Platform9 raises $26M to help manage distributed cloud clusters

Kyle Wiggers
·2 min read

Platform9, which bills itself as an "open distributed cloud company," today announced that it closed a $26 million funding round led by Celesta Capital with participation from Cota Capital, NGP Capital and other investors. CEO Bhaskar Gorti said that the new cash will be used to drive Platform9's go-to-market strategy and product research and development, particularly as the company seeks out larger-scale enterprise deployments.

Platform9 was founded by Sirish Raghuram, Madhura Maskasky, Bich Le and Roopak Parikh, who worked together to create several virtualization products in the early aughts. Their hypothesis was that open source ecosystems would grow to offer a broad range of offerings in the cloud but that enterprises needed a simpler way to operationalize them. A recent McKinsey report suggests that fewer than 25% of cloud initiatives meet their time-to-market and cost goals.

Platform9 ostensibly delivers this by allowing developers to run Kubernetes — the open source platform for managing self-contained workloads — and other cloud-native technologies on distributed cloud services. It works with existing infrastructure to create cloud-native clusters that come with monitoring features and integrate with third-party tools. Here, "cluster" refers to a set of worker machines, called nodes, that run apps "containerized" with the dependencies and services necessary to run them.

Platform9
Platform9

Platform9 offers a number of tools to help manage clusters running in the cloud, whether in the public cloud or on premises. Image Credits: Platform9

Using Platform9, developers can remotely install, operate and maintain clusters via a software-as-a-service management plane. Its capabilities include automated security patching, on-demand upgrades, and "self-healing" clusters, as well as multiversion support and audit logging.

Platform9’s service powers 40,000 nodes across private, public and edge clouds, according to Gorti.

“To create a more open cloud experience, Platform9's cofounders studied emerging open-source work in the infrastructure space, including Apache CloudStack, OpenStack, LXD, and Kubernetes,” Gorti continued. "They were inspired by the agility developers gained using public clouds, but wanted to challenge the assumption that this could only be achieved by limiting enterprises to a walled garden.”

While Gorti declined to discuss revenue, he said that Platform9 — whose funding to date stands at $100 million — currently has over 60 enterprise customers and 120 employees. The business grew 100% from 2021 to 2022 while net revenue retention, which calculates total revenue minus revenue churn (e.g., contract expirations, cancellations, and downgrades), increased 132%.

In addition to the financing, Mountain View, California–based Platform9 announced two appointments to the executive team: Emilia A'Bell and Ravi Jacob. A'Bell comes from sales executive positions at Oracle and Nokia, while Jacob was previously a CVP at Intel.

  • Redfin to cut 470 jobs, stock sinks toward record low

    Shares of Redfin Corp. dropped 3.7% toward a record low in midday trading Tuesday, after the real estate brokerage disclosed a decision to lay off 470 employees, or about 6% of its workforce. The company said it plans to complete the job cuts by the end of June. Redfin said it expects to record a charge of $9.5 million to $10.5 million in the second quarter to reflect one-time severance and termination benefits. The announcement comes amid signs that rising interest rates has caused a slowdown i

  • Day One Stock Is up 139% This Week. How Much Higher Can It Go?

    Monday was a miserable day for most stock investors, as the S&P 500 tumbled 3.9%, putting the stock market officially back in bear market territory. Monday was a miserable day for stock investors, that is to say... unless you owned shares in Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN). As the rest of the stock market collapsed in shambles around it, shares of small cap cancer researcher Day One more than doubled on Monday, after announcing "positive initial data" from its Phase 2 Firefly-1 trial of Tovora

  • Carnival Celebration Answers Royal Caribbean's Oasis-Class Ships

    The cruise line wants to rival Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas and the upcoming Icon of the Seas.

  • U.S. Steel appoints new chief financial officer

    Current CFO Christine Breves announced in February 2022 that she intended to step down from the role after the company found a replacement.

  • The S&P 500 is in a bear market. Here's what that means

    Answers to some common questions asked about bear markets.

  • Bank of America aims to grow corporate cash management with new tool

    Bank of America is rolling out a new cash management tool to U.S.-based clients, it said on Tuesday, in a bid to gain market share in the $300 billion cash management business for multi-national corporations. Transaction banking - which covers processing employee payroll, paying suppliers and collecting from customers - contributed roughly 8% of the bank's total 2021 revenue, or $7.23 billion. The second-largest U.S. bank said it was extending its virtual account management (VAM) tool - already available in Europe - to the United States, where the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated customers' use of electronic payments.

  • Nio stock gets boost from new SUV, fracking pioneer to buy out Continental, FedEx raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including billionaire Harold Hamm's offer to take his company Continental Resources private.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel is one of the best stock watchers alive. He says the S&P 500 is already pricing in a recession and bear market

    “I think we’re pricing in a mild recession…I’m not saying how severe the recession actually will be,” Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel said, adding that dividend stocks may begin to look attractive for investors even as rates rise.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Fed Meeting Starts; Elon Musk To Make Twitter Move; Apple Stock Up Amid MLS Deal

    The Dow Jones fell as the latest Fed meeting kicked off. Elon Musk is to make a Twitter move. Apple stock popped amid an MLS deal.

  • How Long Does the Average Bear Market Last?

    S&P 500 entered bear market country on June 13, down 21% from its high on Jan. 3, while Nasdaq has been in a bear market since March 2022.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) in March, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time this year, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bit

  • MicroStrategy CEO Saylor Says No Margin Call on Bitcoin Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. Chief Executive Michael Saylor told investors not to worry about a potential margin call on a Bitcoin-backed loan, saying the company has ample collateral to pledge if necessary. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, RacismBiden’s ‘Never Been

  • Recession Fear Crashes 11 Major Stocks Below 4 Bucks A Share

    Investors are running out of superlatives to describe how ugly the S&P 500 crash is. But 11 major stocks are now trading for less than $4.

  • Why New Oriental Education, TAL Eduction, and Gaotu Techedu Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU), TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) -- all for-profit Chinese education stocks -- were rising today, likely for two reasons. First, an analyst's positive note for New Oriental sent shares higher yesterday and likely helped it continue climbing today, while helping its rivals' stocks jump as well. Second, recent reports have highlighted that for-profit education companies, including New Oriental, have begun incorporating e-commerce sales on their technology platforms in an effort to stay afloat after the Chinese government cracked down on the for-profit education sector.

  • Caterpillar to move headquarters to Texas from Illinois in fresh blow to the Chicago area

    Caterpillar Inc. will move its headquarters to near Dallas-Forth Worth, in another blow to the Chicago area, which last month lost the Boeing headquarters.

  • Caterpillar Follows Boeing In Chicago Exit, Moving Global Headquarters To Dallas-Fort Worth

    "We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move," said CEO Jim Umpleby.

  • The investor who spotted Madoff’s fraud early has a whole new worry

    Edward Thorp is an investing and mathematical legend — from spotting Bernie Madoff’s fraud as well as identifying Warren Buffett’s investing acumen early, to coming up with blackjack game theory. It was a sobering if measured reply — the inductee to the Blackjack Hall of Fame said he was reading about what’s going on with American society. “You could have the choices I just described — a devolution, evolution or revolution,” Thorp said.

  • Dow Jones Futures: No Time To Be Brave As Market Awaits Supersize Fed Rate Hike

    Neither scenario seems great for stocks. The major indexes closed mixed Tuesday as bond yields kept soaring.

  • Hedge Fund Selling Was Never More Furious Than in Last Two Days

    (Bloomberg) -- The smart money dumped stocks at the fastest pace on record as a vicious selloff sent the S&P 500 into a bear market. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, RacismCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupHedge funds tracked by Goldman Sachs

  • SEC expands investigation into Donald Trump’s Truth Social

    Focus is on company’s communications with Digital World Acquisition Corp.