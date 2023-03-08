U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,989.50
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,876.00
    +12.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,157.75
    -11.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,880.10
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.09
    -0.49 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.40
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    20.08
    -0.12 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.59
    +0.98 (+5.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1824
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5180
    +0.4270 (+0.31%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,994.65
    -433.37 (-1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.29
    -10.74 (-2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,919.48
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.19
    +135.03 (+0.48%)
     

Plastic Pipes Market Expected to Reach USD 40 Billion by 2030 Attaining a 5% CAGR Between 2022 and 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Plastic Pipes Market Research Report, Information: by Material (PVC, PE (HDPE, and LDPE), PP, others), End-use (Construction (Residential and Non-residential), Oil & Gas, Water & wasterwater, Agriculture, Chemicals), and Region — Global Forecast till 2030

New York, US, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plastic Pipes Market Overview:

The MRFR analysis reports predict that the “Plastic Pipes Market Research Report, by Material, Region, and End-Use - Forecast Till 2030”, the global market for plastic pipes is predicted to showcase considerable development over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 with a strong development rate of approximately 5%. The reports further anticipate the market to acquire a valuation of around USD 40 billion by the end of 2030.

Plastic Pipes Market Scope:

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe refers to the white plastic pipe utilized for drainage and plumbing. PVC has become a leading substitute for metal piping. It is highly utilized plastic globally, given its ease of installation, low cost, durability, and strength. It is a thermoplastic polymer that forms valves, fittings, pipes, and other liquid-handling equipment. The global market for plastic pipes has grown immensely in recent times. The main aspect causing a rise in the market's development is the growing construction activities across the globe, especially across developing economies. The oil & gas and construction segments will occupy a prominent share by the end of the market over the coming years.

Competitive Analysis

The list of the leading participants across the global market for plastic pipes includes players such as:

  • Aliaxis Group S.A. of Belgium

  • Finolex Industries Ltd of India

  • Hilliard OH of the United States

  • J.M. Eagle Inc. of the United States

  • Wienerberger AG of Austria

  • Geberit AG of Switzerland

  • Georg Fischer Ltd. of Switzerland

  • ASTRAL POLYTECHNIC LIMITED of India

  • Mexichem SAB de CV of Mexico

  • China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd of China

  • Among others.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7619


Report Attribute

Details

Market Size

USD 40 Billion

CAGR

5%

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Material, By End-use & Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Rising demand for oil and gas, across industrial and domestic applications and the growing number of pipeline projects

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for plastic pipes has grown immensely in recent times. The main aspect causing a rise in the market's development is the growing construction activities across the globe, especially across developing economies. The oil & gas and construction segments will occupy a prominent share by the end of the market over the coming years. In addition, factors such as rise in demand for the pipeline projects, rise in the setup of various end-user industries, several advantageous properties, and increase in demand in irrigation sectors are also projected to boost the market's expansion over the coming years.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, factors such as the availability of substitutes, a rise in toxicity, and government focus on rural water management are projected to restrict the market performance over the review era.


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (107 Pages) on Plastic Pipes: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/plastic-pipes-market-7619


COVID-19 Impact

Global industrial activities and business operations experienced a major setback given to the rise of the global health crisis in the form of COVID-19. Along with all the industry operations, the pandemic affected public health across nearly 225 countries worldwide. All these situations led to the imposition of full or partial lockdowns across a majority of regions worldwide. Subsequently, the industry operations were halted, and some businesses shut down. Given the sudden fall in demand for construction activities during the pandemic and the halt of the majority of industrial operations, the plastic pipes market experienced a bunch of sudden & unexpected issues throughout the pandemic. On the contrary, now that the majority of the globe is being rapidly vaccinated and industrial operations are returning to normal, the market is predicted to witness a considerable expansion and recovery in revenue generation over the assessment period.

Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the PVS segment is anticipated to secure the top spot across the global market for plastic pipes over the assessment era. PVC pipes have some applications, such as using them as wastewater, and drinking water, which has been used in the oil and gas sector.

Among all the end-use sectors, the construction segment is projected to ensure the top spot across the global market for plastic pipes over the review era. The construction segment across the global market implies substantially high development, comprising non-residential and residential construction. Given the escalating usage of raw materials in construction sectors, it has been signified that the plastic pipes market will grow steadily over the coming years. Plastic pipes are a crucial aspect of building and construction sectors, where they have been utilized in water and wastewater pipelines, gas pipelines, HVAC systems, and many more.


Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7619


Regional Analysis

The global market for plastic pipes is studied across five major geographies: Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

The MRFR research documents imply that the North American region will lead the global market for plastic pipes over the review era. The region is known to have Canada and the U.S. as the leading growth contributors.

The Asia-Pacific regional market for plastic pipes is guaranteed to display substantial development over the review era. Some of the nations across the region extend towards the region of North America to carry out some of the industrial and agricultural activities, which is considered the prime parameter supporting the development of the regional market. The region is also known to perform the exploration works of both oil and gas, which in turn is also predicted to boost the regional market's performance for plastic pipes over the review era. Furthermore, the rising construction activities across the region and the rise in maintenance and repair activities are also predicted to catalyze the development of the market over the review timeframe. In addition, the regional governments are also taking initiatives to boost maintenance activities, which is also likely to impact regional market development over the coming years positively.


Share Your Queries: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7619


Discover more research Reports on Construction Industry, by Market Research Future:

Flooring Market Information by Material (Carpets, Tiles, Vinyl & Rubber, Wood & Other), by Type (Soft covering, Resilient, Non-resilient & others), Application (Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail and Sports) and by Region - Forecast to 2030

Fiberglass Pipes Market information report by Type (GRE Pipes, GRP Pipes and Other pipes), by Fiber type (E-glass, T-Glass, S-Glass, R-Glass and Others), by End use (Oil & gas, Chemicals, Sewage, Irrigation and others) and Region - Global Forecast Till 2030

Telehandler Market Information Report by Capacity (Less than 3 ton, 3.1 to 4 tons, 4.1 to 5 tons), by Application (Construction, Agriculture, Mining and Others) and By Countries (China, Germany, France, U.K. and Eastern European Countries) - Forecast To 2030.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian Stuns Investors With Very Bad News

    The EV upstart, seen as a serious rival to Tesla, plans to raise additional capital to finance its operations. The stock falls.

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These Stocks

    In 2022, Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin’s paths couldn’t have diverged any more sharply. While Wood’s bet on innovative growth-flavored stocks proved disastrous with her flagship ARKK fund posting huge losses, Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund notched profits of $16 billion – the most Wall Street had ever seen. But while the two famous investors’ fortunes differed dramatically last year, the pair have some things in common; both try to beat the market using singular techniques whether it’s Wood’s pencha

  • 10 Most Profitable Companies in the World

    With Apple leading the pack and other tech firms following, these are the 10 most profitable companies in the world by 12-month trailing net income.

  • Berkshire Buys More Occidental

    The purchases, which occurred on Friday, Monday and Tuesday (today), were made at prices ranging from about $59 to $62 a share and are Berkshire’s first purchases since the end of the third quarter. Berkshire also owns around $27 billion in Chevron stock (ticker: CVX). Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/A, BRK/B) now holds a roughly 22.1% stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY), whose shares were down 1.4% Tuesday to $60.85.

  • High Rates’ Pain Is Others’ Gain: Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Fed’s Tightening Policy

    Inflation remains high, and that was on the mind of Jerome Powell as the Federal Reserve chair gave testimony to the Senate Banking committee today. Powell made it clear that the central bank is likely to lift interest rates higher than previously anticipated. Currently, the Fed’s key funds rate is set in the range of 4.5% to 4.75%. “Although inflation has been moderating in recent months, the process of getting inflation back to 2% has a long way to go, and is likely to be bumpy… The latest eco

  • Three Dividend Stocks to Consider Now: Morningstar

    The firm's analysts give them all wide moats, meaning they will have competitive advantages for at least 20 years.

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • Troika Media reports earnings, stock sinks after sharp gain Monday

    Shares of branding and marketing company Troika Media Group Inc. fell 51% after hours to 28 cents, following a 27% decline in the regular session after it reported financial results.

  • Dow Jones Tumbles Over 500 Points On 'Faster' Fed Chief Powell; Tesla Falls Below Key Level

    Fed chief Jerome Powell signaled rate hikes will go higher and faster than previously expected. The major indexes fell sharply.

  • Google middle managers hoping for a big promotion better think again

    CEO Sundar Pichai is cutting back on large pay rises, as investors demand management take more forceful action to reduce its bloated cost base.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Silvergate in talks with FDIC officials on ways to salvage bank - Bloomberg News

    The company late on Friday said that effective immediately it made a "risk-based decision" to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network, which enabled round-the-clock transfers between investors and crypto exchanges, unlike traditional bank wires, which can often take days to settle. U.S. regulators have been sent to the headquarters of Silvergate as the company looks for a way to stay in business, the report said. One possible option involves lining up crypto-industry investors to help Silvergate shore up its liquidity, the report said.

  • GE stock has skyrocketed 80% in 5 months — JPMorgan says that's a problem

    GE's stock is too richly valued, warns the influential JPM coverage team.

  • Hawkish Powell puts 50 bp Fed rate hikes back on table

    The Federal Reserve will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data and is prepared to move in larger steps if the "totality" of incoming information suggests tougher measures are needed to control inflation, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday. "The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated," Powell said in prepared remarks for a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. U.S. stocks sold off, Treasury yields rose and the dollar extended a gain after Powell's comments, his first since inflation unexpectedly jumped in January and the U.S. government reported an unusually large increase in payroll jobs for that month.

  • CrowdStrike Earnings Top Estimates, Revenue Outlook Well Above Views

    CrowdStrike reported Q4 profit and sales that topped estimates while revenue guidance came in well above Wall Street targets.

  • 20 income-building stocks that the numbers say could become elite Dividend Aristocrats

    DEEP DIVE Back in January, we took a deep look into three groups of Dividend Aristocrat stocks to show which ones had increased their payouts most significantly over the past five years. Now it is time for a follow-up on other companies that have the potential to earn the Aristocrat distinction.

  • This ‘Mini-Berkshire Hathaway’ Style Company’s Strategy Of Building And Spinning Off Companies Is Giving Retail Investors Pure-Play Opportunities For Additional Stock

    By Ernest Dela Aglanu, Benzinga

  • BlackRock sees 'reasonable chance' of Fed raising rates to 6%

    The U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates to 6% and keep them there for an extended period of time to fight inflation, said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank could become more aggressive in its rate hike path following recent strong economic data.

  • Global Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates Reaching 6%

    (Bloomberg) -- All of a sudden, the prospect of US rates hitting 6% is becoming real enough for investors to rethink their strategies.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicarePowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsCitadel’s Griffin Sees Setup for US Recession After ‘Traumatic’ InflationBlackRock In