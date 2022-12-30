U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,814.41
    -34.87 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,951.91
    -268.89 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,368.83
    -109.25 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,758.02
    -8.23 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.96
    +0.56 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.60
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.28 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0687
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8840
    +0.0490 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2050
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7420
    -1.2880 (-0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,538.26
    -85.01 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.78
    -1.58 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

PlatformPay.io Releases New Services to the Market

PlatformPay.io
·3 min read

Platform Pay (PlatformPay.io) Releases New Billing and BPO Services for 2023

Platform Pay Platformpay.io

Platform Pay Platformpay.io
Platform Pay Platformpay.io

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the ever-evolving digital world, businesses of all sizes are looking for ways to improve their customer relationship management processes. Platform Pay (PlatformPay.io) is leading the charge in offering new services to the market that can help businesses streamline their operations.

PlatformPay.io is a nationally recognized provider of high-quality billing and business process outsourcing (BPO) services. The company's primary goal is to provide businesses with the tools they need to manage and optimize their customer management operations. With PlatformPay.io, businesses can quickly and easily manage their customer data and billing, track customer interactions, and improve their customer service.

In recent years, companies have seen a rise in demand for outsourcing services from clients looking for cost-effective solutions to their business needs. To meet this demand, companies have been releasing new services that provide a variety of cost-saving options. These services include everything from contract staffing and project management to payroll services and data analysis. By offering these services, companies can offer clients an efficient way to outsource their business needs, while still maintaining quality control. With the right service provider, companies can ensure that their outsourcing needs are met at a reasonable price.

PlatformPay.io recently released several new services to the market that are designed to help businesses improve their operations. These services include an array of merchant-centric tools that make it easy for businesses to quickly and securely process payments, including recurring billing, as well as billing support. PlatformPay.io's new services also provide merchants with a comprehensive suite of chargeback mitigation tools, allowing them to identify and prevent fraud before it occurs.

Finally, PlatformPay.io's powerful CRM analytics and reporting system allows businesses to gain insights into their customer's behavior and preferences. With this system, businesses can track customer interactions, identify customer trends, and develop strategies to improve customer satisfaction. PlatformPay.io has quickly become a leader in the industry, and its latest offerings are sure to make its clients and its clients' customers even more satisfied.

Unsurprisingly, PlatformPay.io's new services have received global recognition and positive feedback from customers already. Many have praised the new features for making their business operations easier and more secure. Others have said that the customer support team is always available and helpful. As a result of PlatformPay.io's new services, clients are now able to enjoy a better and more secure experience. With the new services, businesses and individuals can rest assured that their payments are being processed quickly, securely, and with the utmost customer support. It's no wonder clients are so excited about PlatformPay.io's latest offerings.

PlatformPay.io is a great company to partner with because they provide innovative solutions that can be tailored to meet the specific needs of any business. Their comprehensive suite of tools and services makes it easy for their clients to find exactly what they need. They also offer competitive pricing and excellent customer service, making them a great choice for businesses of all sizes.

For more information about PlatformPay.io and its new services, visit www.platformpay.io or reach out to info@platformpay.io.

Contact Information:
Platform Pay
Management
info@platformpay.io
+1 (855) 630-3452

Related Images






Image 1: Platform Pay Platformpay.io


Platform Pay Platformpay.io



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight Omaha streetcar project

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it's too expensive and not as flexible as buses.

  • Eli Lilly announces billion-dollar life-sciences campus in Concord: CBJ's No. 2 story of 2022

    Eli Lilly's 415-acre Concord project is expected to house a five-building campus with manufacturing, logistics, a quality-control lab and central utilities plant.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Portfolio concentration is a big reason the Oracle of Omaha has outperformed for more than a half-century.

  • Poland, Germany’s Plans for Russia Oil Pivot Start to Take Shape

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany and Poland pledged to stop buying Russian oil by the end of this year. Their plans to do so are starting to take shape.Most Read from BloombergOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidRead the Trump Tax Returns Released by US House DemocratsUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkGermany, Europe’s top buyer of Russian crude u

  • Putin says Russia now one of China's leading oil and gas suppliers

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had become one of China's leading suppliers of oil and gas, with 13.8 billion cubic metres of gas shipped to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline in the first 11 months of 2022. In remarks at the start of a video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin said: "According to the results of this year, Russia has become one of the leaders in oil exports to China."

  • Workers and retirees are getting some year-end goodies from Washington — and more could be on the way

    As part of a bigger bill to keep the government running, Congress has passed, and President Biden has signed, something called Secure 2.0, which will make it easier for millions of Americans to stash more cash in their workplace retirement plans. Finally, it will make it easier for part-time workers to enroll in an employer’s retirement plan, by requiring plans to automatically enroll workers unless they opt out. Why should retirement plans be available only to full-time workers?

  • 1 Thing to Watch Before You Buy Roku Stock

    Knowing a small, but important, detail about this streaming platform's operations might change your entire perspective.

  • My Favorite Warren Buffett Stock to Buy for 2023

    CEO Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway crushed the market once again in 2022, and the investment conglomerate has absolutely trounced the S&P 500 over the last four decades. Buffett's focus on finding great businesses worth holding for the long term has been foundational to his world-beating success story, and it's little wonder that investors all around the globe turn to the Oracle of Omaha for inspiration when it comes to buying stocks. With the market still in a volatile state, following the legendary investor's lead could be a smart move in the new year.

  • 4 Integrated US Oil Stocks Set to Escape Industry Weakness

    From upstream activities to refining, prospects for companies are not at all rosy now, dampening the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will likely survive the business challenges.

  • How Much Retirement Can $600K Get Me?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Keystone Pipeline to Fully Restart After Oil Spill, Repairs

    The operator of the Keystone oil pipeline said it was moving to fully reactivate the system, ending a weekslong outage that pressured U.S. oil prices and complicated some Gulf Coast refiners’ operations. TC Energy said Thursday that it had completed repairs, inspection and testing on the pipeline and that the system was now operational to all delivery points. It had said last week that it had received approval from the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to restart a 300-mile branch linking Steele City, Neb., to the main U.S. oil storage hub in Cushing, Okla.

  • Comcast's (CMCSA) Project Up Helps in Philadelphia Expansion

    Comcast (CMCSA) has been focusing on strengthening its brand and footprint through its Project Up program across the United States.

  • 2023 Retirement Contribution Limits

    Funneling money into a tax-advantaged account, such as an IRA or a 401(k) is a must if you're banking on enjoying a comfortable retirement. These kinds of accounts offer a much higher rate of growth compared to a regular savings … Continue reading → The post 2023 Retirement Contribution Limits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The rise and fall of Dan Price, the CEO from Idaho who set a $70K minimum yearly salary

    Price branded himself as a model corporate leader who put employees’ interests ahead of his own. Two dozen former employees say otherwise.

  • Economic weakness set to weigh on oil price in 2023

    Oil prices are set for small gains in 2023 as a darkening global economic backdrop and COVID-19 flare-ups in China threaten demand growth and offset the impact of supply shortfalls caused by sanctions on Russia, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. A survey of 30 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $89.37 a barrel in 2023, about 4.6% lower than the $93.65 consensus in a November survey. Brent has fallen more than 15% since early November and was trading around $84 a barrel on Friday as surging COVID-19 cases in China depressed the outlook for oil demand growth in the world's largest crude oil importer.

  • If you’re planning to retire, first you need a plan

    Collectively, we have $35 trillion in retirement savings, yet six out of 10 Americans believe Social Security will be their main source of income.

  • 2 Recession-Proof Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends

    Investors in search of companies that pay steadily growing passive income need look no further than McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP): The two stocks boast nearly a century of consecutive dividend hikes between them. Here's why the consumer staple stocks appear to be great buys for dividend growth investors. With nearly 40,000 restaurants serving 63 million customers every day in over 80 countries, McDonald's is a truly global brand.

  • Should you have a mortgage in retirement?

    If your mortgage interest is minimal, you may benefit from investing your extra money instead.

  • Duke Energy confirms some power plants 'unavailable' during Christmas Eve blackouts

    There have been reports that has many as six plants may have had planned or unplanned outages in specific generating units that day. Those were Dan River combined cycle plant, the Lee combined cycle plant, Marshall Unit 1 coal plant, Mayo coal plant, Robinson nuclear Unit 2 and Roxboro Coal Unit 4.

  • Half of Gen Zers say they don’t see a point in saving money until things return to 'normal' — instead they're investing in themselves. Here's what that looks like

    With all the economic uncertainty going on right now, young folks may be seeking some sort of control, experts say.