U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,584.22
    +17.74 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,852.59
    +111.44 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,253.91
    +27.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.39
    -7.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.60
    +0.84 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.20
    -11.60 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.37 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1430
    +0.4440 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,170.59
    -804.54 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,501.88
    -3.27 (-0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

PLATO, AWS, and BMO Team Up to Offer Cloud Computing Training to Indigenous Students Across Canada for the First Time

·3 min read

  • Recruitment underway for Indigenous students across the country to take part in the AWS re/Start program being delivered by PLATO and supported by BMO

  • Innovative collaboration will provide skills development to Indigenous students in the growing cloud computing industry

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - PLATO, Canada's only Indigenous-led and Indigenous-staffed IT services and training firm, is working with BMO Financial Group (BMO) to offer the Amazon Web Services (AWS) re/Start program virtually to Indigenous students across Canada. Students will embark on a 12-week cloud computing training course, followed by a six-month internship with BMO. The course will prepare students for an entry-level career opportunity with BMO.

PLATO, AWS, and BMO Team Up to Offer Cloud Computing Training to Indigenous Students Across Canada for the First Time (CNW Group/PLATO Testing)
PLATO, AWS, and BMO Team Up to Offer Cloud Computing Training to Indigenous Students Across Canada for the First Time (CNW Group/PLATO Testing)

"PLATO has created good partnerships with Indigenous communities across the country and a strong, trustworthy brand through our software tester training program; today's news is an extension of that work. The IT sector is in desperate need of more, better trained employees, and Indigenous people are ready to join the growing technology workforce. It's a great match," said PLATO founder, Keith McIntosh. "Having collaborators like AWS and BMO on board to provide the training material and career opportunities means that Indigenous students will have everything they need to build a career in a high-demand technology field."

The AWS re/Start program's mission is to help unemployed and underemployed individuals who might not otherwise have access to technical education develop the skills they need to pursue entry-level cloud roles. Each cohort of learners, supported by professional mentors and accredited trainers, completes a free, 12-week training featuring scenario-based learning, hands-on labs, and coursework in order to be ready for entry-level cloud roles, such as cloud operations, site reliability, infrastructure support, and technical adjacent business support functions.

"AWS re/Start is more than just a training program; it is a change-your-life program that helps individuals launch successful careers in the cloud. We are proud to work with PLATO and BMO to equip these individuals with the in-demand cloud skills that will help organizations accelerate their innovation with the AWS Cloud," said Tejas Vashi, global lead for AWS re/Start.

At the end of the 12-week program, students will embark on a hands-on internship at BMO, putting their new cloud skills to work. After the internship, successful students may be offered a potential entry-level career opportunity with BMO. With a long commitment to the economic self-sufficiency of Indigenous communities, BMO is dedicated to hiring Indigenous employees and supporting their career growth.

"As BMO continues to advance the call of Truth and Reconciliation, we are proud to partner with PLATO and Amazon/reStart program to progress the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action, particularly in education and employment," says Victor Tung, U.S Chief Technology & Operations Officer & CIOO BMO Capital Markets. "This pilot partnership allows us to create meaningful career opportunities in the technology space for Indigenous communities to foster a future with zero barriers to inclusion, as we live our Purpose to Grow the Good in business and life."

Interested students can learn more and apply here: www.platotesting.com/aws-restart.

About PLATO Testing
PLATO Testing was founded in 2015 by Keith McIntosh, CEO of testing firm Professional Quality Assurance Ltd. PLATO is striving to build a network of 1000 Indigenous software testers across Canada. PLATO currently employs more than 50 full-time Indigenous software testers, making a positive impact for clients from coast to coast. PLATO Testing has offices on or near Indigenous communities across Canada, in Fredericton, Miramichi, Sault Ste Marie, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver.

SOURCE PLATO Testing

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/26/c7980.html

Recommended Stories

  • KPMG employees will get automatic employer 401(k) contributions — without a match — and many more benefit perks

    KPMG, one of the Big Four accounting firms, is changing the benefits and compensation for its employees in a move the chief executive characterized as a way to “make the complicated simple” and give its workers “the flexibility they need.” Employers are working to attract and retain employees with generous benefits and enhanced flexibility. “I believe part of my job is to build support systems that help our people when they need it most,” KPMG Chairman and CEO Paul Knopp said in a statement highlighting the changes.

  • United Airlines says unvaccinated pilots costing airline $700,000 a week

    United said an extension of a temporary restraining order would "impose irreparable and significant harm on United. It would also be unfair to United’s vaccinated employees."

  • Intel CEO: Chip shortage highlights a national security issue

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger says at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit more production of semiconductors needs to be done in the United States to protect national security.

  • Zuckerberg is ‘passively living in a bubble’: Super{set} Founder

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down the future of Facebook and big tech with Tom Chavez Super{set} Co-Founder.

  • Shipping containers are piling up high on the streets of Long Beach, California

    To ease supply chain issues in Long Beach, local officials suspended zoning rules to allow containers to be stacked up to five high in surrounding neighborhoods.

  • Intel CEO on chip shortage: 'We have a rough road in front of us'

    The semiconductor shortage is unlikely to end anytime soon, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • San Francisco Storm Mayhem Pushing Gasoline Prices to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- San Francisco gasoline prices at the pump may hit a fresh record high after two area refineries experienced mechanical disruptions following historic downpours. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Singa

  • GE backs 'near-term' jet output plans at Airbus and Boeing -CEO

    Jet engine maker General Electric Co is aligned with "near-term" plans of both Airbus and Boeing to ramp up production, its Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Tuesday. Culp, however, declined to comment on Airbus' plan to go beyond an immediate ramp-up and almost double production of its best-selling A320 jets by 2025. This plan has drawn criticism from engine makers and aircraft leasing companies about the risk of overproduction during a fragile airline industry recovery from the pandemic.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) 19% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same three-year period

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REGN ) share price down...

  • Exclusive-Gas crisis helps to land BP $500 million windfall

    Natural gas and power prices soared to an all-time high in Europe and parts of Asia in August as the global economy recovered from the pandemic and energy consumption increased faster than supplies. In China, the government has taken measures to increase coal output and reform power markets to ensure homes are heated this winter. BP's gas trading results were disclosed at an internal call with staff earlier this month, the sources said, asking not to be named because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

  • Exxon CEO Floats Pay Hikes to Combat ‘Major’ Employee Attrition

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is weighing salary increases as it tries to halt employee attrition across its business divisions after sweeping job and benefit cuts. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeChie

  • How Social Security Works After Retirement

    Here's how to maximize the Social Security benefits you receive and minimize the taxes you pay on them.

  • EY CEO on labor shortage: 'Companies that took care of their people' are being rewarded

    In the midst of a severe labor shortage for many industries, companies which offer greater incentives to workers have risen above the pack, says EY CEO of Carmine Di Sibio

  • Soaring Fertilizer Prices Could Force Farmers Into Tough Decisions

    Weather, trade policy and natural gas prices are contributing to record fertilizer prices. That could have a big impact on corn and soybean producers.

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • Al Harrington’s vow to make Viola a ‘household name’ in a booming cannabis industry

    NBA Legend & Viola Co-Founder Al Harrington&nbsp;joins A Time For Change to discuss breaking ground in the booming cannabis industry, the benefits of marijuana, and empowering the Black community to gain ownership in the marijuana business.

  • Oil prices climb to multiyear highs on tight supplies

    Oil futures climb on Tuesday, with U.S. benchmark crude prices finishing at a fresh seven-year high on expectations that global supplies will remain tight.

  • Panel rules on EQT-Equitrans dispute over Hammerhead pipeline

    The arbitration ruling, made Monday and disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday by Equitrans, caps a yearlong dispute between the two former corporate siblings.