Plastisols Global Market is Projected to Reach $24.2 Billion by 2030: Demand from Construction and Automotive Industries Fuels Growth
Global Market for Plastisols
Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastisols: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Plastisols estimated at US$18.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Coatings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Screen Printing segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Plastisols market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Campbell Plastics
Carlisle Plastics Company
Chemionics Corporation
Fujifilm Corporation
Hubergroup India Pvt. Ltd.
Indian Dyes Sales Corporation
International Coatings Co., Inc.
Lancer Group International
Mas-Tin SA
Patcham FZC
PolyBlend UK Ltd.
PolyOne Corporation
PolySol Polymers LLC.
Progressive Coatings Inc.
Rack Coating Service Inc.
Rutland Plastic Technologies, Inc.
Speciality Coatings Ltd. (SCL)
SUSHEE COATINGS PVT LTD
The Princeton Keynes Group, Inc.
Turan Kimya
U.S. Plastic Coatings Corp.
Vita Liquid Polymers Ltd.
VynaFlex Plastisol Compounds
Wright Coatings Technologies
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
194
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$18.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$24.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
3.7%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Plastisols
Advantages of Plastisols
Plastisols - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competition
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demand from Construction and Automotive Industries Fuels Market Growth
Asia Pacific to Register Fastest Growth
Wide Range of Applications to Support Market Growth
Screen Printing Application to Register Fastest Growth
Innovations: Spearheading Growth
Toxicity of Phthalates and PVC Restraints Market Growth of Plastisols
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5l28eh
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900