Plastic Resins Market Size Worth $982.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 4.2%: Polaris Market Research

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plastic resins market size is expected to reach USD 982.3 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 – 2028. Increasing product demand from the construction and electrical & electronics industries emerges as the key driver for the market growth. Moreover, the rapidly developing automotive sector is anticipated to trigger the product demand in numerous applications, such as interiors, exteriors, and under-the-hood components of automobiles. Furthermore, the growing popularity of electric vehicles worldwide is driving the need for lightweight materials, thereby driving the growth of the plastic resins market.

Polaris Logo
Polaris Logo

Request for a sample report: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/plastic-resins-market/request-for-sample

Key Highlights of Plastic Resins Market

  • Based on product, the crystalline resins segment contributed the highest revenue share and is anticipated to increase its share contribution over the forecast period. The polyethylene crystalline resins sub-segment is predicted to account for the largest share in the plastic resins market, on account of rising demand from medical applications.

  • In terms of application, the packaging segment dominated the market and is expected to further increase its dominance during the forecast period. The rapidly progressing packaging sector supported by a growing preference for food and beverages will propel the segment growth.

  • Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a significant demand for medical safety equipment such as medical gowns, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), face shields, and other medical devices, resulted in huge demand for plastic resins in COVID-19 affected countries.

  • SABIC, a leading chemical manufacturing company has recently launched its certified circular polycarbonate resin & blends formed using upcycling of post-consumer mixed plastic. This newly developed solution which is based on advanced recycling targeted at increasing the growth of the circular economy for plastics by bringing more sustainable products.

Government agencies such as National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Environmental Protection Agency have collaborated with European Union and have imposed favorable regulations regarding carbon emission will likely boost the industry demand over the coming years.

Get Full Research Summary on "Plastic Resins Market": https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/plastic-resins-market

Regional Developments

The Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the plastic resins market and account for the highest revenue share over the forecast period. Major developed Asia countries such as China are self-sufficient for plastic production, with the availability of adequate production plants required to meet the local demand. Increasing population, rising urbanization, and growing preference for suitable engineering plastics across industries will boost the market growth in the region. On the other side, the regional market of North America is expected to garner moderate growth owing to stringent regulations imposed by the FDA and EPA regarding the usage of plastic.

Competitive Outlook

The global market for plastic resins is highly fragmented with the active presence of numerous regional and international players. The market is witnessing strong competition among players as regional players have formed strong distribution networks and adhering to standards. Leading manufacturers operating in the market are targeting regional expansions to increase their presence and grow their customer base.

Prominent players present in the plastic resins market include:

Arkema S.A., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., DuPont, LLC, Celanese Corporation, Dow Chemical, Evonik Industries AG, LyondellBasell, Formosa Plastic Group, SABIC, Teijin Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Company, and Toray Industries, Inc and others:

Target Audience

  • Supply Side: Chemical Company

  • Demand Side: Automotive and Construction Industry

  • Regulatory Side: Environmental Protection Agency, Food and Drug Administration

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Feel Free To Ask Our Industry Experts At : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/plastic-resins-market/speak-to-analyst

Polaris Market Research has segmented the plastic resins market report on the basis of product, application, and region:

Plastic Resins, Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • Crystalline

  • Non-crystalline

  • Engineering Plastic

  • Super Engineering Plastic

Plastic Resins, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • Packaging

  • Automotive

  • Construction

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Logistics

  • Textiles & Clothing

  • Furniture & Bedding

  • Medical Devices

  • Others

Plastic Resins, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • North America (U.S., Canada)

  • Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria)

  • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel)

Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/9001

OR

Find more research reports on Chemicals and Materials Industry by PMR.

Plastic Waste Management Market Share, Size, Trends & Industry Analysis Report, By Resin Type (Thermosetting, Thermoplastic); By Equipment (Assembly & Transportation Equipment, Recycling Equipment, Incineration Equipment); By Services; By Source; By End-User; By Regions: Segment Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Epoxy Resins Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Formulation Type (DGBEA, DGBEF, Novolac, Aliphatic, Glycidylamine, and, Others); By Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, Composites, Electrical & Electronics, Wind Turbines, and Others); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G
30 Wall Street
8th Floor,
New York City, NY 10005,
United States
Phone: +1-917-985-9017
Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/
Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plastic-resins-market-size-worth-982-3-billion-by-2028--cagr-4-2-polaris-market-research-301362494.html

SOURCE Polaris Market Research

