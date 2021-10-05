U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,345.72
    +45.26 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,314.67
    +311.75 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,433.83
    +178.35 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.36
    +10.89 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.08
    +1.46 (+1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.90
    -6.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4520
    +0.5340 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,556.20
    +2,504.98 (+5.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,264.96
    +47.59 (+3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

This new platform is teaching emerging fund managers how to survive and thrive

Connie Loizos
·5 min read

More people have begun turning to venture investing as a full-time pursuit, only to discover that it's not as easy as it looks. That realization explains the rise of Oper8r, a for-profit, venture-backed accelerator that launched last year as a kind of Y Combinator for emerging fund managers. It explains the broad appeal of AngelList, which handles a lot of the hassle of fund administration in exchange for a fee.

Now, Plexo Capital, which is both a venture firm and an outfit that backs other venture funds, is taking the wraps off its own program to help educate investors on the many facets involved in everything from forming a fund, to raising capital, to properly managing those assets.

Called, GPx, the program features an impressive number of free, educational modules that have been recorded by a long list of esteemed VCs and limited partners, including Charles Hudson of Precursor Ventures, Michael Seibel of Y Combinator, and Beezer Clarkson of Sapphire Ventures. But the program is also organized around cohorts into which which a select number of emerging fund managers is being invited to work more closely with its course instructors, service providers (like law firms), and subject matter experts.

Notably, GPx is a not-for-profit program but rather sponsored entirely by Alphabet (which is Plexo Capital's anchor investor), City National Bank, Practical VC, and the global law firm Gunderson Dettmer. The presumed benefit to Plexo Capital is that it gives the firm better insight into managers it might want to fund, but to learn more, we caught up quickly yesterday with firm founder Lo Toney. Our chat has been edited lightly for length.

TC: What's the overarching objective here?

LT: I would say our objective is to really add as much value as we can as an LP. When I started Plexo Capital, coming out GV [where Toney was an investor previously], I realized there were so many resources that we had there. I didn't have to think about a lot of the back office because there were finance and legal and operations teams to handle all the things related to reporting and putting together docs for deals. Also, Alphabet is the sole LP of GV, so there wasn't a need to fundraise. When I went out to start Plexo Capital, [it was eye-opening].

TC: What is the advantage to you in putting together this platform? Do you get a stake in the managers accepted into the cohort?

LT: There are a couple of advantages that we take very seriously. Number one, we like to be aware of what's happening in the market and this is a way to get another touch point with GPs to understand globally what their thoughts are about putting together a fund, and what's the profile of folks [and] what types of opportunities are they targeting.

This is also a really good way for us to give back. For too long, the information required to make that transition from being a great investor to hanging one's own shingle and becoming a great fund manager has been a little hidden. I was fortunate to have people like Georgeanne Perkins [a longtime former director of private equity at the Stanford Management Company] to really help me understand all of these nuances. But there is so much that's not known. People really don't know what they what they don't know. There is no kind of comprehensive 'VC Fund Management for Dummies' book.

TC: Are you an investor in these funds? Is that part of the deal?

LT: We have in some cases committed to some [of the funds] and in other cases, we have not. But there's no cost, there's nothing that we do to have any preferred economics.

The goal is to be able to create a community amongst the [cohort] to be able to kind of go through the modules on the website -- the video content -- at their own pace. Then with the cohort, we bring those folks in to go deeper on select topics like, for example, portfolio construction, or how to identify a family office, or how to put together a go-to-market strategy. We also provide access to some of our professionals on the Plexo Capital team. Vishal [Tripathi], who's our portfolio manager, works with the GPs on a one-on-one basis on portfolio construction. We have Kuji [Chahal] who runs investor relations for Plexo Capital, and he sits down with each GP and he helps put together a bespoke list of prospective LPs, then helps the GPs with the right approach to access those LPs . . .

TC: Do these have to be people working on their debut funds? Presumably there are a lot of people who are launching second funds who could also use some help.

LT: We just completed our first cohort where we had about 13 GPs from about 10 firms, and they are, for the most part, [working] on Fund One. We'd like to isolate this to folks who are emerging managers looking to do their first fund or fund two -- that's where our sweet spot is.

But whether it's someone's first fund or fifth fund, anyone that wants access to the open source content can go in and register for it. This is a journey. This isn't a static process. I'm still learning myself.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Palantir stock rallies on $823 million Army contract

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares rallied in the extended session Tuesday after the data-software company said it was selected for a U.S. Army intelligence program contract. Palantir shares surged 5% after hours, following a 0.2% rise to close at $23.21. The company said it won a $823 million contract to provide the Army with its Gotham platform, which is “an operating system for defense decision making and is specifically designed to connect the dots between disparate sources.”

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

    The cryptocurrency bank has been on a huge run over the last week due to some good news for the company, and for cryptocurrencies in general.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Why Sundial Growers, Aurora Cannabis, and Hexo Stocks Jumped Today

    As progress toward legalization continues in the U.S. market, one popular Canadian cannabis company had some better financial news last week.

  • Why Zeta Global Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE: ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company, were skyrocketing today after it announced late yesterday that it had acquired an audience engagement company called Apptness. Zeta Global said in a press release that Apptness' engagement platform will be directly integrated into Zeta's marketing platform and expand the company's data cloud. Zeta's CEO, David Steinberg, issued a statement saying that the acquisition will "enrich our data footprint, strengthen our actionable 360-degree view of the consumer, and help Zeta customers achieve even stronger results."

  • Bitcoin hits $50,000 as Elon Musk's tweet sends Shiba Inu soaring

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Tuesday afternoon as bitcoin crossed a key level of $50,000 for the first time in four weeks.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • Here's Why Square Stock Pulled Back 10% in September

    The company is building out its products in the U.S. and internationally, but that wasn't enough to buck market volatility.

  • Michael Jordan keeps pouring millions into Sportradar — 5 more stocks to ‘be like Mike’

    When the GOAT buys, investors should pay attention.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted pri

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Apple Stock Pops; Schumer Makes Debt Move; Facebook Up As Whistleblower Testifies

    The Dow Jones rallied as Apple stock popped. Chuck Schumer made a debt ceiling move. Facebook stock gained as a whistleblower testified.

  • Why Bloom Energy and Plug Power Shares Surged Today

    Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock soared on Tuesday after an analyst saw value in the cheap stock, and was trading up 8.2% as of 2 p.m. EDT. The analyst upgrade also triggered interest in other languishing fuel cell stocks like Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), which rose 2% early in the morning of Oct. 5. Plug Power shares also sank the previous day and hit multi-year lows.

  • Why BlackBerry Stock Was Down 14.3% in September

    The company reported better-than-expected earnings, but that wasn't enough to keep the stock from falling last month.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    For more than 12 years, growth stocks have been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and dovish monetary policy from the nation's central bank have paved the way for fast-paced companies to borrow at attractive rates. A study from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch found that value stocks delivered an average annual return of 17% between 1926 and 2015, which compared to a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks over the same period.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Sell As It Falls Alongside Other Covid Vaccine Stocks?

    Is Novavax stock a sell as it falls alongside other Covid vaccine makers Moderna and BioNTech? Is NVAX stock a sell right now?