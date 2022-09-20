U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

Plastic Surgery Center of Hagerstown, MD to Hold Fall "Incredible Injectables" Call-in Event

·3 min read

Dr. Henry F. Garazo's Maryland practice, Plastic Surgery Services, announces its bi-annual one-day-only fall event with promotional prices on injectables, aesthetic treatments, and medical-grade skincare products reserved over the phone.

HAGERSTOWN, Md., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The staff of Plastic Surgery Services, located in Hagerstown, MD, announces that their one-day-only "Incredible Injectables" fall event featuring the absolute lowest prices of the year, will be held on September 28, 2022 with the theme, "Top Gun."

Dr. Henry F. Garazo says that he is pleased to be able to offer his Hagerstown and Frederick patients the specials that they have come to expect from this bi-annual event, plus the opportunity to learn more about the surgical and non-surgical procedures and treatments Plastic Surgery Services offers.

"We are proud to serve the Hagerstown and Frederick communities, and our Incredible Injectables event is a great opportunity for us to give back to our patients," Dr. Garazo explains. "These events are a great way to come together, celebrate the coming season, and learn more about aesthetic treatment options."

The medical practice offers more than plastic surgery, with a full-time Certified Medical Aesthetician who provides a full range of medical-grade skin treatments to Hagerstown and Frederick patients, including HydraFacial MD®, microneedling, chemical peels, and customized recommendations for medical-grade, at-home skincare. Many of these skincare treatments and medical-grade skincare products will be offered at special discounts during the September 28th event.

Practice Director and board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Garazo has practiced for 25 years in the Hagerstown/Frederick area, providing a full range of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures including breast augmentation, tummy tucks, facelifts, and many more. Dr. Garazo's Plastic Surgery Services solely operates in a private, AAAASF-certified operating room for surgical procedures to help ensure patient safety and privacy.

While the practice's aesthetician performs a number of treatments, patients choosing "Incredible Injectables" specials can expect to schedule an appointment with Dr. Garazo himself. Aesthetic injections, such as BOTOX® or the dermal filler JUVÉDERM®, require artistic technique, a thorough understanding of facial anatomy, and experience. While many plastic surgery practices employ a nurse injector, Dr. Garazo performs all aesthetic injections personally.

"My patients appreciate their injections administered by a board certified plastic surgeon," says Dr. Garazo. "Having an expert perform Botox or dermal filler treatments helps achieve safe, optimal, natural-appearing results."

In line with this year's theme, "Top Gun," patients have "permission to prepay" for treatments and products at the lowest pricing of the year. Those interested in attending the event may either call ahead to schedule a visit to the practice the day of the event, or they may phone the practice on the day of the event between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to book and prepay for treatments and products at the discounted prices. For a full list of the event promotions and festivities, visit their website or call Plastic Surgery Services at (301) 791-1800.

About Dr. Henry F. Garazo: Plastic surgeon Dr. Henry Garazo is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and has been selected as one of "America's Top Plastic Surgeons" by the Consumers' Research Council of America for 11 consecutive years. He practices in his hometown of Hagerstown, Maryland, at Plastic Surgery Services, 1140 Conrad Ct., Hagerstown, Md., 21740-5905. Learn more at www.plasticsurgeryservices.net or read Dr. Garazo's reviews.

Media Contact: Dr. Henry F. Garazo, (301) 791-1800, 344955@email4pr.com or www.plasticsurgeryservices.net

SOURCE Dr. Henry Garazo

