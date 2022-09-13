New Platform Called UpTrend Now Makes Viral Content Easily Accessible
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / UpTrend, a new platform founded in Toronto, Canada, is now making viral content easily accessible for brands with their user-friendly marketplace on the UpTrend mobile application. Already onboarded in several countries, UpTrend is scheduled to launch in the United States and Canada within the next month. This app is a multi-use marketing platform that connects various brands and creatives. Brands create campaigns to be promoted, while creatives select the campaign that best fits their brand.
"UpTrend is a marketplace for creartives and brands to easily formulate partnerships. The app also acts as a platform for viral content to be easily accessible. For example, by posting a campaign on UpTrend instead of boosting your post on a social media app, you are going right to the source of accounts who want to partner," said Ryan Mandel, CEO and founder of UpTrend.
About UpTrend:
UpTrend is on a mission to disrupt the online marketing space. It is intended to assist brands in promoting campaigns, building their brand presence, and reaching a larger demographic, while also providing creatives an additional strategy for brand growth.
