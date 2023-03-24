U.S. markets open in 3 hours 22 minutes

Plasticizers Market worth $22.5 billion in 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

PR Newswire
·4 min read

CHICAGO, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Plasticizers Market by type (phthalate and Non-phthalate), Application (Floorings & Wall Coverings, Films & Sheets, Coated Fabrics, Wires & Cables, Consumer Goods) and Region (North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027", is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 17.0 billion in 2022 to USD 22.5 billion in 2027.The flexibility of Plasticizers to be used in various applications is pushing the market. These Plasticizers enable to manufacture eco-friendly products.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Plasticizers Market"

219 – Tables
34 – Figures
184 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=688 

The floorings & wall coverings segment, by application, is expected to be the most significant Plasticizers segment during the forecast period.

Plasticizers are typically used in floorings & wall coverings applications as they offer good stain resistance and a greater filler tolerance. Wall coverings are a popular choice for all building & construction projects, such as residential and commercial enterprises, as they offer increased durability at a nominal price.

Wires & Cables is the second largest segment by application. PVC is broadly employed in insulating wires & cables used in electronics, appliances, and communications systems. Plasticizers increase the flexibility of these materials, preventing them from being brittle and fractured, which can increase the hazard chances. Trimellitates and polymeric plasticizers are typically used to manufacture wires and cables as they offer low volatility, excellent electrical properties, and resistance to water extraction

Phthalate plasticizers is anticipated to be the fastest-growing Plasticizers segment, by type, during the forecast period.

Plasticizers are widely used for the building purposes where the eco-friendly building materials are needed. Phthalate is the most easily available plasticizers type across the country therefore it is more commonly used. However, phthalate prices are somewhat high and tends to be the least efficient in terms of environment concern amongst all bioplastics. Construction sectors are likely to increase its demand in the plasticizer market globally.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=688

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global Plasticizers market, by region, during the forecast period.

The region is the most populated region in the world and is expected to become the largest construction region globally. As Plasticizers provide flexible and bio based plastics, thus the market for plasticizers is encouraged to cater the needs of its customers. The customer base is wide from manufacturers to industrial suppliers as Plasticizers are versatile and easy for manufacturing consumer goods produced using sustainable raw material.

Market Players :

The key players profiled in the Plasticizers Market report are UPC Technology (Taiwan), ExxonMobil (US), Nan Ya Plastic (Kaohsiung), BASF (Seoul), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Evonik Industries (Germany).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/plasticizers-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/plasticizers.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plasticizers-market-worth-22-5-billion-in-2027---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301780691.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

