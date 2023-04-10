Plastics Processing Machinery Global Market to Reach $29.7 Billion by 2030: Home Improvement Projects & Interest in DIY Stimulate Demand
DUBLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastics Processing Machinery: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Plastics Processing Machinery estimated at US$21.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Injection Molding Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Blow Molding Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR
The Plastics Processing Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.7 Billion by the year 2030.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021 and Beyond
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Plastic Processing Machinery to Gain from Upbeat Mood of Plastic Processors
Injection Molding Machines Experiences Resurgence in Demand
Blow Molding Machines Exhibit Gains
Growth in Extrusion Machinery Led by Resurgence in Construction Activity, and Medical and Packaging Needs
Auxiliaries Riding High on Labor Shortage
With Low Immunity to Supply Chain Snags, Machinery Makers Grapple with Roadblocks
Year 2020 in Review
Plastics Machinery: A Prelude
Definition: Plastics Processing Machines
Types of Plastics Processing Machinery
Regional Market Analysis
Pick Up in Reshoring of Manufacturing Activities Accelerated by the Covid-19 Pandemic Creates Lucrative Opportunities
Developing Economies Boost Growth
China Exhibits Increasing Inclination Towards High End Machinery
End-Use Market Perspective
Global Demand for Plastic Processing Machinery by End-use Sector (in %): 2021
Packaging Sector: An Overview
High Demand for Packaging: A Key Driver for Plastics Processing Machinery
Packaging Industry Confronts Testing Times Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
Global Packaging Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Important Trends in Plastic Packaging Market
Building and Construction Markets
Recovery in Construction Sector to Power Demand
Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 -2022
Automotive industry
Plastic Components in Passenger Cars by Plastic Type
Percentage Share of Plastics in Passenger Cars: 2000, 2010, and 2020
How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Consumer Electronics
Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents Opportunity for Plastics Market: Consumer Electronics Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Global Plastics Production: A Review
Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons for the Years 2009 through 2021
Per Capita Consumption of Plastics by Country/Region: 2019
Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %): 2020
Global Manufacturing PMI: An important Bellwether
Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Months Jan 2020- Aug 2021
Plastics Processing Machinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Product Matrix of Select Players in the Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
Select Leading Players in the Worldwide Plastics Processing Machinery Market by Segment
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth
Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P
Rising Consumer Focus on Convenience & Consequent Rise in Sales of Packaged Foods Drive Market Gains
Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Rise in Demand for Food Service Disposables and Healthy Gains in Third Party Online Food Delivery Services Drive Opportunities in the Food Sector
Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Global Food Service Disposables Market by Raw Material: 2012, 2020 and 2027
Home Improvement Projects & Interest in DIY Stimulate Demand,
Worker Crunch Catalyzes Uptake of Automated & Digital Plastic Processing Machinery
Industry Witnesses Rising Investments in Digital Solutions
Sustainability: A Loud & Clear Trend in Plastic Processing Machinery Industry
Pandemic Causes Significant Disruption to Plastic Recycling
COVID-19 Brings About Significant Changes to Plastic Usage Trends
Notable Progress for Plastic Recycling & Equipment
Medical Device Makers Turn towards Thermoforming & Pressure-Forming for Packaging
Rise in Demand for Syringes Drives Blow Molding Machinery Sales
Supply Chain Challenges Change Course
Injection Molding Remains Dynamic with Innovations & Emerging Trends
Sustainable Materials & Operations gain Attention
Influx of New Products
Feature-Rich, Advanced Controls
Machines with New Sizes
Micro Injection Molding Machines Gain Demand
Global Market for Thermoplastic Micro Injection Molding by End-use Industry (in %): 2021E
Healthcare: An Important Market for Micro Injection Molding
Electro-Hydraulic Technology Picks up Pace
Focus Intensifies on Precision and Lightweighing Solutions
Vertical Injection Machines to Witness Increased Automation
Increasing Number of Machinery Manufacturers Embrace Industry 4.0
Rise in Digitalization Augurs Well for Adoption of Industry 4.0
Advent of Industry 4.0 Brings New Opportunities to Plastic Injection Molding
Manufacturers Leverage AI for Machine Operations
COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Shift toward Automation in Plastic Processing Industry
Growing Trend towards Downstream Automation
Extruders Add Advanced Capabilities
Demand on Rise for Customized Formulations
Energy Efficiency Redefines Machine Engineering
Waste Minimization Redefines New Production Strategies
Used Blow Molding Machinery Emerges as Flourishing Business amid COVID-19
Smartphone Sales Spur Demand for Precision Plastic Injection Molding Technologies
Global Shipments of Smartphones in Million Units (2012-2025)
