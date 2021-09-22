U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,326.50
    -16.75 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,682.00
    -116.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,953.50
    -70.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,170.50
    -10.40 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.10
    -5.10 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    -0.14 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1726
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0150 (+1.15%)
     

  • Vix

    24.36
    -1.35 (-5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3668
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3650
    +0.1450 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,193.45
    -692.19 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,018.79
    -45.05 (-4.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,655.20
    -184.51 (-0.62%)
     

Platinum Equity Announces Sale Of Singapore-Based Electronics Manufacturing Services Provider PCI To Celestica

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to sell PCI Limited ("PCI"), an electronics manufacturing services provider based in Singapore, to Celestica Inc. (TSX: CLS) (NYSE: CLS), headquartered in Toronto, a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, for $306 million in cash. The sale is expected to close in mid-fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

Platinum Equity announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to sell PCI Limited, an electronics manufacturing services provider based in Singapore.
Platinum Equity announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to sell PCI Limited, an electronics manufacturing services provider based in Singapore.

PCI is a fully integrated design, engineering and manufacturing solutions provider with six manufacturing and design facilities across Asia. The business serves diverse end-markets, including the automotive, industrial equipment, commercial, consumer/lifestyle, and medical segments.

Platinum Equity, a Los Angeles-based global private equity firm focused on acquiring businesses that can benefit from the firm's operational expertise, acquired PCI in April 2019 in a public-to-private transaction. The PCI investment was led by Platinum Equity's Singapore office.

"We have committed substantial financial, M&A and operational resources to our investment strategy in Asia and PCI's success is yet another example of how we are creating value in the region," said Jacob Kotzubei, the partner in Platinum Equity's Los Angeles headquarters who oversees the firm's Singapore-based team. "We have deep experience transacting in Asia and a dedicated team on the ground that has real momentum."

The PCI sale will mark Platinum Equity's second divestiture in Singapore in the past year, having sold Singapore-based Compart Systems to Shanghai Wayne Enterprises in December 2020.

"By partnering with PCI's leadership team, we accelerated the company's transformation into a technology-driven enterprise that is integral to its customers' product development and supply chain ecosystems," said Soo Jin Goh, Managing Director at Platinum Equity and head of the firm's Singapore-based investment team. "We invested in people and systems, transformed the company's sales organization and go-to-market approach to accelerate growth, and initiated 'smart factory' automation projects to increase efficiencies and create operating leverage as the company continues to scale."

Since Platinum Equity's acquisition of PCI, the company grew annual revenue by more than 40% and substantially improved its profitability. PCI also doubled its pace of customer acquisition during that time, with an emphasis on meeting the increased demand for connected products and devices. This resulted in a substantial contract win in June 2021 to manufacture a wearable contact tracing device as part of the Singapore government's efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.

"Under Platinum Equity's ownership, we have accelerated our transformation on many fronts, investing in machinery and system upgrades, adding new talent to our organization, and setting the stage for a new period of growth and expansion," said PCI CEO EL Teo. "Celestica is an industry leader, and the ideal home for our business going forward. We are excited to leverage Celestica's global footprint and significant resources to rapidly expand our business and introduce our solutions to more customers around the world."

"The acquisition of PCI will enable us to build on our transformation initiatives and expand our portfolio with innovative capabilities in key growth markets," said Rob Mionis, President and CEO, Celestica. "PCI has built one of the premier teams in the industry and a differentiated set of capabilities that make them a true value-added partner to their customers. By combining our portfolios and innovation platforms, we will be able to capitalize on emerging industry trends and strengthen our offerings to customers in order to generate significant value for all Celestica shareholders."

Lincoln International is serving as financial advisor to Platinum Equity on the sale of PCI. BDA Partners is providing advisory services to Platinum Equity in Asia. Duane Morris is serving as Platinum Equity's legal advisor on the transaction.

About Platinum Equity
Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with more than $25 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world. The firm is currently investing from Platinum Equity Capital Partners V, a $10 billion global buyout fund, and Platinum Equity Small Cap Fund, a $1.5 billion buyout fund focused on investment opportunities in the lower middle market. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 25 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 300 acquisitions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
To the extent that this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, please refer to Celestica's press release from today at "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" for identification and discussion of the material underlying assumptions and material risks associated with, as well as further information concerning, such forward-looking statements and information. Such press release may be accessed under Celestica's profile at sec.gov and sedar.com or on Celestica's web site at celestica.com."

Contacts:

Dan Whelan, Platinum Equity
(310) 282-9202
dwhelan@platinumequity.com

Platinum Equity Logo (PRNewsfoto/Platinum Equity)
Platinum Equity Logo (PRNewsfoto/Platinum Equity)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/platinum-equity-announces-sale-of-singapore-based-electronics-manufacturing-services-provider-pci-to-celestica-301382165.html

SOURCE Platinum Equity

Recommended Stories

  • Why Disney Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of entertainment conglomerate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) closed down 4.1% in Tuesday trading after the House of Mouse disclosed a disappointing forecast for growth in its Disney+ division. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs "Communacopia" conference today, Disney CEO Bob Chapek estimated that fiscal fourth quarter paid subscribers to Disney's streaming service will rise by only "low single-digit millions". Chapek went on to explain that Disney exceeded expectations, netting 12.4 million new customers in Q3, but "hit some headwinds" in Q4 (that's this current quarter for Disney), reports Variety magazine.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Plunged 8.2% Today

    What happened  Shares of online gambling stock DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 8.2% in trading on Tuesday after reportedly making an offer to acquire global competitor Entain (LSE: ENT). Entain's shares jumped over 20% on the report, but investors didn't like the move from DraftKings quite as much.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • American, JetBlue partnership could face DOJ suit, Uber shares rise, QuantumScape soars

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Uber raises guidance, Lennar dips amid supply shortage, Nvidia stock caught in Evergrande fears

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Emily McCormick break down Tuesday's stocks on the move, which include: Uber shares seeing a jump in the market as a result of a more optimistic outlook for the company, Lennar stock dipping as supply chain constraints continue to plague the company, and Nvidia getting caught up in the Evergrande crisis.

  • QuantumScape Stock Pops As EV Battery Maker Snags Deal With Another 'Top 10' Automaker

    The unnamed OEM was impressed with QuantumScape's early solid-state battery cells, a next-gen technology. QuantumScape stock soared.

  • Why Did Upstart Just Hit a Fresh All-Time High Today?

    What happened The stock market was having a mildly strong day. As of 1 p.m. EDT, all three major averages were higher by 0.3% or less. However, high-momentum fintech Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was another story altogether.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • ConocoPhillips bets $23 billion on U.S. shale oil as rivals retreat

    ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Ryan Lance on Monday doubled down on U.S. shale and the world's continued demand for oil with his second blockbuster acquisition in less than a year. His $9.5 billion purchase of Royal Dutch Shell's West Texas properties, nine months after closing a $13.3 billion deal for Concho Resources, puts the company's future squarely in shale after exiting Canada's oil sands, U.S. offshore and British North Sea fields. The strategy depends on a world thirsty for cheap oil and Conoco's ability to extract it with less carbon emissions.

  • Why Bausch Health Companies Stock Zoomed 8% Higher Today

    Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) was a very healthy stock Wednesday. Analyst Chris Schott from JPMorgan Chase's J.P. Morgan pointed out in his note that a sum-of-the-parts calculation indicates to him that Bausch stock could be worth around $40 (although he's maintaining his $38 price target). The prognosticator is also maintaining his overweight (buy) recommendation on the stock.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]

  • Why Uber Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) jumped 11.5% on Tuesday after the ridesharing giant boosted its financial forecast.  So what Uber now expects to generate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of negative $25 million in the third quarter.

  • AT&T’s CEO Says the Stock Is Undervalued. That Won’t Be Fixed Soon.

    CEO John Stankey spoke about valuation, and the company’s leaner, meaner, telecom-focused future, at an investor event on Tuesday.

  • Adobe Posts Strong Earnings. Why It Wasn’t Enough to Boost the Stock.

    Adobe reported fiscal third-quarter earnings and sales that beat Wall Street expectations, but the shares still slipped.

  • 10 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that just received a Sell rating from analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts. The spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the social media amplification of […]

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil