Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein to Debut in Lifetime's New Series

'My Killer Body with K. Michelle' February 3, 2022

MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-certified Miami plastic surgeon Adam J. Rubinstein, MD, FACS, is one of the plastic surgeons featured in the new series My Killer Body with K. Michelle debuting February 3rd, 2022, on Lifetime.

My Killer Body with K. Michelle - February 3rd at 9pm

Sneak Peek January 28th at 10pm/9c

Click here to view Promo

With reports revealing over $9 billion spent on plastic surgery in 2020 alone just in the United States, Lifetime takes a deep dive into the darker side of achieving physical perfection with the premiere of the highly anticipated series, My Killer Body with K. Michelle on Thursday, February 3rd at 9/8c. Before the premiere, fans will be given an early look with a sneak peek of the series on January 28th at 10/9c.

R&B chart-topper K. Michelle is one of the first celebrities to come forward with her health struggles after silicone injections nearly took her life. In My Killer Body with K. Michelle, she will help desperate men and women correct plastic surgery procedures and get their lives back. With the number of cosmetic surgeries on the rise and an alarming number of these procedures resulting in post-surgery suffering and trauma, each episode will follow two patients who desperately need help, as well as K. Michelle's ongoing personal story.

The show's goal is to help people reverse the plastic surgery they had that has caused them significant medical issues and near death. Dr. Rubinstein has operated on several patients for My Killer Body with K. Michelle to fix the horrible problems created by botched plastic surgery. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help patients reverse the intense trauma they have experienced due to bad or negligent plastic surgery says," Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein. "This is an issue that has been the focus of my career and practice. K. Michelle was very brave to publicly share her troubles with cosmetic surgery in the past. Her new show will make a real difference in helping people. I am honored to help these patients and to help raise awareness about the growing number of problems in the world of plastic surgery."

Story continues

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), almost 18 million people underwent surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures in the United States in 2021. Cosmetic surgical procedures have been on the rise in the U.S. over the past five years. And just as procedures are on the rise, so are 'botched' cosmetic procedures. "I hope this show helps shed light on the importance of choosing a board-certified plastic surgeon," adds Rubinstein.

With the pandemic still looming large and the new year upon us, it is understandable that people are seeking a fast and easy way to look and feel their best. My Killer Body with K. Michelle is a powerful and essential series on Lifetime that will help those suffering and alert people about the potential dangers of plastic surgery and how and why to choose a board-certified plastic surgeon with care.

About Dr. Adam Rubinstein:

Dr. Adam Rubinstein is a Board Certified and Award-Winning Plastic Surgeon. He has served as the Chief of Plastic Surgery and Chief of the Department of Surgery for Jackson North Medical Center in Miami, FL. Dr. Rubinstein specializes in facial, breast and body surgical & non-surgical cosmetic treatments for women and men. Dr. Rubinstein is well-known as an outspoken patient advocate and is passionate about sharing the good, the bad, and the ugly about common plastic surgery practices to help patients navigate the world of plastic surgery effectively and safely. His goal is to help people make their best choices about the latest and most innovative procedures. He strongly believes people have the right to know the truth so they can make informed choices.

Dr. Rubinstein has a new series, "# it's Not All The Same" Series, on his Instagram accounts @drrubinstein and @plasticsurgerytruths. The Instagram series discusses controversial topics in plastic surgery in a humorous yet truthful way to educate people on making informed decisions. The series is designed to make the point, with humor, that all plastic surgery is most definitely not the same. Through the series, Dr. Adam Rubinstein reminds patients to seek the appropriate doctors who are board-certified and properly trained to ensure excellent results and safety. You can learn more at @drrubinstein and @plasticsurgerytruths, Snap Chat @drrubinstein, and Facebook page @MiamiPlasticSurgeon. www.dr-rubinstein.com

Contact:

Hayden Hammerling

9734054600

328305@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plastic-surgeon-dr-adam-j-rubinstein-to-debut-in-lifetimes-new-series-301466895.html

SOURCE Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein