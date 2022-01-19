U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,590.25
    +19.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,361.00
    +102.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,303.75
    +97.75 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,103.90
    +11.80 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.99
    +0.56 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.90
    +9.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.33 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.01
    +2.82 (+14.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3639
    +0.0040 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4750
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,223.47
    +685.08 (+1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.70
    -7.68 (-0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.67
    +38.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Platter Substrate Materials Market to Garner $687.3 Thousand, Globally, By 2030 at 7.8% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

·4 min read

Developments in the consumer electronic industry and rise in demand for platter substrate materials due of its properties drive the growth of the global platter substrate materials market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Platter Substrate Materials Market by Type (Aluminum Disk and Glass Disk) and Application (Electronics, Aerospace, National Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global platter substrate materials industry was estimated at $327.0 thousand in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $687.3 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Developments in the consumer electronic industry and rise in demand for platter substrate materials due of its properties drive the growth of the global platter substrate materials market. On the other hand, the issue of material differentiation restrains the growth to some extent. However, growing investment in high-end technology from major hard disk drive players is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3165

COVID-19 scenario-

  • Shutdown of manufacturing units in the majority of countries gave way to steep decline in production of hard disk drives, especially during the initial phase. Accordingly, the demand for platter substrates also experienced an abrupt fall, thereby impacting the global platter substrate materials negatively.

  • However, as the global situation gets better, the market is anticipated get back on trail soon.

The glass disk segment to dominate by 2030-

Based on type, the glass disk segment dominated with the largest share in 2020, holding around three-fifths of the global platter substrate materials market. The same segment is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.3% throughout the forecast period, due to rise in production of laptops in the majority of countries.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Platter Substrate Materials Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3165?reqfor=covid

The electronics segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on application, the electronics segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global platter substrate materials market. The same segment is also estimated to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. This is attributed to growing demand for consumer electronics products such as laptop and hard disk drive recorders across the globe.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, garnered the major share in 2020-

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated the market with the major share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global platter substrate materials market. The same region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to growing production of hard disk drives in countries such as China, Japan, and Thailand.

Key players in the industry-

  • ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

  • SCHOTT AG

  • IBIDEN Co. Ltd.

  • Seagate Technology Holdings plc.

  • Denka Company Limited

  • Hoya Corporation

  • ALPS Electric Co., Ltd.

  • Showa Denko K.K.

  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/platter-substrate-material-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Balsa Core Materials Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025
3D Printing Materials Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2022
Thermochromic Material Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2030
Lightweight Materials Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/platter-substrate-materials-market-to-garner-687-3-thousand-globally-by-2030-at-7-8-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301463772.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have shone brightly on Wall Street. Below are five growth stocks with all the tools and catalysts necessary to make you richer in 2022 (and likely well beyond). The first fast-paced stock with the potential to drive home solid gains for investors throughout 2022 is electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO).

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • 2 Data Analytics Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    With the expected explosion of data coming over the next several years, these two stocks could benefit immensely.

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • fuboTV Announces Preliminary Q4 Results: Revenue and Subscriber Growth Better Than Expected

    The streaming TV specialist continues to rapid grow its revenue and subscriber numbers, much to the delight of shareholders.

  • Leading Tesla shareholder wants automaker to issue deliveries guidance above Wall Street estimates

    Leo KoGuan, who according to Bloomberg is the third-largest individual shareholder at Tesla (TSLA) on Wednesday was publicly lobbying the company over Twitter on what guidance it should provide. KoGuan, the Singapore-based billionaire founder of software maker SHI International, tweeted to CEO Elon Musk to guide to 1.6 million deliveries with a margin above 30%. According to FactSet, analyst expectations are for 1.47 million deliveries, and a gross margin for autos ex regulatory credits of 28.4%.

  • Morgan Stanley quarterly profit beats on wealth management, M&A boom

    The bank's wealth management unit also turned in a strong fourth quarter with revenue rising more than 10% to $6.25 billion. Morgan Stanley's results rounded out a mixed earnings season for the nation's largest banks that rode the M&A boom, but were dragged down by weak trading and higher expenses, which surged as they splurged to retain key personnel in a race for talent. Morgan Stanley, which advised on 420 deals last year, ranked third in the global investment banking league tables, following larger rivals Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, according to data from Dealogic.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Life Science Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Business is booming for these life science businesses, but their stock prices have been slashed to bargain-basement prices.

  • Why Phunware Stock Soared Today

    Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) fought through turbulence in the broader market to post big gains in Tuesday's trading. There doesn't appear to be any fresh business-specific news behind's Phunware's surge, but Tuesday was a day of big gains for stocks associated with former president Donald Trump. Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC), which is set to merge with Trump Media & Technology, closed out the session up roughly 21.8%.

  • Big Tech sell-off not 'a long-term problem for the sector,' market strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jack Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stocks selling off, fourth quarter earnings for big banks, inflation data, and the Fed.

  • Top Glaxo scientist defects to join Jeff Bezos’s bid to defy ageing

    Dame Emma Walmsley's campaign to reignite growth at GlaxoSmithKline by focusing on cutting-edge drug research has suffered a heavy blow with the resignation of Hal Barron, the superstar scientist she headhunted and paid more than herself.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Own General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)?

    A look at the shareholders of General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Climbed Today While the Market Fell

    In a somewhat counterintuitive development, shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose on Thursday even though the company pointed out several issues in the development of one of its drugs. Following the company's latest update on the affected program, one analyst reiterated his bullish outlook on the shares, and they rose by 5.5%. In a regulatory filing, Axsome said it provided an official response to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the pending New Drug Application (NDA) its AXS-05 drug candidate.

  • Is Unity Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Investors usually call a stock "undervalued" when its market cap is less than the cash it is generating now plus the cash it will generate in future years discounted back to the present. Is Unity Software (NYSE: U), a popular growth stock among investors, undervalued right now?

  • Chip Supplier ASML Beats Earnings Expectations. The Stock Jumps.

    'The most important tech company you've never heard of' sees sales growth of 20% in 2022 as demand for its equipment outstrips supply.

  • Morgan Stanley Stock Flat On Mixed Earnings

    Morgan Stanley erased premarket gains as bank stocks look for a rematch after a tough session on Tuesday.

  • The Microsoft-Activision deal will ‘raise a lot of questions from regulators,’ analyst says

    Global X ETFs Research Analyst Pedro Palandrani joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard and how Microsoft is positioning itself for metaverse prospects.