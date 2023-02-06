U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,114.09
    -22.39 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,906.54
    -19.47 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,908.89
    -98.06 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,961.20
    -24.33 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.08
    +0.69 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.60
    +7.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.32
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    -0.0063 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6230
    +0.0910 (+2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2033
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5040
    +1.3540 (+1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,056.92
    +169.40 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.95
    +4.81 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,836.71
    -65.09 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

Plasticizers Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the plasticizers market are Arkema S.A, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, LG Chem Ltd, Evonik Industries Ag, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Ineos Group, UPC GROUP, and Bluesail.

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plasticizers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281539/?utm_source=GNW


The global plasticizers market will grow from $93.47 billion in 2022 to $100.74 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The plasticizers market is expected to grow from $132.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The plasticizers market consists of the sales of azelates, citrates, ortho-phthalates, terephthalates, and sebacates.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Plasticizers are chemical additives used to increase the plasticity or fluidity of a material. Plasticizers have dominant uses in rubber, resins, and plastics, especially polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the plasticizers market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in the plasticizers market.

The regions covered in the plasticizers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The product types of plasticizers are phthalate plasticizers, dop, dinp/didp/dphp, other non-phthalate plasticizers, dotp, adipates, trimellitates, epoxies, and benzoates.Phthalates are a group of chemicals that are used to make plastics more durable.

A few of the phthalates are used to help dissolve other materials.Phthalates are in hundreds of products, like vinyl flooring, lubricating oils, and personal-care products like soaps, shampoos, and hair sprays.

The distribution channels are online and offline. The various applications involved are flooring & walls, film & sheet coverings, wires & cables, coated fabrics, consumer goods, and other applications.

Rising demand for flexible polyvinyl chloride (PVC) contributes to the growth of the plasticizer market.Flexible PVC is softer than unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) due to the addition of plasticizers.

The increasing demand for flexible PVC material in various end-use industries drives the demand for plasticizers. Flexible packaging provides long-lasting safety, lightweight, and compactness while maintaining a low carbon footprint, which increases demand for PVC from the packaging industry.

The strict regulations on the use of phthalate plasticizers are limiting the growth of the plasticizer market.Phthalate plasticizers are the most commonly used plasticizers due to their easy availability and low cost.

Several companies are moving away from phthalate plasticizers as a number of studies reveal the health effects caused by the use of plasticizers. However, non-governmental organizations such as the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) promote the use of non-phthalate plasticizers because of their environmentally friendly nature. The application of certain phthalates in many consumer products is prohibited in various countries. Directives such as the EEC Directive and other regulations in Europe ban the use of phthalate plasticizers in some applications. The European parliament forbids the use of phthalate plasticizers such as DEHP, DBP, and BBP in toys and childcare products. Therefore, strict regulations on using phthalate plasticizers have a negative impact on the plasticizer market’s growth.

Eco-friendly plasticizers are increasingly being used to prevent harmful phthalate plasticizers such as DOP, DBP, BBP, and DEP.Eco-friendly plasticizers have various properties such as waterproofing with good electrical resistivity, weather resistance, better mechanical strength, and good heat stability.

Due to these factors, phthalate plasticizers are being replaced with eco-friendly plasticizers.Eco-friendly plasticizers are polymer additives that improve a material’s plasticity.

The global eco-friendly plasticizer market is growing rapidly due to the increased demand for eco-friendly plasticizers to keep human health and the environment safe. These plasticizers come with low toxicity and good compatibility and are used in various applications, mainly in films and cable manufacturing, and are driving the growth of the plasticizer market.

In September 2021, Cargill Inc., a US-based food corporation, acquired Arkema’S for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition of Arkema manufacturing capabilities with Cargill’s bio-industrial expertise, the company will further support its plastics, automotive, medical, furniture, flooring, and specialty chemicals customers with a broader portfolio of bio-based solutions for applications such as polymer and lubricant modifiers, coalescing agents for paint, and foam for furniture. Arkema is a French-based specialty chemical and advanced materials company.

The countries covered in the plasticizers market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The plasticizers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides plasticizers market statistics, including plasticizers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a plasticizers market share, detailed plasticizers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the plasticizers industry. This plasticizers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281539/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Texas men’s basketball climbs five spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll

    The Longhorns are now a top five team in the country.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

    Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.

  • Snap Stock Snaps Back: 1 Big Reason to Buy It Right Now

    Investors' initial reaction to Snap's 2022 financial results might have been too pessimistic.

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plunge — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Here’s Why Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Disappointed the Investors in Q4

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Small-Cap Fund” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered 4.74% in the fourth quarter compared to a 6.23% return for the Russell 2000 Index, while the fund declined -19.27% in the year 2022. Multiple companies across sectors delivered strong […]

  • Why EV Maker Canoo's Shares Plunged Monday

    Investors crushed the shares of electric vehicle (EV) start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) Monday after details emerged of its latest round of raising capital. As of 10:43 a.m. ET, Canoo shares were still down by 11.7%. Today's drop comes after the company said it would raise more than $50 million by selling new shares to institutional investors at a discounted price.

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks Up 30% or More to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    These favorites of the Ark Invest founder and her team are shaping up to be great long-term stories.

  • Why Omeros Corporation Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) skyrocketed 40.5% higher as of 11:12 a.m. ET on Monday. The huge gain came after the company announced that Rayner Surgical paid a $200 million milestone payment. This payment is related to Omeros' sale of its ophthalmology product Omidria to Rayner in December 2021.

  • Best Stock to Buy: Palantir Stock vs. C3.ai Stock

    Growth stocks are in favor again to start 2023. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are certainly interesting choices. This video will answer which growth stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Falling Today

    Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) were falling 4% in morning trading Monday at 10:37 a.m. on no company-specific news, but the stock has been on a tear so far this year, up 22% year to date. In a notable mention last week, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook told analysts during the tech giant's fiscal first quarter earnings conference call that the company was "all in" on being Taiwan Semiconductor's largest customer at its new Arizona facilities. Although Taiwan Semiconductor has been able to sidestep many of the supply chain snags that have embroiled other leading chipmakers, its own latest earnings report had the world's leading pure-play foundry saying weakening consumer demand could result in first-quarter revenue dropping as much as 5%, leading to cuts in this year's capital expenditures compared to a year ago.

  • Dell to cut over 6,000 jobs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss news that Dell will cut over 6,000 jobs amid the ongoing wave of layoffs in the tech industry.

  • Major stock indices fall ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo joins the Live show to discuss how stocks are trading ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech on Tuesday.

  • Why QuantumScape Rocketed 50.1% in January

    A product-oriented press release at the end of December, falling inflation, and meme-stock traders all propelled QuantumScape higher last month.

  • Tyson stock falls as beef costs spike and chicken demand wanes

    Shares of Tyson Foods fell 6% on Monday after the company missed estimates in its latest quarterly results.

  • India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion

    The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • If You're in Neurocrine Biosciences Consider Getting Out: Here's Why

    Prices declined below $106 in early trading Monday so traders should be out of longs. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has stalled the past three months. The trend-following Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is bearish.

  • ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Armour Residential REIT (ARR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.