Plato Capital Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman Acquires 2.9% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in Plato Capital Limited (Catalist:YYN) should definitely note that the Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman, Kian Lim, recently paid S$2.22 per share to buy S$628k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 2.9%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Plato Capital

Notably, that recent purchase by Kian Lim is the biggest insider purchase of Plato Capital shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$2.21). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Kian Lim was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Kian Lim bought a total of 346.90k shares over the year at an average price of S$2.19. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Plato Capital Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Plato Capital insiders own 89% of the company, worth about S$24m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Plato Capital Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Plato Capital. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Plato Capital (3 are a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

