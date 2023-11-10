Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Readers hoping to buy Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Plato Income Maximiser's shares on or after the 15th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 30th of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.0055 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.066 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Plato Income Maximiser has a trailing yield of 5.6% on the current stock price of A$1.185. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Plato Income Maximiser's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Plato Income Maximiser has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

See our latest analysis for Plato Income Maximiser

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Plato Income Maximiser is paying out an acceptable 69% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see how much of its profit Plato Income Maximiser paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Plato Income Maximiser earnings per share are up 7.1% per annum over the last five years.

Story continues

We'd also point out that Plato Income Maximiser issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past six years, Plato Income Maximiser has increased its dividend at approximately 3.4% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Plato Income Maximiser for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. We're unconvinced on the company's merits, and think there might be better opportunities out there.

If you want to look further into Plato Income Maximiser, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Be aware that Plato Income Maximiser is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.