, Inc

  • Constantia Flexibles

  • Alpha Packaging

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Canada Plastic Packaging Market - The Canada plastic packaging market size is expected to reach USD 13.76 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2030. The growing demand for plastic from end-use industries and the increasing demand for convenient and efficient packaging are the factors expected to further fuel the growth of the industry.

  • U.S. Rigid Thermoform Plastic Packaging Market - The U.S. rigid thermoform plastic packaging market size is projected to reach USD 8.99 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 2.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing scope of the products in food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and personal care applications is expected to be the major factor driving the market growth over the forecast period.

  • Flexible Plastic Packaging Market - The global flexible plastic packaging market size is projected to reach USD 179.69 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Significant demand for the product in the food & beverage and healthcare industries is a key growth stimulant for the market.

Browse through Grand View Research's  Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plastic-packaging-market-to-be-worth-492-3-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301756505.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Who is entitled to overtime? A new Supreme Court decision puts employers on notice

    Every employer should review their wage and hour compliance regularly, an employment attorney says.

  • ‘Dead Cow’ Awakens as Pipelines Revive Argentina’s Shale Hopes

    (Bloomberg) -- In a windswept desert southwest of Buenos Aires, black steel tubes the length of school buses extend in a line toward the horizon. The scene is the clearest sign yet that one of the world’s biggest shale plays finally has a shot at living up to its promise.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism

  • China Lithium Probe Shuts Down a Tenth of Global Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to TestChina’s lithium industry is reeling as its top production hub — responsible for around a 10th of the world’s supply — faces sweeping closures amid a gove

  • Do’s and don’ts of layoffs: These are the things you should never post on LinkedIn if you lose your job

    Losing your job can understandably be very emotional. But once you put it all out there online, it's hard to take it back.

  • Can I afford to retire at this exact moment? Here are 3 simple rules of thumb to figure out if you can make a move in 2023

    Think of all the other ways you could use your home office.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With Just $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is the largest investor in these 8 stocks

    Warren Buffett's earnings-linked letter to shareholders details dominant stakes in AmEx, BofA, two oil giants and more.

  • Exclusive-Broadcom faces EU antitrust warning on $61 billion VMware deal - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is set to receive an EU antitrust warning about the possible anti-competitive effects of its proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter said. The European Commission opened an investigation in December, saying the deal, announced last year, would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's software. The Commission will set out its concerns in a statement of objections, the people said.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery sues Paramount over $500 million ‘South Park’ deal

    Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is suing Paramount Global, saying its competitor aired new episodes of the popular animated comedy series “South Park” after Warner paid for exclusive rights.

  • Target Makes a Big Move to Compete With Walmart and Amazon

    Competition between some of the world's largest retailers, Amazon , Walmart and Target , has each one reaching for big changes to get ahead or stay competitive. Amazon was the first to launch its app StyleSnap in 2020 where customers could take a picture using the Amazon App or go through its website to find the product or one similar. Walmart followed suit by launching its A.I. tool that works similar to Amazon's StyleSnap called TrendGetter in 2022.

  • I'm Retired. How Much Income Can I Make Without Owing Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Oil prices on track for monthly drops

    Oil futures trade lower early Monday, with ample U.S. supply and uncertainty about the global economic outlook blamed for a weak February performance.

  • One laid-off tech worker’s odyssey: 5 months, 100 job applications and 25 interviews

    At the end of January, the success rate for people seeking jobs in tech was just 55%, according to ZipRecruiter.

  • As Walmart, Home Depot raise wages, analyst calls it 'no brainer' for long-term value

    Big box retailers — and big-time employers — in the U.S. recently announced plans to increase minimum wages.

  • Russia Boosts Pacific Oil Cargoes as Year of War Reshapes Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- A year on from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow’s seaborne crude exports held close to the highest levels seen since its troops crossed the border, with record volumes leaving its Pacific ports.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘M

  • Is $1 million enough to retire? These experts say no

    Inflation and a rocky stock market are worsening America's retirement crisis: $1 million is no longer enough to retire—experts say you need double that instead.

  • Nio Wins a Big Battle That Might Help it Sell More Cars

    The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker has cleared a major hurdle after a dispute with VW's Audi.

  • War in Ukraine Drives New Surge of U.S. Oil Exports to Europe

    A year of war in Ukraine has highlighted the return of oil as a source of U.S. financial influence and geopolitical power, with the West shunning most Russian energy.

  • Citigroup expects $190 million of costs tied to Russia wind-down

    Citi, which had the largest presence in Russia among U.S. banks, nearly two years ago said it would exit the retail business in the country as part of a retreat from some overseas markets. It later expanded the scope of its exit to include its local commercial banking unit after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and forecast charges of around $170 million. Besides Citigroup, companies including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are also scaling back their businesses in Russia.

  • TD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi Scheme

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank said Monday it agreed to pay more than $1.2 billion to settle a lawsuit by investors claiming it aided R. Allen Stanford’s $7 billion Ponzi scheme more than a decade ago.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or