Plasticizers Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Plasticizers in Construction Industry Drives Sector

Global Plasticizers Market

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plasticizers Market by type (phthalate and Non-phthalate), Application (Floorings & Wall Coverings, Films & Sheets, Coated Fabrics, Wires & Cables, Consumer Goods) and Region (North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Plasticizers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 17.0 billion in 2022 to USD 22.5 billion in 2027.

Increased construction activity can drive demand for plastic building products, such as pipes, window frames, and flooring, thereby increasing demand for Plasticizers.

Phthalate plasticizer is expected to emerge as the fastest segment based on power rating

Phthalate Plasticizers are mainly used for PVC applications as they conform well with PVC, maintaining the necessary softness at a minimal quantity and enabling plasticizing efficiency. They are the chief components that determine the physical properties of polymer products and enable low volatility and migration. Various types are used based on the end-use requirement, the most widely used being DOP and DINP/DIDP/DPHP phthalate plasticizer.

Floorings & wall coverings: The largest segment for the Plasticizers market, by product type

Floorings & wall coverings is one of the main plasticizer applications. The flooring application must withstand heavy foot traffic (retail stores) and repeated cleaning (healthcare facilities). Wall coverings come in a wide range of finishes and colors, along with easy maintenance and durability. Plasticizers are typically used in floorings & wall coverings applications as they offer good stain resistance and a greater filler tolerance.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period.

The Plasticizers market in Europe is driven by the electronics industry due to increased investment in research and innovations, thereby creating demand for Plasticizers and PVCs that are widely used for building wires and cables.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Plasticizers in Construction Industry

Increased Use of Bio-based Plasticizers

Rise in Infrastructure Development

Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations

High Cost of Bio-based Plasticizers

Substitute Products

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Bioplastics

Growing Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Plasticizers

Challenges

Volatility of Raw Material Prices

Health and Environmental Concerns

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $22.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Plasticizers Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Phthalate Plasticizers

6.2.1 Increasing Demand from Various End-use Applications to Propel Market

6.2.2 Dop

6.2.3 Dinp/Didp/Dphp

6.2.4 Other Types

6.3 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers

6.3.1 Growing Demand for Bio-based Plasticizers to Drive Market

6.3.2 Adipates

6.3.3 Trimellitates

6.3.4 Epoxies

6.3.5 Benzoates

6.3.6 Others

7 Plasticizers Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Floorings & Wall Coverings

7.2.1 Rise in Construction Activity to Drive Segment

7.3 Wires & Cables

7.3.1 Electronic Industry to Fuel Demand for Wires & Cables

7.4 Coated Fabrics

7.4.1 Increasing Requirement for Fabrics in End-use Industries to Fuel Segment Growth

7.5 Consumer Goods

7.5.1 Growing Demand for Bio-based Plasticizers to Drive Segment

7.6 Films & Sheets

7.6.1 Requirement of Pvc Sheets in Packaging Applications to Propel Segment

7.7 Other Applications

8 Plasticizers Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

11 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Aekyung Petrochemical

Avient Corporation

Basf

Dic Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

ExxonMobil

Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Kao Corporation

Klj Group

Lanxess AG

LG Chem

Nan Ya Plastics

Oxea Corporation

Polynt Spa

Shandong Hongxin Chemicals

Shandong Qilu Plasticizers

Upc Technology Corporation

Velsicol Chemical, LLC

Vertellus Holdings LLC

