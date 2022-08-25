Plastic Waste Management Market to Reach USD 41.58 Billion by 2027 | Plastic Waste Management Industry Share, Growth Rate and Forecast Report

Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in plastic waste management market are Biffa PLC (U.K.) Clean Harbors Inc. (USA) Covanta Holdings Corporation (USA) Hitachi Zosen Corporation (Japan) Remondis AG & Co. Kg (Germany) Republic Services Inc. (USA) Stericycle Inc. (USA) ALBA Group (Germany) Recology (USA) TANA Oy (Finland) Envac Group (Sweden) and Other Key Players.

Pune, India, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plastic waste management market size is expected to reach USD 41.58 billion by 2027, growing with a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. The growing consumption of plastic products around the world has led to the implementation of waste management, which, in turn, can foster healthy growth for the market.

According to Fortune Business Insights, titled “Plastic Waste Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Industrial Waste and Municipal Waste), By Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polystyrene, and Others), By Product Type (Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, and Others), By Treatment Method (Collection, Recycling and Disposal {Landfilling & Incineration}) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 32.91 billion in 2019.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Plastic Waste Management Market:

Waste Management Inc. (USA)

SUEZ Group (France)

Veolia Environment S.A. (France)

Biffa PLC (U.K.)

Clean Harbors Inc. (USA)

Covanta Holdings Corporation (USA)

Hitachi Zosen Corporation (Japan)

Remondis AG & Co. Kg (Germany)

Republic Services Inc. (USA)

Stericycle Inc. (USA)

ALBA Group (Germany)

Recology (USA)

TANA Oy (Finland)

Envac Group (Sweden)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 3.1% 2027 Value Projection USD 41.58 billion Base Year 2021 Plastic Waste Management Market Size in 2019 USD 32.91 Billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 120 Segments Covered By Type, End-user and Regional Insights Plastic Waste Management Market Growth Drivers Construction of Plastic Recycling Plant by SUEZ Group to Bolster Growth Significant Demand for Waste Management Services to Intensify Market

Key Development:

June 2019: SUEZ Group announced plans to build a plastic recycling plant in Thailand. The plant will be capable of recycling 30-kilo tons of plastic waste per year.

March 2019: Veolia Environment S.A. and Nestle S.A. entered into a partnership to address the critical issue of flexible packaging plastic waste in eleven priority countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Europe.

Market Driver :

Rising Emphasis on Environmental Conservation to Stimulate Growth

The growing focus of major companies on the plastic value chain to eliminate plastic pollution will intensify the market in the foreseeable future. For instance, in January 2019, over 30 global companies established a new global ‘Alliance to End Plastic Waste’ in London to eliminate plastic pollution, especially plastic entering into oceans.

The initiative involves an investment of US$ 1.5 billion over the next five years. The global participation through strategies will facilitate plastic waste management, education & engagement at all levels of communities, and cleaning up existing concentrated plastic polluted areas. Thus, the growing adoption of plastic waste management services to achieve sustainable goals in the future will facilitate the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis:

High Waste Accumulation to Exhibit Immense Potential for Asia Pacific Market

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in the global market owing to the rising per capita plastic waste generation in the region. Urbanization & industrialization has resulted in enormous waste accumulation, thus creating opportunities for the market. China is the largest contributor to plastic waste generation, accounting for more than 60% share.

Similarly, India is expected to account for a high market share during the forecast period. The implementation of strict environmental policies in Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand will aid the expansion of the market in Asia Pacific. However, the lack of proper collection & management as well as the existing ‘throwaway culture’ can hinder the growth of the market in the region.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the market opportunities and dynamics?

Which firms would hold the largest share in the market?

Which region is set to showcase the highest growth in the global Plastic Waste Management market?

What are the strategies adopted by prominent players to surge sales of Plastic Waste Management Industry?

Table of Content:



Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends in Global Market Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture

Global Plastic Waste Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Source, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Source Industrial Municipal

Global Plastic Waste Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Polyethylene Polypropylene Polyethylene Terephthalate Polystyrene Others

Global Plastic Waste Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Packaging Construction Automotive Electrical & Electronics Others

Global Plastic Waste Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment Method, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment Method Collection Recycling Disposal Landfilling Incineration

Global Plastic Waste Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

