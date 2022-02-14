U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,370.50
    -39.00 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,346.00
    -281.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,093.00
    -147.50 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,009.70
    -16.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.21
    +0.11 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.20
    +16.10 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.39 (+1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    -0.0041 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.87
    +7.96 (+33.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3513
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0680
    -0.3420 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,170.29
    -157.38 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.83
    -38.12 (-3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.83
    -167.19 (-2.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Platelet Aggregation Devices Market to Reach USD 725.8 Million by 2028 - Rising Geriatric Population with Increase in Chronic Diseases is Expected to Drive the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market - Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increase in chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and many more is one of the factors to fuel the growth of Platelet Aggregation Devices Market. Also, never ending geriatric population with technological advancements in platelet aggregation is another reason for the growth of Platelet Aggregation Devices Market. Owing to this motivation Platelet Aggregation Devices Market is expected to flourish in coming years, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Platelet Aggregation Devices Market by Product (Systems, Reagents, Consumables and Accessories), by Application (Clinical Applications , Research Applications), by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

The market size stood at USD 501.1 Million in the year 2021. The Global Platelet Aggregation Devices Market size is expected to reach USD 725.8 Million by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/platelet-aggregation-devices-market-1293/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 150+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research).

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

List of Prominent Players in the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market:

  • Bio/Data Corporation (US)

  • Helena Laboratories Corporation (US)

  • WerfenLife (Spain)

  • F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

  • Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

The report on Platelet Aggregation Devices Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Market Overview:

Driver: Rising Chronic Diseases and Technological Advancements in Pellet Aggregation Devices

Most platelet aggregation devices have traditionally been used for the diagnosis and management of patients presenting with bleeding problems. Patients prone to diseases such as myocardial infarction, thrombosis, cerebrovascular disorders, pulmonary emboli, and atherosclerosis are diagnosed using platelet aggregation devices. Chronic diseases are projected to grow at an estimated rate of 157 million per year, with 81 million having multiple conditions and about half of all adults have a chronic condition, and approximately 8 percent of children from 5 to 17 are reported with chronic diseases.

Platelet Aggregation devices certainly play a vital role in diagnosing various diseases, detecting platelet dysfunction, and associated disorders. The technological demand for platelet aggregation devices will be further driving for new applications such as Screening test for bleeding tendency, diagnostic for platelet defects, monitoring antiplatelet treatment effect, etc. These are some of the driving factors which are expected to generate revenue from the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/platelet-aggregation-devices-market-1293/1

Benefits of Purchasing Platelet Aggregation Devices Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Restraint: Lack of Skilled Healthcare Professionals to Perform Diagnosis to hinder the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market Growth

The lack of healthcare professionals is one of the major problems currently faced by healthcare facilities, especially those which are located in remote places. In some case there is a possibility owing to unavailability of skilled healthcare professionals platelet aggregation tests were conducted incorrect which resulted to fatality or wrong medication. These are some limitations possessed by platelet aggregation devices which might hinder the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various healthcare facilities worldwide. The Platelet Aggregation Devices Market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/platelet-aggregation-devices-market-1293

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Platelet Aggregation Devices Market in North America

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the prevalence for increase in number of well-established platelet aggregation testing facilities and technical institutes in the US and Canada. Also, large number of on-going research studies and growth of the overall healthcare sector are among the few factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market in this region. Key players are spending huge funds in R&D are also one of the factors that are booming the development of Platelet Aggregation Devices Market in this region.

For instance, In March 2020, Hart Bio launched ADP MEA and TRAP-6 MEA, designed to monitor and test the platelet aggregation function of patients. Both ADP MEA and TRAP-6 MEA are designed to monitor and test the platelet aggregation function of patients.

In April 2019, Aggredyne Inc. received the US FDA approval for AggreGuide A-100 ADP assay testing cartridge, an in vitro diagnostic device used for measuring various antiplatelet medications that target the platelet P2Y12 receptor.

North America is anticipated to showcase largest growth over the forecast period. This is owing to government-funded population-based studies and foreign investments. This region is expected to witness substantial growth owing to unmet needs of the huge population base and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Speak To Analyst: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/platelet-aggregation-devices-market-1293/contact-analyst

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market?

  • How will the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market?

  • What is the Platelet Aggregation Devices market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Platelet Aggregation Devices Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 501.1 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 725.8 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 6.5% From 2022 - 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Product

• Systems

• Reagents

• Consumables and Accessories

Application

• Clinical Applications

• Research Applications

End User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Other End Users

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/platelet-aggregation-devices-market-1293/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Us:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • The China lithium question: a clash of the West's corporate and strategic interests

    The deal went through swiftly - and almost immediately prompted calls for a national security review. Just three months after Chinese-state-owned Zijin Mining Group announced its US$960 million plans to buy Canadian miner Neo Lithium, the proposal was signed, screened and delivered. At a corporate level, the deal made sense. Neo Lithium's biggest mine operation is in Argentina, where Zijin already has interests and plans to build a lithium carbonate plant. Canadian officials also said carmakers

  • Boeing not concerned about titanium supply, watching other pinch points

    Boeing Co is not concerned about a potential disruption to Russian titanium supplies because of tensions over Ukraine, but is keeping a close watch on other industry supply chain pinch points, a senior executive said on Monday. Boeing relies heavily on Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA for the supply of titanium, a lightweight but strong metal that is used widely in planemaking. Russia has massed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border as it presses demands for a new security arrangement in Europe, prompting U.S. and European officials to threaten a barrage of sanctions if it invades.

  • U.S. is now the ‘Bitcoin mining capital of the world:’ GEM Mining CEO

    China made headlines in 2021 when it first banned all domestic cryptocurrency mining in June and then outlawed cryptocurrencies completely in September. GEM Mining CEO John Warren believes that the U.S. has been able to fill the vacuum left by the Chinese pullout of the crypto space.

  • Exclusive-Iraq's $27 billion Total deal stuck over contract wrangling

    A $27-billion deal between France’s Total and Iraq, that Baghdad hoped would reverse the exit of oil majors from the country, has stalled amid disputes over terms and risks being scrapped by the country's new government. Iraq has struggled to attract major fresh investments into its energy industry since signing a flurry of post U.S.-invasion deals over a decade ago. The Iraqi government has cut oil output targets repeatedly as international oil companies that signed those initial deals leave due to poor returns from revenue sharing agreements.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Following Q4 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil reported mixed fourth-quarter results and announced it would restructure into three units. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • US Crude Oil Producers Add Rigs to Meet Future Demand

    OPEC, IEA predict world oil demand might rise even more steeply this year on strong global economic growth, underpinning already high prices.

  • European Energy Prices Jump on Mounting Tension Over Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas and electricity prices jumped more than 10% as tensions over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine enter a potentially decisive week, with the U.S. warning an invasion may be imminent.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSingapore’s Young

  • As Long as Europe Depends on Gas, It Will Need Russia

    The European Union's diversification strategy has left it vulnerable, Clark Williams-Derry and Ana Maria Jaller-Makarewicz write.

  • Giant Miners to See Record Profits Slip on Cost Pressures

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in the world’s biggest mining companies will this month be watching for signs that mounting cost pressures and the impacts of slowing Chinese growth could further erode record earnings.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSingapore’s Young Super-Rich

  • Wall Street Week Ahead Earnings: Shopify, Baidu, Walmart, Deere and DraftKings in Focus

    The following is a list of earnings slated for release February 14-18, along with a few previews.

  • Analysis-Abundant lower-quality Asian wheat supplies to fill corn shortage

    Record volumes of lower quality wheat from India and Australia are set to fill a gap left in Asia's animal feed market by a shortage of corn exports from South America, where drought is expected to reduce output, traders and analysts told Reuters. Combined wheat production from India and Australia, the second- and fifth-largest wheat growers, respectively, will top 143 million tonnes in the 2021-22 season, more than 20 million tonnes above the yearly average from the two from 2015 to 2020, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates.

  • Strong LNG Demand Could Dampen Nat Gas Selling Pressure

    The threat that Russia could invade Ukraine and cut gas supplies to Europe at any time is still an important potentially bullish wildcard.

  • Hungary Central Bank Calls for Crypto Mining and Trading Ban

    Calls for a ban on crypto mining continue to hit the crypto news wires. Crypto mining statistics vary, however, depending upon source.

  • Gottlieb says new data prompted FDA to delay decision on vaccine for young kids

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb says the FDA moved to delay a decision on vaccines for kids under 5 due to new data about the efficacy of the shots.

  • Big banks fund new oil and gas despite net zero pledges

    Investors should force banks to demand green plans before funding fuel firms, campaigners say.

  • Singapore Airshow expects sharp fall in visitor numbers - organiser

    A sharp fall in trade visitors is expected at the Singapore Airshow this week compared to the last edition two years ago as COVID-19 continues to hit the industry, the organiser of Asia's biggest aerospace industry gathering said on Sunday. More than 13,000 trade visitors are expected at the biennial show from Tuesday to Friday, Experia Events Managing Director Leck Chet Lam told reporters, down from nearly 30,000 in 2020 and around 54,000 in 2018. Leck said more than 70% of the world's top 20 aerospace companies would be at this year's show, including industry giants Airbus, Boeing and Lockheed Martin, as the industry tries to navigate out of the pandemic.

  • February's Dominion natural gas price shoots up after January reprieve

    The January price was $4.17/mcf, but was based on a mild December with high gas in storage.

  • Dr Lal Pathlab Group CFO on Business Outlook

    Dr Lal Pathlab Group CFO and Member of the Board, Ved Goel, discusses the company's performance in 3Q FY22, business outlook and strategy for future growth. Dr. Lal PathLabs is one of India's leading consumer healthcare brand in diagnostic services. Goel spoke exclusively with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on 'Bloomberg Markets: Asia' India Focus segment.

  • End of building supplies shortage 'to boost construction'

    Britain’s construction sector recovery will “gain a new lease of life” this year as supply chain issues ease and a warehousing boom continues, according to a leading economics consultancy.